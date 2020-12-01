Low-Calorie Leftover Turkey Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie leftover turkey recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leftover Turkey Stew

This hearty and healthy turkey stew recipe is just about the best use of Thanksgiving leftovers we can think of. And we don't just mean the turkey. The stew is packed with leftover roasted vegetables--use whatever vegetables you have on hand, such as Brussels sprouts, parsnips, sweet potatoes and green beans. And leftover gravy is used to add depth of flavor and body. Possibly the best part of this stew recipe? It comes together really quickly--because don't we all need a 20-minute dinner after the craziness of Thanksgiving? Add some leftover bread or rolls and dinner is done. This recipe is equally delicious with leftover cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken, and we've included instructions for making a quick gravy in case you don't have leftovers, so you can serve this Thanksgiving-in-a-pot year-round.
By Robin Bashinsky

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Brown Rice Chili

This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras.
By Hilary Meyer

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Low in carbs and rich in Vitamin C, bell peppers add flavor as well as volume to this slightly spicy dish. For more heat, use hot turkey Italian sausage links rather than mild. Make it a sandwich by serving it inside a toasted bulky roll.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Potpie

You might look forward to the days after Thanksgiving even more than the holiday itself with this easy turkey potpie recipe that's the perfect use for leftover turkey and extra vegetables like carrots and onions you might have on hand from the holiday. The pie is loaded with veggies and a creamy sauce, then topped with a prepared whole-wheat crust so there's no need to make dough. No leftover cooked turkey? This healthy potpie is just as delicious with chicken. Serve it up any time you need a dose of comfort food for dinner.
By Julia Levy

Mexican-Style Turkey Soup

Red sweet pepper, winter squash and cilantro brighten up this spicy soup, making this Mexican-inspired one-dish meal the perfect family dinner. Accompany with a fresh fruit salad and warm crusty bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy White Chili

Top this spicy chili with hot sauce if you love the heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yucatan-Style Turkey & Vegetable Soup

Leftover turkey is not just for sandwiches! This hearty soup recipe is full of shredded turkey and vegetables and the tasty toppings--cilantro, avocado and queso fresco--are what may just have you coming back for that second dish. Queso fresco is a mild Mexican cheese with a crumbly texture, similar to that of feta or farmer's cheese. Look for it at Hispanic food markets or larger grocery stores.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey, Pesto & Broccoli Pasta

This easy pasta recipe is a weeknight dinner lifesaver. While shelf-stable pesto will work here, we prefer the fresh flavor and more vibrant color of refrigerated pesto. Look for it in the refrigerated section of your supermarket, near the fresh pasta and marinara sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Thai Noodle Bowl

Ready in under 30 minutes, this noodle bowl is full of vegetables and with the addition of turkey, is a good source of protein!
Turkey-Cranberry Wrap

This wrap is quick-and-easy to prepare and is the perfect lunch solution for all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.
Waldorf Turkey Salad

Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches

Turkey & Bean Soup

Scrambled Eggs with Sausage

Quick Cassoulet

Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.

Leftover Turkey Salad

Holiday leftovers often end up in casseroles and soups, but they are also delicious in a light but hearty salad. In addition to leftover turkey, this recipe takes advantage of leftover stuffing (which is transformed into crisp croutons), cranberry sauce (which enhances the dressing) and whatever leftover roasted vegetables you have on hand.
By Carolyn Casner

Goat Cheese Pizza

Tangy goat cheese adds loads of flavor to this easy pizza meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Tetrazzini

Prepared the original way, this dish has the potential to be astoundingly high in calories and fat. This diabetic-friendly version is healthier but tastes just as terrific. Serve it with a side salad tossed with reduced-calorie Italian dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Ratatouille-Sausage Penne

In the mood for Italian? Try this low-fat sausage-and-eggplant one-dish meal recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The Ultimate Turkey Avocado Sandwich

After Thanksgiving, we cannot get enough leftover turkey recipes--and this healthy turkey avocado sandwich will help you use up Thanksgiving leftovers and more. If you really want to do this sandwich up, chef Hugh Acheson suggests searing a slice of stuffing or bread pudding until it's nice and crispy and putting it between the turkey and avocado.
By Hugh Acheson

Turkey-Green Bean Shepherd's Pie

In this simple dish, shredded turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes are layered and topped with reduced-fat Cheddar cheese. It's a great way to use leftovers from your holiday meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Cocktail Meatballs

Use your slow-cooker to make this tasty appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Wheat Pizza with the Works

With pizza-style Canadian bacon and a four-cheese blend to boost the seasonings, this mouthwatering pizza is loaded with flavor but has only 216 calories and 6 grams of fat per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

By adding Cajun seasoning to this traditional turkey sandwich, we've elevated it to the next level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Everything Pizza

This whole-grain pizza has everything on it--sauce, beef, bacon, veggies, olives, and cheese. Feel free to substitute different types of meat or vegetables to suit your taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Rice Soup

Use cooked turkey or chicken breast and plenty of veggies to make a delicious, classic soup in only 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage & Egg Stuffed Acorn Squash

Sweetened with maple syrup and stuffed with turkey sausage, these acorn squash are sweet and savory. Serve this squash recipe with a simple side salad for a healthy and balanced dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Barley Soup

Nutty barley and earthy, sweet root vegetables supplement leftover turkey to create a homey soup with an old-fashioned flavor. To shorten cooking time, substitute quick-cooking barley for pearl barley; add carrots and parsnips with the barley and simmer the soup for about 20 minutes total.
By Patsy Jamieson

Creamy Turkey and Spinach Pie

Cream cheese and sour cream work together to make this Turkey and Spinach Pie creamy and delicious. Use reduced-fat dairy to cut down on calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Curry

Leftover turkey and frozen peas are convenient ingredients in this tasty curry. Make it a meal: Serve over basmati rice, garnished with yogurt, chutney, raisins and cashews.
By Susan Herr

Mushroom-Sausage Flatbreads

Low-fat wraps topped with turkey sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and a trio of peppers make a tasty addition to any diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Sweet Potato Chowder

Mashing the potatoes in this turkey and vegetable soup thickens it without adding carbs. Fat-free milk ensures low fat and low calories for this diabetic main dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Winter Salad

Sautéed radicchio, fennel and carrots are topped with chicken, walnuts and Gorgonzola in this warm and hearty main-dish salad. Serve with crusty whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chili Bowl

This quick-and-easy chili recipe is not only delicious, but it also packs in 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Catfish & Sausage Jambalaya

This catfish and sausage jambalaya recipe is one you might find in a neighborhood eatery in Creole country. Turkey sausage links have fewer calories and less fat than traditional pork sausage, but still deliver amazing taste to this dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curry-Cashew Turkey Salad Sandwiches

Hot curry powder (sometimes labeled as Madras curry powder) gives this healthy sandwich a kick. For a mellower flavor, you can use regular or mild curry powder in its place.
By Hilary Meyer

Herbed Turkey Strata

This breakfast strata is the perfect dish for your next breakfast gathering. Full of vegetables, turkey and fragrant herbs--each serving has 26 grams of protein to leave everyone feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
