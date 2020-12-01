Diabetic Birthday Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic birthday recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

You won't believe how easy it is to make these seriously impressive cookies. Crushed hard candy melts in the center of these festive sugar cookies, making a gorgeous stained-glass effect. Use any shape cookie cutter you like, just make sure you have two--a big one for each cookie, and a slightly smaller one for the hole in the middle.
By Hilary Meyer

Italian Mussels & Pasta

This combination of mussels with plenty of garlic, parsley, saffron and white wine was inspired by the Venetian soup zuppa de peoci, which is usually ladled over sliced crusty bread. Here we serve it over pasta. For a more elegant presentation you can remove the mussels from their shells before serving…but then again, who wants to be elegant? Enjoy!
By John Ash

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette Sauce

It may seem a little intimidating to open an oyster, but after a little practice it gets easier. Classically oysters are served raw on the half shell with a little mignonette sauce, which refers in French to “black pepper,” but you can also enjoy them without any sauce at all.
By John Ash

Vanilla Cake

This lightened-up cake has the flavor of real vanilla beans, but it's still sweet, delicious, and ready to eat as is or topped with your favorite frosting.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Mixed Berry Topping

Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Fudgy Brownies

We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carne Asada Tacos

These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
Raspberry Jello

Raspberry Jello

We combine cran-raspberry juice with sparkling white grape juice to make a dazzling raspberry jello recipe. We like to add fresh raspberries to enhance the flavor but any small berry would work well too.
Vegan Sugar Cookies

Vegan Sugar Cookies

Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

Quick Pickled Turnips

Quick Pickled Turnips

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.

All Diabetic Birthday Recipes

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

“Tortilla soup has a place, I feel, in practically every collection of Mexican recipes,” says Rick Bayless. This is a vegetarian version of the classic soup, usually made with chicken. Earthy dark pasilla chile flavors the soul-satisfying broth. (Recipe adapted from Rick Bayless.)
By Rick Bayless

Chili-Brown Sugar Delicata Squash with Pears

Pears and delicata squash tossed with brown sugar, chili powder and bacon is a delectable combination. To make this vegetarian, omit the bacon and toss the squash and pears with the brown sugar and chili powder during the last 5 minutes of roasting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Java Cupcakes

Using a light, sweet cocoa sprinkle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cupcake recipe, yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Squares

Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Champagne Raspberry Jello

In this grown-up take on jello, we combine cran-raspberry juice with Champagne and fresh raspberries for a sparkling crimson dessert recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape Jello

The mix of white and purple grape juice lets you peek inside at all the fresh cut fruit layered inside this jello recipe. If you don't have both colors, either white or purple alone will work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries

Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Popcorn

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper dress up air-popped popcorn.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Ice Pops

Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Mango-Strawberry Jello

Tropical mango and sweet strawberries are the perfect marriage in this pretty, crowd-pleasing jello recipe. We like the subtle tang the orange juice provides in this strawberry jello recipe, but using all mango juice works well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arctic Char on a Bed of Kale

Arctic char, related to salmon and trout, is sustainably farmed, making it a “best choice” for the environment. It has a mild flavor and cooks up quickly. We like the taste and texture of lacinato (aka dinosaur) kale in this dish. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed-Berry Champagne Ambrosia

Any combination of berries or cherries (or nectarines or peaches, for that matter) can be used in this sparkling dessert. Several colors make the prettiest presentation, but single-berry ambrosia is delicious too. Nonalcoholic champagne can be substituted for the real thing.
By Melanie Barnard

Sangria Jello

We took the classic flavors of sangria and turned it into a grown-up jello recipe for dessert. Look for a sweet red wine (not dry) to use in this delicious jello recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oysters on the Half Shell with Hog Wash

It may seems a little intimidating to open an oyster, but after a little practice it gets easier. In this recipe, the oysters are served with a spiced-up, California-style version of mignonette sauce inspired by the folks at Hog Island Oyster Company on Tomales Bay in Northern California.
By John Ash

Melon Chiffon Cake with Sparkling Fruit

Sparkling white wine is tossed with fresh melon and served with a light irresistible cake in this special dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fudge-Berry Cupcakes

Espresso coffee powder and bittersweet chocolate make this dense cake an extra-rich dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Meringue Kisses

These tiny, lemon-flavored meringues must be cooked slowly so their outsides are powdery and crisp, while the insides are chewy and yielding. Serve with sorbet.
By Ann Lovejoy

Chocolate-Ginger Cupcakes

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
