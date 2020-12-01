Healthy Peach Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious peach smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blueberry-Peach Pie Smoothie

Who says you can't have pie for breakfast? Oats, vanilla, peaches and blueberries come together for a healthy and easy fruit smoothie recipe reminiscent of a favorite summer dessert.
By Devon O'Brien

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

"Get Your Orange" Flax Smoothie

This bright orange smoothie gets its color from frozen peaches plus carrot and orange juice. Fresh ginger packs a flavorful punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Fruit Smoothie

In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Very Veggie Smoothies

Adding leafy greens into your smoothie recipes is a great way to boost the nutrients in your diet. This smoothie is fruit-flavored with peach, banana and mango but it's got chard in it for added vitamins K, C, and A.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Peach Smoothie

Puree juicy summer peaches and apricots together in this delicious summer smoothie recipe for a fruity flavor that masks the hidden veggies (sweet carrots) for a healthy breakfast or snack the whole family will love.
By Breana Killeen

Mango Lassi Smoothie

A lassi is an Indian smoothie made with yogurt, sometimes offered as an aperitif or as a “side” to calm down a fiery meal. Thanks to a ripe mango and orange-flower water, this version is sweet and fragrant. It's perfect for an afternoon refresher or an after-dinner treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Just Peachy Smoothies

For kids--or anyone who deserves a fruit snack or dessert--these light smoothies are endlessly versatile and appealing. When in season, substitute berries for the stone fruits to change up the taste and look; try different yogurt flavors as well.
Mix and Match Banana Berry Smoothie

Tailor the fruits and type of milk to your preference in this yummy granola-topped smoothie recipe.
Cherry & Peach Carrot Smoothie

Papaya Smoothie

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

