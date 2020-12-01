Gluten-Free Birthday Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free birthday recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Basic Risotto

Rating: Unrated
8
Slowly adding hot broth to arborio rice helps release the starch from the rice, giving risotto its characteristic silky, creamy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 2 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, then begin adding the broth. If you prefer to omit wine, use more broth in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Ceviche

Rating: Unrated
27
Traditional ceviche recipes consists of raw seafood tossed with an acidic marinade (think: citrus juice or vinegar) that “cooks” the fish. In this shrimp ceviche recipe, we cook the shrimp before marinating it in lemon, lime and orange juices, plus chiles for some heat. Avocado adds creaminess to help the dish come together. Serve this shrimp ceviche with tostones (fried plantain chips) or tortilla chips. Recipe courtesy of Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc.
By Emeril Lagasse

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Rating: Unrated
42
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Quick Mole Sauce

Rating: Unrated
15
Rich, dark and delicious, mole is a signature sauce in Mexican cooking. There are many variations, but the basic ingredients include plenty of chiles and nuts along with a touch of chocolate to tame the heat of the chiles. Traditional recipes can take several hours to prepare--this quick version takes a few shortcuts by using chili powder, nut butter and chocolate chips. Serve with rice and a medley of sautéed zucchini, pepper and onion.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce

Rating: Unrated
27
This silky tomato sauce with a touch of cream makes mild-flavored cod sing. Serve with: Farro or rice and a salad of mixed greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
21
Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.
By Melissa Pasanen

Salty Chihuahua

Rating: Unrated
2
This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
A simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops this seared salmon recipe. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette Sauce

It may seem a little intimidating to open an oyster, but after a little practice it gets easier. Classically oysters are served raw on the half shell with a little mignonette sauce, which refers in French to “black pepper,” but you can also enjoy them without any sauce at all.
By John Ash

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Mixed Berry Topping

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
12
This mouthwatering pork tenderloin is stuffed with chorizo, cheese and spinach. Once you master stuffing a pork tenderloin--you just cut the tenderloin almost in half lengthwise, pound it, fill it and tie it closed with kitchen string--you won't want it any other way. Serve with sautéed red peppers tossed with capers, parsley and sherry vinegar and roasted potatoes. To double this recipe, use 2 skillets or brown the tenderloins one at a time.
Garlic-Stuffed Standing Rib Roast

Garlic-Stuffed Standing Rib Roast

A beef rib roast screams celebration. The meat is expensive, but rewards minimal effort with amazing, juicy flavor. All you need to do is poke pieces of sliced garlic into the meat, season it with salt and pepper and roast it. Serve with mashed potatoes and greens. Or make it brilliant with savory herb, Parmesan and horseradish breadcrumbs (see variation). Use leftovers in sandwiches or roast beef hash.
Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies

Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies

Rating: Unrated
1
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Rating: Unrated
10
Raspberry Jello

Raspberry Jello

Italian Hazelnut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
10

These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.

All Gluten-Free Birthday Recipes

Quick Pickled Turnips

Rating: Unrated
2
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

Rating: Unrated
1
While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peppermint Pattie Pots de Creme

Rating: Unrated
6
We love York peppermint patties and the flavor of these festive pots de crème is a dead ringer for the candy. Unlike traditional über-rich custard recipes, this custard uses low-fat milk, only 3 egg yolks and 1/2 cup of half-and-half for its creamy richness. Just 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract in the custard gives plenty of minty flavor, but if you want that icy mountain-breeze sensation, add a whole teaspoon instead.
By Katie Webster

Green Risotto

Rating: Unrated
5
Serve this pretty, pesto-flavored risotto alongside roasted chicken or pork roast or serve with a big salad for a light dinner. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 3 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is gone, then begin adding the broth. You can substitute more broth in place of the wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Pavlova

Rating: Unrated
2
This show-stopping dessert is a New Zealand (and Australian) classic reportedly created in honor of the famous ballerina Anna Pavlova when she visited the Southern Hemisphere. Our version delivers a wonderful combination of sweet meringue crunch and velvety tart lemon curd. The meringue is somewhat fragile--expect it to crack and crumble a bit as you slice it into individual servings. For the best results, avoid making the meringue on a humid or rainy day. The extra moisture in the air may prevent it from drying and crisping properly.
By Melissa Pasanen

Parmesan-Squash Cakes

Rating: Unrated
9
In this recipe we shred summer squash and use it like shredded potatoes to make tasty little pancakes flavored with Parmesan cheese and shallots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Virgin Banana Pina Colada

Rating: Unrated
1
This lower-calorie, nonalcoholic version of pina colada uses ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn

When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
By Devon O'Brien

Clementine & Five-Spice Chicken

Rating: Unrated
9
This chicken recipe gets intense, complex flavor from tangy clementines, five-spice powder and pungent Sichuan peppercorns. This dish is a marvel for entertaining: it takes just 35 minutes of prep and a handful of ingredients, but it looks and tastes super-special. Feel free to use mandarins, honey tangerines or oranges here instead of the clementines.
By Lori Longbotham

Creamy Chocolate Gelato

Rating: Unrated
9
This ultra-chocolaty, dairy-free Sicilian-style gelato--made without eggs or cream--is relatively lean but still creamy-smooth and flavorful. The coconut milk used for the base gives it a silky, rich mouthfeel and a subtle coconut flavor.
By Alice Medrich

Apple-&-Leek-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
10
Stuff pork tenderloin with apple and leek to take it from ordinary to elegant. Our easy method of tying the roast together keeps the filling inside while you brown and roast it. We use applejack, brandy made from apple cider, for depth of flavor in the pan sauce, but you can use 1/2 cup cider if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

Rating: Unrated
14
“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)
By Rick Bayless

Chili-Brown Sugar Delicata Squash with Pears

Rating: Unrated
14
Pears and delicata squash tossed with brown sugar, chili powder and bacon is a delectable combination. To make this vegetarian, omit the bacon and toss the squash and pears with the brown sugar and chili powder during the last 5 minutes of roasting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheese Enchiladas with Red Chile Sauce

Rating: Unrated
27
Intense, earthy and absolutely addictive, New Mexico's cheese enchiladas showcase red chile sauce at its most elemental, thickly blanketing tortillas and melted Cheddar. We've added some extra creaminess and body with locally popular pinto beans, to cut down on the classic's load of saturated fat. Top with shredded lettuce and minced onion.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Chicken with Creamy Braised Leeks

Rating: Unrated
15
A touch of heavy cream, a few garlic cloves and thyme sprigs round out the flavor of tender braised leeks with chicken in this recipe. The rich, silky sauce is wonderful over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Leeks grown in the garden and those that you find at the store can be vastly different in size. Garden leeks tend to be smaller, so if you're using leeks from the garden, make sure you pick enough to fill up the pan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

Rating: Unrated
24
Apples add just a hint of sweetness to this velvety pumpkin soup. Try it as a delightful first course for a special meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat chocolate ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Champagne Raspberry Jello

In this grown-up take on jello, we combine cran-raspberry juice with Champagne and fresh raspberries for a sparkling crimson dessert recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits

Rating: Unrated
2
Rich, creamy, vanilla bean-flecked pudding tempers the tart-sweet pomegranate compote. Pick out small, festive glass dessert dishes for this pretty parfait.
By Romney Steele

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

Rating: Unrated
11
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Mint Spritzer

Celebrate the first cherries of the season with this mint-infused mocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Apple Sausage

Rating: Unrated
4
It's easy to make your own patty sausage with just a few healthy ingredients like ground chicken, apples, onion and savory spices like sage and fennel. You can use ground turkey instead of ground chicken if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com