Healthy Super Bowl Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Super Bowl drink recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Skinny Pineapple Margaritas

Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salty Chihuahua

This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri

You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
By Hilary Meyer

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Classic Margarita

This skinny margarita recipe saves 150 calories compared to traditional margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix and gets back to the basics--fresh lime juice, tequila and Triple Sec are all you need. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Rum Punch

Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
Bloody Mary with Shrimp

This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
Chaos Ladder

Pomegranate Cosmos

Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers

'Ti Punch

The Good Farmer Cocktail

This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions.

All Healthy Super Bowl Drink Recipes

Strawberry Chile Martini

This beautiful strawberry martini cocktail recipe is an irresistible combination of sweet and spicy. Strawberries vary in sweetness and jalapeño chiles vary in heat, so once you've made this cocktail, take a sip and adjust to your taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Sangria

In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cran Razzy

To keep calories in check, we like to use seltzer along with juice in drinks like vodka and cranberry. This version gets a raspberry twist with cranberry-raspberry juice and raspberries for garnish. For the prettiest garnish, start with big, plump fresh raspberries and freeze them yourself.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

SHED's Blood Orange Champagne Vinegar Shrub

Refreshingly tangy, this shrub drink recipe combines fruits, vinegar and sparkling water. This cocktail recipe from Healdsburg SHED mixologist Jordan Lancer in California takes advantage of in-season blood oranges for a brilliantly colorful drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Cran Razzy

Enjoy your fruit juice but keep calories in check by mixing it with seltzer. Make a pretty garnish by freezing big, plump fresh raspberries (already-frozen ones don't look as nice.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Jasmine-Mint Iced Tea with Lemon

Here we balance the mildly grassy flavor and slightly astringent mouthfeel of green tea with honey and lemon. Oversteeped green tea can be bitter, so don't brew it any longer than 3 minutes. And be sure to steep in simmering water: water that looks like it's steaming, with little bubbles, but not boiling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas

When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.
By Andrea Bemis

Spiced Hot Cider

For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Sangria

In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

White Sangria

OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Passion Colada

Passion fruit juice turns a pina colada into something special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Limeade

Pressing the raspberries through a fine-mesh sieve will get every drop of juice into this refreshing limeade while leaving those pesky seeds behind. If you want to make it ahead, don't add the seltzer until the last minute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas

This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
By Romney Steele

Pear-Ginger Shooters

Fresh ginger and fragrant cinnamon infuse this chilled pear soup. Serve it in large shot glasses. Guests may add a splash of vodka if they like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Rose Sangria

In this pink sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used sparkling pink wine, elderflower liqueur and tons of fresh fruit and mint to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Orange Fizz

This refreshing beverage adds sparkle to your summer evenings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Grape Soda

Make your own grape juice by pureeing and straining fresh grapes for this sweet and tangy sparkling drink. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Lime Margarita

Frozen limeade adds zing to this stellar blueberry margarita.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Monkeylada

If you like piña coladas, try this lower-calorie version using ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Lime Gin Rickey

Gin, seltzer, bitters, lime juice, cherries and simple syrup combine for a truly refreshing cocktail in this gin rickey recipe. For a nonalcoholic rickey, omit the gin and add a little more seltzer.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peach Wine Cooler

Cool down with this easy homemade peach wine cooler. Serve it in a wine glass with plenty of ice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
