Healthy Peach Smoothie Recipes

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie
Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
Blueberry-Peach Pie Smoothie
Who says you can't have pie for breakfast? Oats, vanilla, peaches and blueberries come together for a healthy and easy fruit smoothie recipe reminiscent of a favorite summer dessert.
Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
"Get Your Orange" Flax Smoothie
This bright orange smoothie gets its color from frozen peaches plus carrot and orange juice. Fresh ginger packs a flavorful punch.
Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl
Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
Vegan Fruit Smoothie
In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
Very Veggie Smoothies
Adding leafy greens into your smoothie recipes is a great way to boost the nutrients in your diet. This smoothie is fruit-flavored with peach, banana and mango but it's got chard in it for added vitamins K, C, and A.
Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie
Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.
Apricot-Peach Smoothie
Puree juicy summer peaches and apricots together in this delicious summer smoothie recipe for a fruity flavor that masks the hidden veggies (sweet carrots) for a healthy breakfast or snack the whole family will love.
Mango Lassi Smoothie
A lassi is an Indian smoothie made with yogurt, sometimes offered as an aperitif or as a “side” to calm down a fiery meal. Thanks to a ripe mango and orange-flower water, this version is sweet and fragrant. It's perfect for an afternoon refresher or an after-dinner treat.