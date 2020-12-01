100-Calorie Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 100-calorie cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
3
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
191
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Rating: Unrated
24
Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Soft Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Boot Tracks

Rating: Unrated
26
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

You won't believe how easy it is to make these seriously impressive cookies. Crushed hard candy melts in the center of these festive sugar cookies, making a gorgeous stained-glass effect. Use any shape cookie cutter you like, just make sure you have two--a big one for each cookie, and a slightly smaller one for the hole in the middle.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
This fudgy chocolate crinkle cookie recipe is a hit with chocolate lovers. Bake the cookies right after rolling them in confectioners' sugar: if they sit, the sugar absorbs into the dough and the rich chocolaty cookies lose their snowcapped look.
By Virginia Willis

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond Cream Cutouts

These cream cheese-based sugar cookies are flavored with almond paste. They're beautiful right out of the oven but try one of our decorating ideas for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

This healthy cinnamon-sugar snickerdoodle thumbprint cookie recipe has an added bonus: chocolate filling! With slightly crispy edges and a chewy, chocolaty center, these snickerdoodle cookies are the ultimate crowd pleaser.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Enjoy these lemony cookies with a warm cup of tea.
Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread Cookies

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

Almond Fudge Rounds

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.

All 100-Calorie Cookie Recipes

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pignoli Cookies

This crispy-on-the-bottom-and-chewy-on-the-inside gluten-free cookie recipe is a twist on a traditional Italian holiday treat, pignoli, or pine nut cookies. Look for almond paste--a mixture of ground almonds and sugar (available in tubes or sometimes tubs)--near other baking supplies in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty stores. Sweeter marzipan doesn't work well in these cookies.
By Virginia Willis

Crisp Spice Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
This crisp, paper-thin cookie recipe of northern European descent makes a wonderful low calorie dessert. Just 50 calories for two cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Orange Shortbread

Looking for a unique, diabetes-friendly desert? This shortbread, flavored with rosemary and topped with a white chocolate drizzle, is ready in just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Simple Almond Cookies

For a snack or sweet dessert, enjoy one of these flourless cookies. Drizzle chocolate on top for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Little oatmeal cookies are rolled in nuts, baked, then filled with jewel-colored fruit preserves for a sweet and pretty treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Joy Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
These coconut-chocolate-almond-topped shortbread cookies are reminiscent of Almond Joy candy bars.
By JoAnne Geiger

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
19
This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate-Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
These peanut butter cookies are delicious on their own, but we make them even better by pressing a piece of dark chocolate candy into each hot cookie right after the cookies come out of the oven.
By Melissa Fallon

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
Soft and satisfying, this chocolate chip cookie recipe incorporates toasted whole-grain oats and low-fat yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
It's hard to imagine a classic buttery sugar cookie without the butter, but trust us, it's possible. Here, we use coconut oil instead of butter for dairy-free eggless cut-out cookies that taste delicious and are fun to make and eat. Decorate with a citrus glaze colored with a little food dye, sprinkles and/or sanding sugar as you wish.
By Carolyn Casner

Italian Hazelnut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
10
These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
By Marialisa Calta

Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons

Rating: Unrated
12
These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By Teresa Ralston

Chocolate Cookie Treats

These diabetic-friendly chocolaty cookies are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies

These diabetic-friendly cookies combine antioxidant-rich cherries with both dark and white chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs

Rating: Unrated
4
Registered Dietitian Mary LaRock flavored these phyllo rolls with orange and dark chocolate for a winning cookie that will be a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Everyone can get in on the festive fun with this gluten-free cut-out sugar cookie recipe. Use naturally-dyed sugar and icing to decorate these easy cookies.
By Devon O'Brien

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
By Shyla Huber

Vegan Meringue Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Magical aquafaba--the liquid from canned chickpeas that often gets poured down the drain--mimics egg whites in these airy vegan meringue cookies. The other magical thing? These cookies require just three ingredients! Save the chickpeas themselves for hummus, stew or any one of our other recipes that call for canned chickpeas.
By Breana Killeen

Molasses Cookies

There's something seriously addicting about these ginger-cinnamon molasses cookies. Get the kids involved in the preparation--they'll have fun flattening each cookie with a glass dipped in a cinnamon-sugar mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Date Bran Jingle Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
Trisha Kruse, an administrative assistant, created quick, easy, no-bake date-nut balls to fill that special niche in your holiday repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com