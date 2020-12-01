Low-Calorie Spring Slow-Cooker Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie spring slow-cooker recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

Rating: Unrated
6
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta

Rating: Unrated
6
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
By Meredith Butcher

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
58
Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
By Jim Romanoff

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
45
Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
5
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

Rating: Unrated
31
This brothy stew is boldly flavored with a blend of characteristic Middle Eastern spices and finished with fresh spinach and fiber-rich chickpeas. Economical lamb shoulder tenderizes beautifully when leisurely cooked in a slow cooker. If you can't find boneless shoulder stew meat, do not substitute more-expensive lamb leg--it tends to dry out during slow cooking. Instead, purchase lamb shoulder chops and debone them. Serve over bulgur and accompany with a salad.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chinese Pork & Vegetable Hot Pot

Rating: Unrated
16
The richly flavored red braises characteristic of Chinese cooking make warming winter meals that can be adapted to a slow cooker. Typically, seasonings of anise, cinnamon and ginger distinguish these dishes. Pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender during the slow braise. Serve over noodles or brown rice, with stir-fried napa cabbage.
By Patsy Jamieson

Beef & Barley Soup

There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Eggplant-Zucchini Parmesan

This side dish is a cinch -- place the ingredients in your slow cooker and forget about them until dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Irish Lamb Stew

Rating: Unrated
14
Lamb stew is Irish penicillin: a rich stew full of potatoes, leeks and carrots that'll cure whatever ails you. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together--in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy. To keep it healthy make sure to trim the lamb of any visible fat before you cook it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork, Farro, Bean, and Sweet Potato Stew

This stew recipe is a great choice for a warming fall or winter dinner. Because it uses shredded, cooked pork it's a relatively quick slow-cooker meal, ready in under 3 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks

See how to make this sticky honey-orange slow-cooker chicken recipe which is a great alternative to traditional barbecue.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

"This dish turned out perfectly when I made it!! Chicken was juicy, tender and full of the flavor from the spices!" - EatingWell User
Swedish Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Barley-Squash Gratin

Aztec Corn Chowder

Slow-Cooker Turkish Lamb & Vegetable Stew

Rating: Unrated
9

Layers of fresh Mediterranean vegetables, seasoned with an abundance of bay, garlic and oregano, meld with tender lamb into a luscious harvest-time supper. Serve the stew with rice or warm whole-wheat pita.

All Low-Calorie Spring Slow-Cooker Recipes

Mustard-Maple Chicken with Wild Rice Pilaf

This slow-cooker meal is simple to prepare and will elicit rave reviews from everyone at your table. The wild rice pilaf is started early in the slow cooker and followed up by the chicken and sweet and tangy maple-mustard sauce. It's a mouthwatering combination!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rich Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
26
A blanquette is a classic French stew of veal, chicken or lamb with mushrooms in a velvety sauce. This concept has been adapted to the slow cooker to make a lightened-up version using chicken thighs. Just a little whipping cream (which is less inclined to break down than lighter creams and gives more density to the sauce) adds richness. This is delightful over egg noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

Rating: Unrated
43
Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
By Patsy Jamieson

Smoked Sausage-Lentil Stew

Smoked turkey sausage adds incredible flavor to this easy slow-cooker stew recipe which is full of iron- and protein-rich lentils.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Berry Pudding Cake

Impress your friends and family with this beautiful and refreshing lemon and berry pudding cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot German-Style Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Most people think of potato salad as a cold side dish reserved for picnics or barbecues. Not this one! This hearty recipe pairs potatoes and onions in a slow cooker, where they cook until tender. Served warm and topped with chunks of cooked turkey bacon, this easy side dish is lovely served on a bed of baby spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Buffalo Chicken Salads

Enjoy super-tasty Buffalo chicken that's easier (done in your slow cooker!) and healthier (topping a salad!) than traditional wings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken and Pepperoni

Craving pizza but don't want to order takeout again? Add zesty pepperoni, olives, an herby tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese to chicken for a family-friendly dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Barbecue Chicken

Nutty cumin, citrus, and jalapeño pepper jelly make a tasty sauce for the chicken as it simmers in the slow cooker. Serve with whole-grain bread for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
