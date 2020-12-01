Thanksgiving Cranberry Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thanksgiving cranberry dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Crumble Bars

These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Buttermilk Pie

This custard filling is what takes this buttermilk pie recipe to the next level. It tastes like a panna cotta with a bit of attitude from the tang of the buttermilk and a generous sprinkling of cranberries on top.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Bundt Cake

In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cranberry Meringue Pie

If you're a fan of lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe. For the fluffiest meringue, set your eggs out at room temperature for about 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for 5 minutes before beating--egg whites at room temperature will gain more volume than cold whites.
By Stacy Fraser

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

This coffee cake calls for a tart apple, such as a Granny Smith or a Pippin, combined with cranberries and spices to make a beautiful topping for a delicious treat festive enough for any brunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Honey Spice Pinwheel Cookies

These cookies boast a bright, zesty filling and spicy aroma. They make a large batch and are extremely convenient, since you can make the logs of cookie dough ahead, then pull them out of the freezer and slice and bake as many cookies as you need. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

This ultimate fall and winter tart showcases the best fruits of the season: pears, apples and cranberries. Unlike other tarts, the tarte tatin is made upside down in a skillet. You start by cooking the fruit, then top it with the dough, carefully tuck in the edges and let it cook. When it's ready you invert the whole tart onto a plate. It comes out looking beautiful and is actually much easier than you might imagine.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Inspiration and Ideas

Cranberry Galette with Sesame Frangipane

Expand your holiday desserts repertoire with this cranberry galette. Frangipane is a sweet pastry cream typically made with ground almonds; here we substitute ground sesame seeds in the form of tahini to give it a complex, earthy flavor. If you've made the Cranberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies (see Associated Recipes), you can use some of the leftover jam in Step 9.
Cranberry-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

This cranberry-pecan cinnamon roll recipe is a cinch to put together--there's no kneading and no rolling of any dough. These rolls are baked in a muffin tin and are already perfectly portioned, making them great for a morning treat or as part of a brunch menu.
Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars

Cranberry-Pistachio Sugar Cookie Thins

Cranberry Baked Apples

Pumpkin Cake with Dried Cranberries

Cranberry-Nut Mini Loaves with Flaxseeds

This tender, flavorful version of a holiday staple is made more wholesome with whole-wheat flour and flaxseeds. You can easily double the recipe if you are making these baby loaves as gifts.

All Thanksgiving Cranberry Dessert Recipes

Cranberry-Coconut Bread Pudding

In this healthy bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, fresh cranberries, candied ginger and toasted coconut come together for a memorable dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with coconut and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Amazing No-Butter Apple Cranberry Pie

The filling for this apple pie is on the tart side--experiment with less lemon juice or sweeter apples for a balance that's right for you. Most pie crusts use butter, shortening or lard to get a flaky texture--this one uses heart-healthy canola oil. We found that when we simply substitute oil for butter the texture suffers. The trick is to freeze the oil and a bit of flour together before incorporating it into the dough. The result is a flaky crust without all the saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hazelnut-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Raspberry Jam

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are drizzled with chocolate icing, filled with raspberry jam and topped with a whole hazelnut. You can elaborate on this basic recipe and use any type of jam, icing or nut for a plate of mixed cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of fall with this apple-cranberry crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Bran cereal, almonds, and dried cranberries make a quick but pretty topper for this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon Bread Pudding with Cranberry-Raisin Sauce

Pungent and aromatic cinnamon perfumes this bread pudding and sweet-tart sauce. The sauce, made with cranberries and golden raisins, gets a toasty flavor from mustard seeds and a touch of heat from chile peppers.
By Raghavan Iyer

Pear & Dried Cranberry Strudel

All across Wisconsin, Scandinavian and German bakeries start firing up with the onset of crisp, cool autumn days; the lines soon grow long for fresh fall-fruit pastries. For most of us, rich strudel wouldn't be an everyday affair. But with walnut oil (instead of copious amounts of butter) and fresh pears, it can, nevertheless, become a decadence-free indulgence, perfect for your next dinner party. Serve it with frozen nonfat vanilla yogurt or vanilla crème anglaise.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan-Cranberry Tart

Too often pecan pie is overly sweet and laden with fat. Enjoy this better-for-you tart for your next feast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake

Pureed canned pears keep this healthful coffee cake moist.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cranberry-Almond Chocolate Cookie Thins

This healthy chocolate cookie recipe makes thin, sugar-kissed cookies speckled with dried fruit and nuts and topped with slivered almonds and dried cranberries arranged in a flower pattern. These thin chocolate cookies are perfect for accompanying tea or coffee.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Smothered White Chocolate Pound Cake

This decadent pound cake is drizzled with white chocolate and topped with a delicious compote of cranberries, oranges and kiwifruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple, Pear & Dried Cranberry Crisp

Apples, pears and dried cranberries fill this holiday crisp. It has all the fruit flavor and sweet streusel topping that you get in a pie, but without the need to fuss with a crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry & Ruby Grapefruit Compote

Light enough to follow even a substantial meal, this pretty compote has a refreshing balance of sweet and tart flavors. Serve with vanilla frozen yogurt for dessert or with plain yogurt for breakfast or brunch.
By Ken Haedrich

Cranberry-Apple Crisp

Tangy cranberry sauce and tart Granny Smith apples are topped with a walnut topping in this simple crisp.
By Ruth Cousineau

Gingered Cranberry-Pear Cobbler

Cranberries add a particularly pleasing tartness and color to pears. Fresh ginger, lemon and vanilla brighten up the pears, while reduced-fat sour cream adds flavor to the biscuit-dough crust. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Rows of sweet apple slices are topped with tart cranberries in this pretty upside-down cake.
By Ruth Cousineau

Cranberry-Granola Blondies

Packed with dried cranberries and low-fat granola, these firm bars are excellent travelers, full of complex carbohydrates, vitamins and trace minerals.
By Susan Herr

Pear-Cranberry Steamed Pudding

Dried pears and fresh cranberries star in this steamed pudding. English cooks stir their Christmas puddings clockwise for good luck. While our pudding's recipe is hardly traditional, it certainly could do no harm to stir in one direction only.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Pear Clafouti

Cranberries and pear flavor this traditional French dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Cranberry Cobbler

The French-toast-like topping makes this sweet and tart “cobbler” appropriate for breakfast, brunch or dessert. The method can be used for various other fruits, such as peaches and raspberries or apples and cherries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggnog Pie with Cranberry Sauce

This healthy custard pie recipe combines the flavors of gingerbread and eggnog into a festive holiday dessert. An easy cranberry sauce balances the sweetness of the pie with a touch of tartness. To lighten the load of holiday baking, each element can be prepared up to 5 days ahead.
By Stella Parks

Cranberry-Lime Cheesecake

One bite of this light and airy cranberry-lime cheesecake recipe and it will become your go-to recipe for dessert. Part-skim ricotta cheese adds a delicate texture and stands in for some of the higher-fat cream cheese. Be sure to use a large, wide piece of heavy-duty foil to wrap the pan--the foil helps prevent water from seeping into the cake as it bakes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cranberry-Raspberry Jellies

Deliciously addictive, these simple fruit candies have an intense cranberry-raspberry flavor and a consistency vaguely reminiscent of soft gumdrops. The individual candies are normally rolled in granulated sugar, but for a different, frosted look and smooth consistency, you can roll them in sifted powdered sugar instead. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Triple-Cranberry Sundaes

A triple hit of cranberries makes a tart topping for lemon sorbet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
