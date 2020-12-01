Healthy Low-Fat Super Bowl Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat Super Bowl recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salty Chihuahua

This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Chicken Tenders

These crispy chicken “wings,” made with boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders, stay crispy with only a light coating of oil--no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.
By Hilary Meyer

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Microwave Potato Chips

You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri

You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
By Hilary Meyer

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Cauliflower Tater Tots

Cauliflower stands in for potato in this taterless cauliflower tot recipe. Cauliflower is mashed, then mixed with cheese and given a crispy breadcrumb coating before being baked. These healthy cauliflower tater tots make a delicious side dish, appetizer or movie-night snack. Dip them in regular ketchup or make a spicy dipping sauce: Combine 1/3 cup ketchup with 2 tablespoons sriracha chile sauce and a dash of Worcestershire sauce.
By Molly Stevens

Brandied Cherry Sauce

Black sweet cherries-sometimes called Bing cherries-are always a great treat, but when spiked with cherry brandy for this topping, they are nearly irresistible. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Creamy Coleslaw

Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pineapple Bites

Slow-Cooked Beans

Classic Margarita

Jojo's Party Mix

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Our oven-baked zucchini sticks taste every bit as good as their deep-fried brethren with only a fraction of the fat and calories. Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.

Chaos Ladder

In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters.
By Dave Shenaut

Pomegranate Cosmos

Make the base for these pomegranate cosmopolitans ahead of time and shake individual cocktails “to order.” Or for individual drinks, combine 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) each pomegranate juice and vodka, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers

Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Dog Pigs in a Blanket

Carrots replace cocktail wieners in this healthy update of pigs in a blanket. Soaking the carrot "dogs" in a smoky marinade is the key to giving them that hot dog flavor, for a vegan app meat-eaters will love too. Serve with dipping sauces like honey mustard or ranch dressing to take these to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

The Good Farmer Cocktail

This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

'Ti Punch

Traditionally a 'ti punch (as in petit, pronounced “tee”) is served deconstructed so everyone can make their drink as they like. This easy cocktail recipe makes a not-too-strong version. Alter it as you wish.
By Kathy Gunst

Fiery Snack Mix

Serve your guests a crunchy snack mix seasoned with sweet-and-spicy flavors. It mixes up fast and adds a festive note to any gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Smash

Celebrate fresh cherries with this mint-infused cherry cocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Crispy Taco Shells

Surprisingly easy and far better-tasting than store-bought taco shells.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Golden Chicken with Spicy Refried Beans

Kids love this combination of refried white beans and chicken tenders. If you're concerned about making it too spicy, omit the jalapeno. Serve with extra cheese to sprinkle on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Mint Green Tea

Crisp and refreshing, you just may find yourself craving this beverage on a hot summer's night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Energy Drink

Here's a refreshing lemony energy drink recipe to give you a caffeine energy boost when you don't want coffee. It's a double-strength brew of green tea plus yerba maté and delivers about 135 mg caffeine plus antioxidants. Compared with store-bought energy drinks, this homemade energy drink recipe saves about 150 calories and has less than half the sugar. Add an extra-fresh taste by garnishing the rim with chopped mint. Yerba maté is a tea made from the leaves of a South American tree. Look for it with other tea in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Red Potato Salad

A dressing of nonfat yogurt enriched with a little reduced-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard replaces the heavier dressings in more traditional potato salad recipes.
By Patsy Jamieson

Sunrise Bellini

This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
By Julee Rosso

Island Limeade

Take a trip to the islands in this simple tropical cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Chile Martini

This beautiful strawberry martini cocktail recipe is an irresistible combination of sweet and spicy. Strawberries vary in sweetness and jalapeño chiles vary in heat, so once you've made this cocktail, take a sip and adjust to your taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Sangria

In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cran Razzy

To keep calories in check, we like to use seltzer along with juice in drinks like vodka and cranberry. This version gets a raspberry twist with cranberry-raspberry juice and raspberries for garnish. For the prettiest garnish, start with big, plump fresh raspberries and freeze them yourself.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

SHED's Blood Orange Champagne Vinegar Shrub

Refreshingly tangy, this shrub drink recipe combines fruits, vinegar and sparkling water. This cocktail recipe from Healdsburg SHED mixologist Jordan Lancer in California takes advantage of in-season blood oranges for a brilliantly colorful drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salsa Cornbread

EatingWell reader Chuck Allen of Dana Point, California, contributed this moist vegetable-studded cornbread. It makes a fine accompaniment to stews, chilis and breakfast eggs.
By Chuck Allen

Quick Vegetarian Chili

By consciously choosing no-salt-added and salt-free ingredients, we've kept the sodium low in this hearty, meatless chili recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sparkling Cran Razzy

Enjoy your fruit juice but keep calories in check by mixing it with seltzer. Make a pretty garnish by freezing big, plump fresh raspberries (already-frozen ones don't look as nice.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Jasmine-Mint Iced Tea with Lemon

Here we balance the mildly grassy flavor and slightly astringent mouthfeel of green tea with honey and lemon. Oversteeped green tea can be bitter, so don't brew it any longer than 3 minutes. And be sure to steep in simmering water: water that looks like it's steaming, with little bubbles, but not boiling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
