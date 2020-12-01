Healthy Stuffed Pepper Recipes

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated 1

In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.