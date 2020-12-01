Healthy Super Bowl Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Super Bowl dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
32
This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
By Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

Rating: Unrated
42
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

Rating: Unrated
22
While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Essential EatingWell Chocolate Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
An adaptation of EatingWell's popular Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake, this recipe is from reader Barr Hogen of San Francisco. “I love chocolate--it has antioxidants--but Americans need more fiber in our diet. So I added prunes, which provide a lot of moisture, and flaxseeds, which have the added benefit of omega-3s,” she wrote. “If you can squeeze fiber into your decadent dessert, why not?”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Dark Chocolate Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
3
Both simpler and more decadent than a chocolate croissant, a grilled chocolate sandwich is a marriage of bread and chocolate in which the two components are evenly matched.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8
This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

Fresh Apple Squares

Rating: Unrated
4
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

One-Bowl Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Zucchini adds sweetness and moisture to these brownies without a ton of sugar for a healthy chocolate-lover's treat.
Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

These easy healthy chocolate chip cookies are the perfect party treat.
Apple Pie Egg Rolls

Blueberry & White Chocolate Chunk Ginger Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
Rocky Road Brownies

Rating: Unrated
15
Lemon Squares

Rating: Unrated
4

Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding

Rating: Unrated
1

This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.

All Healthy Super Bowl Dessert Recipes

Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat chocolate ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting

Rating: Unrated
15
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Light Lemon Meringue Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Lava Rocks

Rating: Unrated
5
Strategy and operations director Josh Gitlin gave this low-fat cookie three layers of chocolate flavor with cocoa powder, grated bittersweet chocolate and cocoa nibs.
By Josh Gitlin

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Rating: Unrated
19
Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Avocado Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
13
This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
By Rick Bayless

Chocolate-Dipped Pretzels

Satisfy your sweet tooth (and your salty tooth!) simultaneously with this chocolate-dipped pretzel recipe. Cocoa nibs give these chocolate-dipped pretzels an extra layer of chocolaty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
14
Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Pound cake got its name from the original formulation: a pound each of sugar, flour, butter and eggs. Just the thought of it is enough to raise your cholesterol. Our version calls for half whole-wheat flour, less sugar, a modest amount of butter and loses quite a few egg yolks. To keep it rich we moisten the cake with reduced-fat cream cheese and buttermilk. It is every bit as delicious as the original, with only a third of the calories and fat.
By Katie Webster

Mom's Apple Squares

Rating: Unrated
8
Traditional recipes for apple squares often use plenty of trans fat–laden shortening in the crust. We replaced it with a mixture of canola oil and butter and swapped out half the all-purpose flour for whole-wheat pastry flour for a little fiber. They are best enjoyed slightly warm. Gently reheat any leftovers in the oven or toaster oven to recrisp the crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Squares

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy raspberry squares recipe using the juice of fresh raspberries in the filling. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these raspberry bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Apple Pies with Cheddar

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy--and adorable--twist on deep-dish apple pie. This mini apple pie recipe will give you just a bit of something sweet and the melted wedge of Cheddar on top is a nod to the New England tradition of serving cheese with apple pie.
By Stacy Fraser

Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
9
Applesauce rounds out the flavor of this quick, low-fat remake of classic oatmeal cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Filled Oatmeal-Date Cookies

A lemony date filling makes oatmeal cookies more special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sunny Citrus Chiffon Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Flavored with orange, lemon and lime, this big, beautiful cake is a fitting ending to a celebration. Just three egg yolks give the cake a golden hue and a texture richer than angel food.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Cream Layer Cake

Rating: Unrated
8
Here we layer delicate banana-buttermilk cake with a fluffy Bavarian-style cream that's made low-fat by combining nonfat milk with a reasonable amount of whipping cream. The rich taste makes it hard to believe that this cake has only 300 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Cake

Rating: Unrated
7
A simple, low-fat and--best of all--fast chocolate cake that is moist and dense.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Crisps

Rating: Unrated
3
Gingery flavor and a subtle lemon note make these crisp cookies perfect with tea. They also make great ‘‘dunking'' cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Swirl Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
14
These raspberry-lemon cupcakes are topped with an easy cream cheese frosting tinted pink with a little raspberry puree. For those unaccustomed to the mildly nutty flavor of whole-wheat flour (used in these cupcakes), the flavor of the raspberry puree swirled into the lemony cake makes the wheat flavor undetectable.
By Stacy Fraser

Frozen Peanut Butter-Pretzel Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
If you like chocolate and peanut butter together, try this frozen peanut-butter-and-pretzel pie recipe in a chocolate cookie crust. The sweet vanilla frozen yogurt and chocolate cookie crust combine with the salty flavors of pretzels and peanut butter for an irresistible dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
It's quick and easy to mix together these slice-and-bake peanut butter cookies whenever you need something sweet. The recipe makes enough dough so you can bake half and put the other half in the freezer--ready to pull out and bake up a few fresh cookies anytime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
7
Full of oats, nuts and raisins, these chewy oatmeal raisin cookies can be enjoyed any day of the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting

Rating: Unrated
5
These vanilla-infused cupcakes are made with applesauce as a fat-replacer for butter that's traditionally part of vanilla cake batter. Thickened evaporated milk works as a great base for the rich and creamy chocolate frosting. Dark chocolate lovers, be sure to use bittersweet chocolate.
By Stacy Fraser
