Healthy Vegetarian Mexican Soup Recipes

Mexican Cabbage Soup
Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.
Spicy Butternut Squash Soup
This silky-smooth butternut soup gets a hit of spice from chipotle, cloves and cumin. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.
Baja Butternut Squash Soup
Vegetarian Tortilla Soup
“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)
Sopa Tarasca
This famous soup from the state of Michoacán in Western Mexico is often made with a base of pureed beans along with tomatoes and dried chiles, which bring a lot of the character to the dish. Here we use ancho chiles, which are sweet, earthy and relatively mild. You could also use pasillas, which have a heat level similar to anchos--or, if you like it hot, gaujillos, which also bring some smoky notes to the pot.
Aztec Corn Chowder
Use your slow cooker to create this tasty vegetarian soup. If you like a little kick, a few drops of hot sauce does the trick.
Fresh Corn & Red Pepper Bisque
Use the freshest and sweetest ears you can find for this corn and red pepper bisque. We use just a bit of reduced-fat sour cream in this soup to give it a creamy body, without the heavy cream usually used in a bisque.
Chilled Tomato Soup with Cilantro-Yogurt Swirl
This fresh take on gazpacho--a chilled tomato soup--is spiked with chopped chipotle peppers, which add a deep, smoky heat to the dish. The cilantro-yogurt swirl balances the heat from the chiles and makes a beautiful garnish. Serve this soup as a starter for dinner on a warm summer evening..
Citrus-Scented Black Bean Soup with Chipotle Cream
Fresh orange and lime juices provide a citrus tang that balances the earthy, rich black beans and the light spice of smoky chipotle (actually dried and smoked jalapenos). To serve alongside, doctor up your favorite cornbread recipe with added corn kernels and Cheddar cheese baked in.