Healthy Watermelon Smoothie Recipes

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie
This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
Watermelon-Turmeric Smoothie
Fresh ginger and turmeric make this watermelon smoothie recipe a super-trendy and healthy drink. Serve it over ice for a refreshing way to start your day.
Watermelon Spa Smoothie
Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
Triple Melon Smoothie
This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.
Sunrise Smoothies
Start the day off deliciously with this easy-to-fix melon and yogurt drink for breakfast.