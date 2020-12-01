Healthy Vegetarian Quesadilla Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian quesadilla recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share.
By Katie Webster

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.
By Katie Webster

Black Bean Quesadillas

In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile-Lime Cauliflower Quesadillas

Poblano peppers add a touch of heat to these vegetarian quesadillas, but a sweet bell pepper is tasty, too, if you want something milder. Start these quesadillas in the oven and finish them off in a skillet for melty cheese and crispy tortillas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Beet & Goat Cheese Quesadillas with Chile-Lime Crema

Use every part of the vegetable in this healthy quesadilla recipe that includes the beet greens as well as the beets. Serve with a green salad topped with pepitas.
By Andrea Bemis

Ancho Chile Quesadillas

Rehydrated dry chiles often have more intense and multidimensional flavors than fresh. In this simple quesadilla recipe, mildly spicy ancho chiles (dried poblanos) and nutty Gruyère cheese melt together for an easy snack or quick dinner. Find anchos in well-stocked supermarkets, at Mexican grocers or online.
By Lesley Téllez

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas

This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Bento Box

Quesadillas make a quick and easy sandwich alternative. Even though they are often served hot, quesadillas also taste good cold or at room temperature. That makes them an ideal addition to this flavor-packed bento box, a collection of foods that you can meal-prep on the weekend for easy lunches at work or school.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Apple, Sauerkraut & Cheddar Quesadillas

This combination may seem unusual--until you try it. The sweet-tartness of the apple, creaminess of the cheese and bite of the sauerkraut work together beautifully in this easy hot sandwich. Serve with oven-roasted potatoes or a green salad.
By Ken Haedrich

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

This classic quesadilla recipe uses a reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend and fat-free yogurt, making it a better-for-you lunch or dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecue Portobello Quesadillas for Two

This smoky mushroom-filled quesadilla is reminiscent of pulled pork. A touch of chipotle chile pepper adds extra heat. Serve with coleslaw and guacamole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Pepper-Green Onion Quesadillas

Whole-wheat tortillas get a light topping of cheese, sweet red pepper, and adobo sauce for a zesty quesadilla that's served warm. It's a quick delicious lunch that's so easy to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Quesadillas con Frijoles Refritos

These easy tortilla snacks, filled with refried beans, salsa, corn and cheese, satisfy your Tex-Mex cravings with a fraction of the fat and calories of the usual fare.
Quick Quesadilla

In just 5 minutes, you can make this healthy mini quesadilla recipe using protein-rich beans and your favorite fresh salsa. For a party appetizer tray, make a big batch and serve these quesadilla wedges with guacamole and sour cream, too.
Quesadillas con Curry

Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa

Quesadillas

Walnut and Olive Quesadillas

