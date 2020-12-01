Low-Calorie Mussel Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie mussel recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Italian Mussels & Pasta

Rating: Unrated
5
This combination of mussels with plenty of garlic, parsley, saffron and white wine was inspired by the Venetian soup zuppa de peoci, which is usually ladled over sliced crusty bread. Here we serve it over pasta. For a more elegant presentation you can remove the mussels from their shells before serving…but then again, who wants to be elegant? Enjoy!
By John Ash

Puglian-Style Paella

In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
By Jane Black

Mussels with White Beans & Tomatoes

Cooking mussels may seem intimidating, but here we've made it quick and easy. We've added white beans to turn this classic mussels-in-white-wine-sauce dish into a heartier weeknight meal. Serve with whole-grain crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth.
By Adam Dolge

Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

Rating: Unrated
8
With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cioppino

Rating: Unrated
1
Cioppino is a fish stew traditionally made by Italian fishermen who settled in the North Beach/Fisherman's Wharf section of San Francisco. It was originally made on fishing boats with whatever fish were at hand. This cioppino comes to us from California chef and cooking teacher John Ash, who has been an advocate for sustainable-food issues for years and has served on the board of advisors of Seafood Watch--the advocacy arm of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Ash chose a variety of shellfish for this recipe, all of which are Seafood Watch Best Choices or Good Alternatives.
By John Ash

Coconut-Curry Mussels

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy seafood dinner recipe, a 3-ounce serving of mussels delivers 665 mg of heart-healthy omega-3s--about what you'd get from the same amount of albacore tuna. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread or brown-rice noodles to soak up the delectable sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Spanish Tapas-Inspired Mussels

Rating: Unrated
1
When you think “mussels” you may not instantly think “chickpeas,” but the two are joined in tasteful union in this delicious, bistro-style dish. You'll want some crusty bread to sop up the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Bouillabaisse

Rating: Unrated
2
This flavorful seafood soup combines elements of the famous French bouillabaisse with the distinct Thai flavors of lemongrass, lime, ginger and hot chiles. Use two chile peppers if you like heat. Be sure to simmer, not boil, the soup or the seafood will be overcooked. Serve with a crusty whole-grain baguette to soak up the broth.
By Perla Meyers

Summer Paella

Rating: Unrated
1
Paella started as an outdoor dish. Grilling seafood, zesty sausage and vegetables before combining them with saffron-scented rice replicates that traditional character. Note that perfectly done paella rice will be dry and the slightest bit toothsome: it's not creamy or overly moist.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Teriyaki-Mussel Maki Rolls

Try making this sushi recipe once and you'll see how easy it is to make maki sushi rolls at home. In this sushi roll recipe, inspired by chef Bun Lai, we use teriyaki-style glazed mussels, plus plenty of crunchy vegetables and even fruit. Vary the ingredients in the roll to suit your own taste. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy dipping sauce on the side.
By Bun Lai

Thai Red Curry Mussels

Rating: Unrated
3
Watercress is prized in Asian cuisine for its peppery flavor and in this dish stands up to the sweet spiciness of the mussels in a coconut-laced red curry sauce. If you can find it in your market, use Thai basil for the garnish--it adds a unique sweet anise flavor that will make the dish taste all the more authentic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cioppino Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
What bouillabaisse is to Provence, cioppino is to San Francisco. The principle behind both fish stews is much the same: simmer the catch of the day in a rich broth, grab a soup spoon and enjoy. Like many classic cioppino recipes, this calls for red wine in the broth, but feel free to substitute white. The assortment of seafood can vary as well: little clams instead of mussels, scallops in place of shrimp. Serve with sourdough bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mussels South of Two Borders

Mussels South of Two Borders

Rating: Unrated
5
Prince Edward Island may account for a healthy share of the world's mussel production, but this recipe takes those mollusks farther south for a Latin American preparation that combines chorizo, chiles and beer.
Spaghettini with Steamed Mussels

Spaghettini with Steamed Mussels

Rating: Unrated
1
Mussel lovers will enjoy this simple pasta preparation. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain bread to soak up all the juices.
Stovetop Clambake

Stovetop Clambake

Hot-&-Sour Mussels

Hot-&-Sour Mussels

Italian Seafood Stew

Italian Seafood Stew

Marinated Mussel Salad

Marinated Mussel Salad

Paella Rápida

Smoked mussels replace the pork sausages of a traditional paella, adding depth of flavor without the fat.

All Low-Calorie Mussel Recipes

Mussel Risotto

Mussels and saffron star in this creamy risotto. Make it a meal: Serve with Sliced Tomato Salad and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Paella with Shrimp & Mussels

Rating: Unrated
6
Our quick take on paella is studded with mussels and shrimp. Traditional paella made with short-grain rice takes a while to cook and can be a bit tricky. Instant brown rice is a great shortcut--what it lacks in authenticity it more than makes up for in convenience. Make sure you seek out saffron, which gives the dish its distinctive yellow color and signature flavor. Serve with: Spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shellfish Lasagna

Shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari are delicious in this flavorful lasagna. If you can find fresh noodles, use them, but dried work as well.
By Melanie Barnard

Mussels Stewed with Apple & Fennel

Apples and fennel pair beautifully in this dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Ale Mussels

Serve this elegant dish garnished with fennel fronds with a side of grilled artisanal bread slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mussels with Italian Turkey Sausage, Tomato & Basil

Rating: Unrated
3
When mussels and turkey sausage meet up with white wine and tomato, pure kitchen alchemy occurs in this quick dinner recipe. The broth that brews at the bottom of the pot will make you feel that a piece of crusty bread (for soaking, of course) is your new best friend.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussels with Cider & Bacon

Flavored with apple cider and sage, these steamed mussels are the perfect meal for a cool fall night. Soak up the sauce with your favorite rustic whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussels with Saffron & Leeks

Mussels are an excellent fast, healthy dinner. Look for them on ice in mesh bags at your fish counter; the individual mollusks should be mostly closed, or they should close when tapped. The only other thing you need with this aromatic dinner? A couple of crunchy rolls that just might happen to fall into the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com