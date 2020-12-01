Healthy Watermelon Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious watermelon smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie

This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Turmeric Smoothie

Fresh ginger and turmeric make this watermelon smoothie recipe a super-trendy and healthy drink. Serve it over ice for a refreshing way to start your day.
By Rebecca Miller

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Triple Melon Smoothie

This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sunrise Smoothies

Start the day off deliciously with this easy-to-fix melon and yogurt drink for breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
