Hard Boiled Egg Recipes

Staff Picks

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soy Sauce Eggs

Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
By Kathy Gunst

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deviled Eggs with Relish

Deviled eggs are a perennial potluck favorite. Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese--keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat. No one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Spiced Hard-Boiled Egg

Perk up a plain-Jane hard-boiled egg with zesty Cajun spice blend.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Morning Brunch Bowl

Start the day off right with a healthy combo of brown rice, beets, avocado, arugula and eggs in this delicious breakfast bowl recipe from Bobbi Brown's book Beauty from the Inside Out. Prep everything the evening before (minus the eggs) to make the morning a breeze. (Recipe developed by Lily Kunin for Bobbi Brown's Beauty from the Inside Out, Chronicle Books, copyright 2017.)
By Lily Kunin

Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce

Roasted asparagus is delicious drizzled with a sauce inspired by Caesar salad dressing. Low-fat mayonnaise makes the sauce creamy without a lot of extra calories or fat. Dress up the dish with chopped hard-boiled eggs or leave them out if you're in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce

Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Latin American Empanadas (Pipian Empanadas)

These savory pastries were created by Mariana Velasquez, a Test Kitchen intern who grew up in Bogotá, Colombia. “Whenever we took a trip into the country we would stop at a roadside stand for empanadas. We would wrap the empanada with a napkin, take a bite and pour a spoonful of aji sauce inside the stuffing. This empanada is called pipian because it uses toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas). In Colombia, empanadas are deep-fried, but you bake these without sacrificing a crispy crust. They are fun to make with children.”
By Mariana Velasquez

Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.
By Lauren Grant

Smorgastarta

Don't let the name intimidate you. This delicious take on the Swedish “savory sandwich torte” is sure to please family and guests alike. We've transformed this traditional smoked-fish dish into a light layered sandwich that captures the essence of Scandinavia. Make it a meal: Serve with a beet salad or steamed red potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

Try experimenting with this basic recipe by adding your favorite mix-ins--like pickle relish, finely chopped red bell pepper or salsa--to the yolk mixture.
Caviar-Egg Gem

Caviar-Egg Gem

Sliced eggs and ruby-colored salmon roe top whole-grain crackers for a sophisticated appetizer.
Protein Bistro Lunch Box

Protein Bistro Lunch Box

Devilish Egg

Devilish Egg

Russian Eggs

Russian Eggs

Londoner's Egg Sandwich

Londoner's Egg Sandwich

Soft Eggs with Green Goddess Dressing & Brown-Butter Breadcrumbs

For this showstopper of an appetizer, the custardy yolks of soft-cooked eggs are magically balanced with an amazing green goddess dressing and a crunchy brown-butter breadcrumb topping.

All Hard Boiled Egg Recipes

Egg Salad Sandwiches with Watercress

Watercress, a cruciferous vegetable, adds a zesty note--and welcome phytonutrients--to this enlightened version of an American classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

On-The-Go Blueberry Muffin

This Blueberry Muffin recipe is a quick breakfast option made up of carbohydrates, protein, and fruit, making it a complete and healthy meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg & Crispbread

The perfect snack for when you're craving something a little salty and a little crunchy--plus the protein will satisfy you until it's time for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Eggs

Curried vegetables are a spicy counterpoint to hard-cooked eggs. Serve with sliced fresh fruit and whole-grain toast for a tasty brunch or easy supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skewered Tuna Nicoise

The components of a salade Niçoise take on a delicious new dimension when grilled. Buy anchovies packed in olive oil because the oil is used in the marinade.
By Melanie Barnard

Pepper & Egg Curry

This quick curry dish is a great way to use up leftover hard-cooked eggs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Chutney Eggs

Curry and lemon season the filling of these updated deviled eggs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese & Spinach Pizz'alad

Cobb salad meets pizza in this summery pizza salad recipe. The salad in this pizz'alad recipe, made with spinach, corn and blue cheese soaked in a bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette, is so yummy you may decide just to make it on its own once you've tried it. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag on this pizza, but a milder blue cheese is also nice and will let some of the other flavors shine through a little more. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place. For a gluten-free pizza crust variation, see Tips.
By Hilary Meyer

Watercress & Roquefort Eggs

Peppery watercress and tangy Roquefort are a sophisticated addition to deviled eggs.
By Marialisa Calta
