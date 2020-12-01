Healthy Stuffed Pepper Recipes

Find healthy, delicious stuffed pepper recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
By Adam Hickman

Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
By Robin Bashinsky

Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers

Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
By Carolyn Casner

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.
By Carolyn Casner

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chili

Sweet potatoes pair wonderfully with this simple chili recipe. Add one more chipotle pepper if you want to spice up this healthy sweet potato recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Stuffed Peppers

Lean ground turkey makes a moist, low-fat substitute for the ground beef that's usually found in stuffed pepper filling. To add a nutty flavor and boost the nutrition even further, we call for cooked brown rice, but this recipe will also work with white rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Egg Stuffed Peppers

Bake up omelets in a pepper for a healthy, veggie-packed breakfast. Sweet bell peppers are filled with a cheesy egg filling with all the fixings of a classic Denver omelet. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe is easy to double!
By Hilary Meyer

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers

Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
By David Bonom

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers

Tender, juicy bell peppers hold a Tex-Mex inspired filling of ground beef, taco seasoning and veggies finished with melted cheese on top in this easy stuffed peppers recipe. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with your favorite taco fixings.
By Jasmine Smith

Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers

We steam brightly colored bell peppers in the microwave to save time and then stuff them with orzo, spinach and feta. This basic recipe will work with almost any filling--try substituting different types of cheese, herbs or beans. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

See how we make this dinnertime classic healthier with lean turkey and brown rice.
With this simple cooking trick, you can make crispy jalapeño poppers—without frying—in your oven.
Smoky Stuffed Peppers

Turkey sausage and smoked cheese give a flavorful boost to this versatile, somewhat retro dinner. We've speeded it up by microwave-blanching the peppers and using instant brown rice. If possible, choose peppers that will stand upright.

All Healthy Stuffed Pepper Recipes

Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers

The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.
By Adam Hickman

Mexican Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers

Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Sausage-Stuffed Zucchini

Zucchini holds a flavorful filling of smoky sausage, brown rice and red bell pepper in this healthy dinner recipe. Opt for smoked paprika if you want to give your zucchini an extra burst of smoky flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Tofu-Pesto Stuffed Peppers

Tofu, cooked chicken breast, and navy beans pack these colorful peppers with lots of low-fat protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Millet-Stuffed Peppers with Ginger & Tofu

The filling in this stuffed pepper recipe uses millet, which is naturally gluten-free and has a nutty corn flavor--plus it cooks quickly because of its small size. We like Asian-flavored baked tofu in this recipe, but you can choose your favorite flavor. Serve with roasted broccoli or asparagus drizzled with sesame oil.
By Lia Huber

Breakfast Stuffed Peppers

These Mexican-inspired stuffed peppers are perfect for your next breakfast or brunch endeavor. With 16 grams of protein in each serving, these peppers are sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jack-o'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Carve faces into the side of a bell pepper for a cute jack-o'-lantern you can eat too! This adorable Halloween-themed dinner is perfect for a family dinner to fuel your trick-or-treating adventure. Or serve them at a Halloween party and watch them disappear! Don't feel like freehand-carving the faces with a knife? Try using a cookie cutter instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers

Easy slow-cooked stuffed peppers get a delightful Southwestern twist when filled with rice and beans and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Turkey-Stuffed Peppers

Whole-grain brown rice and lean turkey fill roasted peppers in this low-fat main dish recipe. The chipotle peppers add a smoky taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppers Stuffed with Bulgur, Nuts & Raisins

A nutty bulgur pilaf fills bright bell peppers. Make it a meal: Greek Revival Salad completes this vegetarian supper.
By Bharti Kirchner

Paprika-Spiced Stuffed Peppers

Plenty of paprika lends a lightly pungent flavor and vibrant red color to the creamy sauce and the pork, beef and rice filling in this Hungarian-inspired stuffed peppers recipe.
By Bruce Aidells

Spanakopita Stuffed Peppers

These stuffed bell peppers have a filling inspired by the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, but you don't have to worry about working with phyllo, so they're great for an easy vegetarian dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Spicy Egg-Stuffed Peppers

In this recipe, you can choose to use poblano chile peppers or sweet peppers, depending on which flavor you prefer; spicy or sweet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
