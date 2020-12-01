Quick & Easy Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quick & easy Christmas side dish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts

These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
By Anna Theoktisto

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Massaged Kale Salad

Here a pungent garlicky dressing is infused into kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. Any type of kale will work in this kale salad recipe, just remember to remove the tough stems before you start.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon

Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. In 2004, Deborah Madison waxed poetic about winter ingredients, particularly nuts. “In the chill air of winter, nuts move up to center stage as do their warming, substantial, golden oils--so good with winter salad greens and vegetables, such as shaved fennel, all of which are likely to end up in a salad together,” she says. Madison suggested using a mix of lettuces that balance each other here--a mild, tender variety, such as Boston, with a more intense and sturdy green, such as escarole, for instance.
By Deborah Madison

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Make this classic comfort food side dish in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, to get the potatoes soft and tender in a jiff! This easy, 5-ingredient recipe is perfect for the holidays because it's all done in one pot and doesn't take up any extra oven or stove space.
By Hilary Meyer

Orange & Avocado Salad

This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

This creamy cauliflower mash makes a perfect low-carb stand-in for mashed potatoes. Here we take simple mashed cauliflower and mix in garlic, buttermilk and a touch of butter to create a flavorful side dish that has about one-quarter of the calories of typical mashed potatoes. If you like, vary it by adding shredded low-fat cheese or chopped fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
Green Bean Casserole Salad

Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a holiday classic.
Lemon-Herb Roasted Beets

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Green Salad with Pomegranate, Dates & Bacon

Jewel-like pomegranate seeds star along with bacon, tangy clementines and sweet dates in this mixed green salad recipe. To make it a dinner salad, top with chicken, shrimp or pan-seared salmon.

All Quick & Easy Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Massaged Mustard Greens Salad

A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

What could be more satisfying than mashed potatoes? In this garlic mashed potato recipe, the potatoes are flavored with poached garlic, thinned with chicken stock and enriched with a small amount of sour cream. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if you're cooking for a crowd--say for Thanksgiving dinner.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing

Cornbread stuffing, a Southern favorite, is a nice change from more traditional white-bread stuffing. Our delectable recipe uses Italian turkey sausage, rather than pork, and omits all the butter and cream to cut the fat by two-thirds. The stuffing is lower in sodium as well and so easy to make that it's sure to become a favorite side year-round.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Brown Butter & Dill Brussels Sprouts

When you brown butter, as in this recipe, the flavor intensifies so adding just a little to Brussels sprouts still makes a big impact.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple & Fennel Salad with Blue Cheese

Apples and blue cheese are a heavenly match in this fennel and apple salad recipe dressed with a tangy cider-vinegar dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries

Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bold Winter Greens Salad

For this cousin of the Caesar salad use a combination of winter greens, such as radicchio and escarole; the anchovies and lemon juice temper their bitterness. Vary the amount of garlic and anchovy according to your preference.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Sauteed Mushrooms with Caramelized Shallots

This recipe for sautéed mushrooms with caramelized shallots is one of those dishes that will haunt you. You might want to add a splash of excellent vinegar or some freshly grated lemon zest, but neither is necessary. Though a side of mushrooms may not be traditional, you'll be amazed at how well they go with everything on the Thanksgiving menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Greens with Grapes & Feta

Contrasting sweet grapes with savory feta cheese and crisp, colorful greens, this salad makes an elegant first course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mashed Potatoes

These healthy and easy mashed potatoes get a savory touch from chicken broth and richness from a bit of sour cream.
By Ruth Cousineau

Kale Salad with Preserved Lemon & Walnuts

In this kale salad recipe, we massage dressing into the kale leaves until they're tender and coated with flavor. Topped with bold Mediterranean flavors--olives, walnuts and preserved lemons--this healthy salad is as delicious as it is nutritious. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods shops or online at surlatable.com. Or, to make your own, see the recipe on eatingwell.com.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Orange Salad with Toasted Pistachios

For this elegant salad, sweet-tasting fennel bulbs are thinly sliced and tossed with salty toasted pistachios, sweet oranges and tangy lime juice. Jícama or radishes add another layer of texture and earthy flavor.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Grapefruit Rounds with Halloumi Cheese

In this beautiful grapefruit salad recipe we pair the salty flavor of halloumi cheese with sweet-tart ruby grapefruit and aromatic mint. Halloumi cheese has a texture similar to mozzarella, but it browns rather than melts when it is heated. Look for halloumi in tubs or airtight packs near other imported cheese in large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Green Bean Casserole

Juggling space in the oven on Thanksgiving is always a challenge. This stovetop version of a classic favorite casserole made with fresh green beans has all the traditional flavors, but doesn't take up any precious oven space.
By Hilary Meyer

Green Beans & Pancetta with Whole-Grain Mustard Dressing

In this easy vegetable side recipe, green beans are tossed with crispy bits of pancetta, shallot and whole-grain mustard after cooking. If you can't find pancetta, bacon is a perfect alternative.
By Hilary Meyer

Celery Root Puree

Everyone loves mashed potatoes, but this celery root puree is a worthy competitor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-&-Brie-Topped Artichoke Hearts

In this deconstructed version of hot spinach-artichoke dip, we stuff artichoke hearts with lightly seasoned cooked spinach and melt Brie on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crushed Red Potatoes with Winter Greens

Flecks of red potato skin and deep green from the winter greens add festive color to the plate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This colorful salad makes a fine prelude to a hearty dinner. Walnut oil's distinctive flavor delivers a rich hit to the dressing.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Romaine, Red Onion & Orange Salad

Sweet oranges and sharp red onion perk up romaine lettuce in this colorful salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rutabaga Puree with Goat Cheese & Rosemary

Buttery rutabaga and creamy goat cheese team up in this lower-carb recipe that's an alternative to mashed potatoes. Rutabaga is usually coated with a layer of wax to prolong storage; if you can find it unwaxed, go for that instead--it's easier to prep and often has a better flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Arugula & Pear Salad

Besides giving this salad a nutty crunch, walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants. For an added flavor dimension, crumble some Gorgonzola cheese over each salad.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Massaged Broccoli Rabe Salad

In this broccoli rabe salad recipe, the dressing is massaged into the leaves and florets, virtually eliminating its bitter undertones.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape & Fennel Salad

Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
