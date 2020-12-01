Healthy Scrambled Egg Recipes

Find healthy, delicious scrambled egg recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
By Robin Bashinsky

Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables

This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.
By Erin Alderson

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Salsa Scrambled Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
Make a big batch of this healthy scrambled egg recipe and serve it with bagels for a fun brunch.
By Breana Killeen

Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas

Rating: Unrated
1
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.
By Katie Webster

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichoke-Scrambled Eggs Benedict

Rating: Unrated
7
Roasted artichoke bottoms stand in for English muffins in this quick yet elegant supper. Substitute roasted mushrooms for the pancetta for a vegetarian option. Serve with roasted new potatoes or a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scrambled Egg Curry

Rating: Unrated
1
This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes and Peppers

Refrigerated or frozen egg product and fat-free milk join forces with colorful vegetables for a quick and satisfying egg dish that takes only a few minutes to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scrambled Eggs with Sausage

Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon & Tomato Scramble

Instead of plain, boring scrambled eggs, try this jazzed up version! Extra egg whites provide added protein, and fresh spinach, turkey bacon, juicy tomatoes and fresh basil deliver gorgeous color and tantalizing taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs

Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs

Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe.
Scrambled Egg with Tofu

Scrambled Egg with Tofu

Rating: Unrated
2
Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.
Soft Scrambled Eggs with Truffle Butter

Soft Scrambled Eggs with Truffle Butter

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives

Mushroom Scrambled Eggs

Mushroom Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Egg Burritos with Black Bean Salsa

Scrambled Egg Burritos with Black Bean Salsa

Rating: Unrated
6

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

Rating: Unrated
2

Smoked salmon has such a rich and salty flavor that a little bit goes a long way in this sophisticated take on scrambled eggs. Consider a slice of hearty German rye bread with a schmear of Neufchâtel cheese to accompany this savory dish.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com