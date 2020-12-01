Low-Calorie Tuna Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie tuna recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Use reduced fat soup and fat-free milk to make this favorite casserole lower in fat and calories. Adding a variety of vegetables makes it more nutritious than the traditional recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Tuna & White Bean Salad

The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

Use the one-pot pasta cooking method to make this tuna pasta recipe that calls for just 5 ingredients and is ready in just over half an hour. For extra crunch and a tuna noodle casserole feel, sprinkle this speedy pasta dish with toasted whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs.
By Joy Howard

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Tuna Wrap

These tuna wraps were inspired by spicy tuna sushi rolls. We love how they taste with peppery watercress, but other greens, such as arugula, romaine, escarole or even radish sprouts, would taste great in the filling. If you want to play on the sushi inspiration, stir some wasabi into the soy sauce for dipping and serve with pickled ginger. Serve with sliced cucumbers and slivered red onions tossed with rice vinegar, a little oil and a pinch of salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
By Ruth Cousineau

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon, and Fennel

This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish

This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Tuna Melt

In this updated tuna melt recipe, we go light on the mayo and top it with fresh tomato slices and shredded sharp Cheddar. This allows us to use considerably less cheese while ensuring that there's great cheese flavor in each gooey bite of this healthy tuna melt recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

This delicious pasta salad recipe is made with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chunk light tuna, which is lower in mercury than white albacore tuna. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving. If you're looking for an environmentally sustainable canned tuna option, check the label--tuna that was caught by troll or pole-and-line is considered the best choice, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program. Or look for the blue Certified Sustainable Seafood label from the Marine Stewardship Council.
Tuna-Zucchini Pasta

Quick Tuna Burgers

Italian Penne with Tuna

Tuscan-Style Tuna Salad

Tuna Melts with Roasted Bell Peppers

Making your own roasted red peppers is so simple, plus it cuts down on the sodium compared to jarred peppers—giving you more room to add other flavorful ingredients, like mustard, without making the dish too salty.

All Low-Calorie Tuna Recipes

Sesame Tuna Salad

Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

The herb-infused dressing in this healthy tuna salad recipe calls for equal parts Greek yogurt and low-fat mayo to keep it light. Lots of fresh veggies, including bell pepper, carrot, radishes and celery, also give boosts of flavor, color and nutrients. Serve on lettuce leaves, over a green salad or as an open-face sandwich on whole-grain toast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Sesame-Tuna Bowls

This tuna bowl is quite an easy recipe you'll want to make again and again. Black sesame seeds make this dish look dramatic because they provide contrast against the fish, but if you can't find toasted black sesame seeds, you can use toasted white sesame seeds. The flavor will be the same.
By Lauren Grant

Tuna Pasta with Olives & Artichokes

Here we toss grilled tuna with pasta, artichoke hearts, green olives and tomatoes. Grilling the tuna gives this ultra-fresh pasta dish a subtle smokiness. But if you're pressed for time, try canned tuna in place of the grilled fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna Pomodoro

Inspired by the Italian dish spaghetti al tonno e pomodoro, this quick and healthy pasta became a staff favorite at EatingWell. If you keep canned tuna and whole-wheat pasta on hand, you'll do what we did: return to this quick meal again and again.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Seared Tuna with Bulgur & Chickpea Salad

This healthy tuna recipe combines many of Turkey's most beloved foods and flavors--fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.
By Amy Riolo

Tuna & Bean Salad in Pita Pockets

Dressing tuna salad with lemon and olive oil lends a bright, fresh note that's a great alternative to mayo. Beans add appealing texture and fabulous nutrition.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna-&-Tomato Mac & Cheese

Tuna mac & cheese takes a trip to the Southwest with spicy tomato and festive blue tortilla chips on top. Canned tomatoes with green chiles and ancho chile powder add a peppery kick, but if you like, you can keep it mellow by using a 14-ounce can of drained petite diced tomatoes and mild chili powder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Tuna Panini

For a great sandwich filling, spike canned tuna with salty olives and capers, bright lemon juice and tangy feta.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tuna-Stuffed Peppers

These tuna-stuffed peppers are ubiquitous in delis all over Susa, Italy.
By Marialisa Calta

Tuna Poke

Poke (pronounced poke-ay), a Hawaiian word meaning "to chop" or "to cut," refers to a traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish in a simple, soy-based sauce with punchy seasonings like toasted sesame and chopped scallion greens. Serve with seasoned brown rice for a healthy, satisfying meal packed with veggies, protein and fiber.
By Julia Clancy

Seared Tuna Tataki Quinoa Bowl

In this healthy tuna and quinoa recipe, tuna steaks are flash-cooked, sliced, then tossed in a quick, gingery marinade. The tuna, vegetables and seaweed get dressed with some of the flavor-packed tataki marinade and served over protein-rich quinoa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes with Arugula

The tuna in this great-looking stuffed tomato recipe isn't your typical mayo-based affair. The sherry vinaigrette does double duty: it adds fresh flavor to the tuna filling and also dresses the baby arugula and white bean salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti with Tuna & Tomato Sauce (Spaghetti al tonno e pomodoro)

Italian tuna packed in olive oil is a must for this pasta dish: the flavorful oil is drained from the tuna and used for cooking the sauce.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Artichoke & Ripe Olive Tuna Salad

An unusual and rich flavor combination; serve this salad with sliced tomato on a bed of lettuce or on French bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey, Asian Tuna & Pineapple Pasta

Because this Asian-inspired tuna and pasta dinner-for-four is ready in under 30 minutes, it's the perfect choice for any weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pressed Tuna Sandwich (Pan Bagnat)

This Provençal sandwich literally means "bathed bread" and gets its name from the juicy dressed vegetables piled liberally into a crusty loaf. This recipe is perfect for toting along to soccer games and concerts in the park. We suggest bringing plenty of napkins.
By Julia Clancy

Strawberry & Tuna Spinach Salad

Enjoy sweet, juicy strawberries paired with nutrient-dense mushrooms and tangy tuna salad. This is the ultimate salad to keep you feeling full. It boasts 20 grams of protein and 10.5 grams of fiber -- both nutrients known to satiate hunger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Just like mom used to make--only healthier and updated with fresh flavors like sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts.
By Ruth Cousineau

Tuscan Tuna & White Bean Salad

Juicy fresh tomatoes replace some of the usual olive oil in this traditional tuna and white bean salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad

This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.
By Bruce Aidells

Asian Tuna Wraps

To store fresh ginger, wrap the unpeeled piece in freezer wrap and place it in the freezer - it will keep indefinitely.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Tuna with Olive Relish

A simple relish of parsley and olives jazzes up grilled tuna. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
