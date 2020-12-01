Healthy Picnic Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious picnic dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
191
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated
32
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Boot Tracks

Rating: Unrated
26
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Rating: Unrated
24
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
32
This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
By Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough

Everyone Loves This Fruitcake

Rating: Unrated
2
Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets

Rating: Unrated
3
Catherine Schumacher used to make hundreds of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She even defrosted frozen leftovers for Fourth of July picnics at her Michigan farm. Her granddaughter, Leslie Malcoun, took over the baking when she got married more than 30 years ago, and to this day spends hours on old family favorites and experimenting with new recipes. Food Features Editor Carolyn Malcoun can't imagine Christmas without her mom's delightful mini pecan tarts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
1
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake

EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake

Rating: Unrated
11
This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Rating: Unrated
7
Turtle Brownies

Turtle Brownies

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Rating: Unrated
12
Joy Cookies

Joy Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5

Purple Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

All Healthy Picnic Dessert Recipes

Dark Fudgy Brownies

Rating: Unrated
22
We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banoffee Pie

Rating: Unrated
3
Love bananas, toffee and whipped cream? Then you've got to try this healthy Banoffee Pie recipe--a healthier version of one of Great Britain's sweetest desserts. It is made with layers of toffee, bananas and whipped cream. Our healthier Banoffee Pie recipe has half the calories, over 65 percent less saturated fat and 40 percent less sugar than the original--but all of the amazing flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
9
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Raspberry Jello

We combine cran-raspberry juice with sparkling white grape juice to make a dazzling raspberry jello recipe. We like to add fresh raspberries to enhance the flavor but any small berry would work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
8
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8
With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Decadence

Rating: Unrated
21
Inspired by the old-school, ultra-rich, mousselike chocolate cake that usually called for a whole pound of chocolate, half a dozen eggs and lots of butter, this enlightened rendition has deep bittersweet chocolate flavor and dense melt-in-your-mouth texture. No one will guess it's healthier. The secret is excellent natural cocoa powder and good-quality bittersweet chocolate, preferably with 70% cacao. Although the cake can be eaten once it's completely cool, it comes out of the pan much easier and even tastes better if it has been chilled at least overnight.
By Alice Medrich

Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons

Rating: Unrated
12
These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By Teresa Ralston

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

Rating: Unrated
1
While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake

Rating: Unrated
5
We love that Bundt cakes don't demand frosting--just let a sweet lemon glaze run over the poppy-seed cake and you've got perfection.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Silk Pie

Rating: Unrated
4
This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
By Julee Rosso

Chocolate-Dipped Graham Crackers

Rating: Unrated
1
Chocolate-dipped graham crackers make a satisfying after-dinner treat. Customize this chocolate-dipped graham cracker recipe by topping with your favorite dehydrated fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Essential EatingWell Chocolate Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
An adaptation of EatingWell's popular Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake, this recipe is from reader Barr Hogen of San Francisco. “I love chocolate--it has antioxidants--but Americans need more fiber in our diet. So I added prunes, which provide a lot of moisture, and flaxseeds, which have the added benefit of omega-3s,” she wrote. “If you can squeeze fiber into your decadent dessert, why not?”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach Custard Pie

Rating: Unrated
12
We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: Unrated
14
This rich, chocolaty Southern favorite has its own culinary mythology: a couple at the Waldorf-Astoria, a shared slice of bright red chocolate cake, a request for the recipe, and the surprise of later finding a $100 charge on their room bill. Maybe all desserts this good deserve a legend.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Apple-Nut Crisp

Rating: Unrated
10
Apples and nuts are a classic--and healthful--combination, especially when you cut back on the saturated fat that typically tops this sweet treat. Our version is just as delicious, and allows the flavor of the hazelnuts to shine through. A dollop of Vanilla Cream or scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt finishes this homey dessert beautifully.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Rating: Unrated
22
The two-bite pecan tarts satisfy the sweet tooth with far less guilt than pecan pie.
By Jessie Grearson

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

Rating: Unrated
15
You can quickly make the crust for this tart in the food processor and then press it into the pan--no need to dig out a rolling pin and struggle to transfer a tender pastry dough from pin to pan. Extra crust dough doubles as a crumbly topping.
By Marie Simmons

Fresh Apple Squares

Rating: Unrated
4
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry & White Chocolate Chunk Ginger Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
These easy cookies are a real snap to make--just stir and bake.
By Anna Ginsberg
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com