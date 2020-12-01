Low-Calorie Chocolate Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie chocolate cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

Rating: Unrated
45
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
1
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
9
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chocolate Decadence

Rating: Unrated
21
Inspired by the old-school, ultra-rich, mousselike chocolate cake that usually called for a whole pound of chocolate, half a dozen eggs and lots of butter, this enlightened rendition has deep bittersweet chocolate flavor and dense melt-in-your-mouth texture. No one will guess it's healthier. The secret is excellent natural cocoa powder and good-quality bittersweet chocolate, preferably with 70% cacao. Although the cake can be eaten once it's completely cool, it comes out of the pan much easier and even tastes better if it has been chilled at least overnight.
By Alice Medrich

Chocolate Mint Fro-Yo Cupcakes

We use nonfat chocolate frozen yogurt and peppermint extract to create a flavorful and light ice cream cupcake with a chocolate cookie crunch that captures the classic mint chocolate chip ice cream combination.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: Unrated
7
These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Java Cupcakes

Using a light, sweet cocoa sprinkle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cupcake recipe, yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
3
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake made with whole-grain flour is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Cupcakes with Whipped Frosting

These appealing diabetic-friendly cupcakes are super easy to serve anytime. But when you want a real show stopper, try the Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Layer Cake option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
14
Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Not just for breakfast, granola adds a nice crunch to the top of these chocolate cupcakes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Sheet Cake with Almond Cream

Rating: Unrated
6

Sheet cakes are a potluck dream: the baking pan holds the cake and makes it wonderfully portable. This one is accompanied by an almond “cream” made from heavy cream and reduced-fat sour cream. Together, the cake and cream replicate the taste of Mexican chocolate with its undertones of almond and cinnamon. Or make cream cheese frosting and add 1/4 teaspoon almond extract.

