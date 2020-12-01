Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thanksgiving cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Crumble Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

This healthy cinnamon-sugar snickerdoodle thumbprint cookie recipe has an added bonus: chocolate filling! With slightly crispy edges and a chewy, chocolaty center, these snickerdoodle cookies are the ultimate crowd pleaser.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan Pie Bars

These delectable bar cookies are great for holiday cookie trays, to bring out at casual gatherings, or just to enjoy with a cup of coffee.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Gluten-free flour stands in for regular flour in these crisp, festive cut-out cookies that taste amazing. To decorate, dust cookies with sanding sugar before you bake them or drizzle and pipe on royal icing once they've cooled.
By Hilary Meyer

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
It's hard to imagine a classic buttery sugar cookie without the butter, but trust us, it's possible. Here, we use coconut oil instead of butter for dairy-free eggless cut-out cookies that taste delicious and are fun to make and eat. Decorate with a citrus glaze colored with a little food dye, sprinkles and/or sanding sugar as you wish.
By Carolyn Casner

Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs

Rating: Unrated
4
Registered Dietitian Mary LaRock flavored these phyllo rolls with orange and dark chocolate for a winning cookie that will be a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
By Shyla Huber

Inspiration and Ideas

Dried-Fruit Bars

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
Vegan Meringue Cookies

Vegan Meringue Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Magical aquafaba--the liquid from canned chickpeas that often gets poured down the drain--mimics egg whites in these airy vegan meringue cookies. The other magical thing? These cookies require just three ingredients! Save the chickpeas themselves for hummus, stew or any one of our other recipes that call for canned chickpeas.
Cranberry-Honey Spice Pinwheel Cookies

Cranberry-Honey Spice Pinwheel Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Nut & Honey Biscotti

Nut & Honey Biscotti

Gingerbread Cut-Out Cookies

Gingerbread Cut-Out Cookies

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Double Nut & Date Tassies

Rating: Unrated
22

Fresh Apple Squares

Rating: Unrated
4

One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.

All Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes

Pecan-Gingerbread Cookie Thins

This healthy gingerbread cookie recipe incorporates white whole-wheat flour and uses less butter than traditional gingerbread cookies. These thin, sugar-kissed cookies are then topped with a pecan for a Southern-inspired treat. If you don't like pecans, try other nuts, such as macadamia nuts, walnuts or hazelnuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nana's Creole Pecan Cake Bars

Rating: Unrated
9
These decadent pecan date bars are a bite-size alternative to holiday pecan pie.
By Jeanine Dinsmore

Double-Chocolate Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
3
Dense and crunchy, these are the classic Italian dunking cookies. Although they are traditionally dipped in Vin Santo, a sweet Italian dessert wine, these chocolaty biscotti are ultra-satisfying with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Coconut Bites

Rating: Unrated
2
A retired writing professor and mother of two daughters, Jessie Grearson got inspiration for these mini tarts from a pineapple-coconut bar that her mother used to make. Her version successfully uses whole-wheat pastry flour and less butter and sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Christmas Sugar Cookie Thins with Coconut

This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers. To give the cookies a festive look, top them with naturally dyed red and green decorating sugar and flakes of unsweetened coconut before baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate, Almond & Jam Thumbprint Cookies

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are rolled in chopped almonds and filled with cherry jam, but you can use any type of jam or nuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chia Seed Sugar Cookie Thins

This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers, which are then pressed with a small cookie cutter to make an etched design. The cookie thins are sprinkled with fiber- and omega-3-rich chia seeds, which add a little health boost. Make them look extra special by adding a bit of naturally dyed orange icing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One Nutty Date

Rating: Unrated
4
Financial advisor Linda Croley was inspired by childhood memories of a family treat when she created these peanut butter-date cookies. “I get a great feeling when I bite into these cookies and think of my family who are around me today, and those whose memories I'll always cherish,” says Croley. Once you try them, you may never make an ordinary peanut butter cookie again.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Drizzled Gingerbread Cookie Thins

This healthy gingerbread cookie recipe incorporates white whole-wheat flour and uses less butter than traditional gingerbread cookies. These thin, sugar-kissed cookies are then drizzled with white and chocolate icing in a crisscross pattern for a beautiful presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Gingerbread Cut-Out Cookies

This healthy gingerbread cut-out cookie recipe has all the flavor of traditional gingerbread cookies but incorporates white whole-wheat flour and uses less butter. Pull out all your cookie cutters and decorate these adorable cookies with natural decorating sugar and icing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Cookie Thins

This healthy chocolate cookie recipe makes thin, sugar-kissed cookies flavored with dried cranberries and hazelnuts. The cookies are drizzled with homemade natural red icing, but if you prefer white icing, omit the natural red dye.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugarplum Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
4
Dunk these fruitcake-inspired whole-grain biscotti in a cup of hot tea or coffee.
By Jennifer Beckman

Gingerbread-Coconut Thumbprint Cookies with Blueberry Jam

This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies are decorated with coconut and filled with blueberry jam, but we also like them filled with raspberry or apricot preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Bars

Rating: Unrated
10
These updated lemon squares are sure to be the hit of any picnic or potluck. We've improved the shortbread crust by using white whole-wheat flour and a butter-canola oil blend to cut saturated fat. The velvety filling has fewer eggs and gets a flavor boost from freshly grated lemon zest.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash Cheesecake Bars

Rating: Unrated
6
Pureed winter squash gives most of the body to these leaner cheesecake bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppered Lebkuchen

An interpretation of a classic German holiday wafer cookie, these richly spiced cookies are terrific right from the oven when the spices permeate the kitchen, but are even better after a few days as they “age” to a wonderful deep flavor.
By Melanie Barnard

Polenta Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
1
Delightful with fruit, these crisp golden slices also make a charming partner for a morning caffe latte.
By Susan Herr

Iced Blueberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

This healthy blueberry jam thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates white whole-wheat flour and uses less butter than traditional thumbprint cookies. The cookies are drizzled with white icing and filled with vibrant blueberry jam, but you can use any type of jam or icing to make your favorite combination.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha-Almond Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
7
In this pretty marbled cookie, one half of the dough is almond-flavored like the traditional biscotti di Prato, and the other half is chocolate/coffee flavored.
By Marie Piraino

Rolled Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
9
These make great holiday cookies when cut into shapes and decorated, but they're also a fine addition to your everyday cookie jar. We've cut the butter from an entire stick to just 2 tablespoons, cooking it until it turns a nutty brown to maximize the rich flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Reduced-Sugar Snickerdoodle Cookies

Simple and sweet with a silly name. These Snickerdoodle cookies are made with Truvia® Cane Sugar Blend and have 72% less sugar than the regular sugar-sweetened version.
By Truvia®

Hazelnut-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Raspberry Jam

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are drizzled with chocolate icing, filled with raspberry jam and topped with a whole hazelnut. You can elaborate on this basic recipe and use any type of jam, icing or nut for a plate of mixed cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
These festive sugar cookies are proof that you can add whole-wheat flour to a baked good without anyone ever knowing it. We've replaced some of the butter with healthier canola oil, cutting the saturated fat by about 75%. They freeze well so you may want to consider making extras to have on hand for a sweet treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com