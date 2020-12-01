Low-Calorie Summer Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie summer dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Soft Sugar Cookies

These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

These classic treats can be made ahead and frozen for holidays and bake sales.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mini New York Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Killeen

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Everyone Loves This Fruitcake

Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Salad

This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
Purple Fruit Salad

Purple Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Mango Fruit Leather

Mango Fruit Leather

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.

All Low-Calorie Summer Dessert Recipes

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pears

Roasted pears are a simple dessert on their own, or top with lightly sweetened mascarpone for a more decadent treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Oranges

This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Mango

Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Oatmeal Upside-Down Cake

Adding whole-grain oatmeal to this upside-down cake and topping it with fresh pineapple makes this diabetic-friendly dessert right-side-up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

We gave no-bake cookies a healthy makeover, bumping up the peanut butter and cutting back on added sugar and butter. The result is a chewy, peanut buttery, oat-packed delicious cookie. It's easy to whip up a batch of these--only a few simple ingredients are needed to make these chewy peanut butter cookies and there's no baking required.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Mint Fro-Yo Cupcakes

We use nonfat chocolate frozen yogurt and peppermint extract to create a flavorful and light ice cream cupcake with a chocolate cookie crunch that captures the classic mint chocolate chip ice cream combination.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple “Donuts”

This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Melon Balls in Port

The traditional pairing of melon and port is updated with a little lime juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Healthy Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Here's your new cookie jar staple. This recipe for classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies gets a healthy boost with whole-wheat flour and uses less sugar and butter than traditional recipes. Don't hesitate to make a double batch--they're so satisfying they'll be gone fast.
By Carolyn Casner

French Silk Pie

This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime Yogurt Fruit Salad Dressing

Add a dollop of this zesty yogurt dressing to your next fruit salad--the creaminess and slight tartness of the dressing make it the perfect balance to a sweet and refreshing fruit salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Orange Compote

These juicy spiced oranges go beautifully with angel food cake or serve them on their own. This flavor of this compote improves with time so make it a day ahead or the morning of your party. Serve chilled in a clear bowl so the colors show through.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Chocolate Gelato

This ultra-chocolaty, dairy-free Sicilian-style gelato--made without eggs or cream--is relatively lean but still creamy-smooth and flavorful. The coconut milk used for the base gives it a silky, rich mouthfeel and a subtle coconut flavor.
By Alice Medrich

Healthy Dark Chocolate "Puppy Chow"

Crunchy, sweet, salty ... healthy?! Yes, indeed. We gave this classic sweet treat, also called muddy buddies, a grown-up makeover using whole-grain cereal and dark chocolate. Dig in!
By Hilary Meyer

Fresh Apple Squares

One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Funnel Cakes

Baked instead of deep-fried, these funnel cakes are a healthier option than the ones typically sold at carnivals and fairs. You can skip the powdered sugar and substitute fresh fruit if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies

A quick stir-in of grated carrots not only makes these easy drop cookies reminiscent of spicy carrot cake, it also adds sweetness and keeps these cakey cookies moist. A drizzle of cream cheese frosting on top finishes off these better-for-you goodies perfectly.
By Carolyn Casner

Red Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner
