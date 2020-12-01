100-Calorie Ice & Popsicle Recipes

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
Mocha Ice Pops
Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops
These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
Peach-Yogurt Pops
Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
Berry-Lemon Ice Pops
Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
"Blueberry Pancake" Frozen Yogurt Pops
These blueberry-studded yogurt ice pops look just like pancakes for a silly healthy snack your kids will love.
Peaches and Cream Ice Pops
Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
Banana Pudding Pops
These banana popsicles taste rich and decadent but are low-fat and really easy to make. We especially like them with some chocolate chips added. Cool the mixture to room temperature and divide 2/3 cup mini chips among the molds before freezing.
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Pops
Turn a strawberry-banana smoothie, or your favorite blended concoction, into freezer pops for a cool treat.
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops
Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.
Chunky Peach Popsicles
Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
Raspberry-Prosecco Pops
These pops are like a frozen Bellini, except the peach puree is swapped for raspberry in this frozen dessert recipe. Feel free to use leftover Prosecco here--the bubbles don't make it through the freezing process, but the flavor is delicious.