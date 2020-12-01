Healthy Vegetarian Enchilada Recipes

Vegetarian Enchiladas
The secret to this creamy enchilada sauce is pureed toasted corn, enriched with roasted garlic.
Beans & Greens Enchiladas
Any type of canned bean will work in these easy layered enchiladas, but our favorite combination is a mix of black and pinto beans. Serve as a vegetarian main dish or as a tasty side for roasted pork or chicken.
Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Enchiladas
The butternut squash and cauliflower in these easy layered enchiladas are frozen and don't need to be thawed, making this a healthy and quick dinner. Look for canned tomatillos, sometimes labeled green tomatoes, in the international aisle of your grocery store.
Cheese Enchiladas with Red Chile Sauce
Intense, earthy and absolutely addictive, New Mexico's cheese enchiladas showcase red chile sauce at its most elemental, thickly blanketing tortillas and melted Cheddar. We've added some extra creaminess and body with locally popular pinto beans, to cut down on the classic's load of saturated fat. Top with shredded lettuce and minced onion.
Vegetarian Spinach Enchiladas
This vegetarian enchilada recipe is weeknight-fast when you skip the step of filling and rolling the enchiladas and make a stacked enchilada casserole instead. Just layer the tortillas, sauce and cheesy spinach filling the way you would lasagna and have the casserole in the oven in 20 minutes.
Potato Enchiladas
Frozen potatoes, often labeled diced hash brown potatoes, make these healthy enchiladas come together quickly. Feel free to sub in sweet potatoes for an added boost of vitamin A, if desired.
Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas
Filled with bell peppers, pinto beans, mushrooms and onions, these colorful enchiladas can be mostly made ahead--perfect for entertaining. Pass some crumbled queso fresco, chopped fresh cilantro and diced avocado at the table.
Jackfruit & Pepper Enchiladas
For many, jackfruit, the starchy fruit of a tropical tree, has a texture similar to meat and is a good meat alternative. In this recipe, we like to opt for a Tex-Mex or chili-lime flavored version, though BBQ jackfruit would also be delicious.
Zucchini & Corn Enchiladas
Skip rolling and just layer these quick and easy enchiladas. This recipe uses a quick blender sauce, but if you're short on time, pick up a can of your favorite red enchilada sauce in the international aisle of your grocery store--you'll need about 3 cups.