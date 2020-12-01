Healthy Super Bowl Chips & Dip Recipes

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Artichoke Dip

Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Hummus

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Double-Tahini Hummus

You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
By Michael Solomonov

Classic Hummus

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Microwave Potato Chips

You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party. A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
By Karen Rankin

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.
By Jason Mraz

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skinny Guacamole

This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile Con Queso

Rating: Unrated
11

Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.

Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips

These tortilla chips are baked, not fried, and a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of chili powder add flavor without tons of calories. Plus with 5 grams less fat per serving than a packaged version, they deliver all the crunch without the guilt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole

These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.
By Vanessa Barrington

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips

Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
By Robby Melvin

8-Layer Bean Dip

This 8-layer bean dip recipe is brimming with Southwestern flavors and plenty of chopped veggies. Roasted corn and poblano peppers can be prepared the day before, making this healthy Super Bowl recipe a breeze to pull together by kickoff. Assemble the dip in a clear bowl so your guests can admire the layers, and be sure to have plenty of tortilla chips on hand for dipping.
By Julia Levy

French Onion Dip

In our homemade version of French onion dip, we simmer chopped onions in broth and use reduced-fat sour cream and yogurt for the familiar rich and creamy flavor. All told, our version has 12 grams less fat and nearly 50 percent less sodium per serving than the original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Onion Dip

Skip the standard onion-soup-mix dip and serve up this healthy caramelized onion and curry dip recipe along with your favorite chips or some crudités.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic & Herb Pita Chips

You can make your own tasty pita chips in a matter of minutes. Just cut pita bread into wedges (stale pitas work very well), brush them with a little olive oil and bake. Not only do homemade pita chips save you money, you'll also cut calories by 16 percent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Potato Skin Chips

Here, we toss the most nutritious part of potatoes, their skins, with olive oil, seasonings and Parmesan cheese and bake them to golden perfection.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rich Crab Dip

In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta & Herb Dip

Lots of freshly chopped herbs add zing to our white bean dip. Serve with assorted vegetables, such as baby carrots, bell pepper strips, radishes, snow peas, broccoli and cauliflower florets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Goddess Guacamole with Crackers

Loaded with fresh herbs, this creamy avocado dip is a healthy snack you'll crave.
By Harvest Stone®

Roasted Garlic Hummus

This garlicky hummus is the perfect dip for pita crisps. To make the crisps, simply bake triangles of pita bread in a hot oven until they are golden, about 8 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado-Corn Salsa

A fresh salsa of avocado and corn is great with simple sautéed fish or just about anything Mexican-inspired--huevos rancheros, a quick quesadilla or atop rice and beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sochi Salsa (Adjika)

The combination of sweet and hot peppers, garlic and herbs in this salsa recipe makes this the perfect condiment to have in your fridge. Adjika, a salsa-like condiment of both Georgian and Abkhazian origins, typically accompanies grilled meat or vegetables. Or you can eat this salsa with tortilla chips straight from the bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pineapple Salsa with Cucumber (Salsa de Pina Asada con Pepino y Habanero)

Habanero chile gives this caramelized pineapple salsa recipe a little spice. If you're looking to tame the heat, try fresh jalapeños instead. Serve with grilled chicken or fish, as a dip with tortilla chips or on top of your favorite tacos.
By Roberto Santibañez

Roasted Garlic Guacamole with Help-Yourself Garnishes

Rick Bayless knows all about how to throw a great fiesta, or party, and a key part of any great fiesta is the food. “I like to welcome guests with this guacamole bar,” he says. “I start off with a basic guacamole made with roasted garlic and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can customize each bite.” (Recipe from Fiesta at Rick's by Rick Bayless; W.W. Norton and Company, 2010.)
By Rick Bayless

Pineapple & Jalapeño Salsa

Try this spicy pineapple salsa with grilled or broiled tuna, sautéed scallops, or chicken, turkey or ham.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Tomatillo-Chipotle Salsa (Salsa de Tomatillo Asado con Chile Chipotle)

In this healthy salsa recipe, tomatillos are softened on the grill and slightly charred for smoky flavor. To vary the heat in this salsa recipe, use 1 teaspoon of chipotle powder for mild and up to 3 for a little kick in the pants. Serve with grilled chicken, steak and fish or use as sauce for tacos, enchiladas or tostadas.
By Roberto Santibañez

Kickoff Pepper Dip

A sweet pepper puree, horseradish, and bottled hot pepper sauce blend with cream cheese and mayonnaise for a dynamite dip for veggies or breadsticks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zesty Salsa with Preserved Lemons

Preserved lemon adds a tart twist to traditional fresh tomato salsa. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or use it as a topping for grilled fish tacos. For this recipe, you can use the yellow peel and/or the pulp from a preserved lemon. Just be sure to rinse the lemon well before using and remove any seeds from the pulp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Toasted Pita Crisps

A super scooper for your favorite dips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Corn Salsa with Red Peppers & Green Chiles

Roasting corn brings out its inherent sweetness--it's almost like eating candy. Serve alongside grilled steak or chicken.
By Ruth Cousineau
