Healthy Vegetarian Taco Salad Recipes

Vegetarian Taco Salad
Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Quinoa Cilantro Taco Salad
This super-satisfying salad gets a whole-grain boost from cooked quinoa and crumbled whole-grain crackers.
Easy Vegetarian Taco Salad
Taco salad doesn't always have to contain beef--this 15-minute version uses tofu or black bean crumbles, which taste delicious and offer up a healthy dose of protein. This vegetarian meal is so tasty that even meat-only eaters won't miss the beef.
Corn-On-The-Cob Salad
Italian dressing seasons grilled corn, fresh tomatoes, and tender spinach in this side-dish recipe that's an obvious choice to serve at cookouts.