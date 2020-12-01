Christmas Alcoholic Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Christmas alcoholic drink recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

Rating: Unrated
1
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jack Frost Cocktail

This frozen cocktail is made blue with a natural infusion of butterfly pea flowers in vodka. A blend of mint liqueur and vanilla ice cream makes this cocktail the perfect frosty holiday dessert drink.
By Amy Traynor

Christmas-Tree Jello Shots

These jiggly Christmas trees, which contain matcha tea, gin, prosecco, honey and lime, are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
By Dan Magro

Honey Buzz Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
By Kara Newman

Coquito

The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!
By Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Spiked Vegan Eggnog

This vegan take on classic holiday eggnog (nicknamed "vegnog") uses premade nog as a shortcut. Mix in a splash of liquor and add-ins of your choice for a festive holiday drink. Try cinnamon sticks, freshly grated nutmeg, orange zest or a dollop of vegan whipped cream.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Grand Marnier Sparkler

This colorful cocktail gives a new way to use Grand Marnier liqueur that makes a festive option for holiday toasts and special occasions. Frozen cranberries make a playful garnish and also do double duty by keeping drinks cold.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Build a Festive Cocktail Station

How to Build a Festive Cocktail Station

This holiday season let your party guests practice some merry mixology with this do-it-yourself sparkling-wine cocktail station.
Festive 3-Ingredient Cocktails

Festive 3-Ingredient Cocktails

With only 3 ingredients, these tasty cocktails are the perfect thing to sip this holiday season.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Apple Brandy

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Apple Brandy

12 Days of Christmas Cocktails

12 Days of Christmas Cocktails

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

Champagne Float

Champagne Float

Brandy Alexander Punch

Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.

All Christmas Alcoholic Drink Recipes

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Rating: Unrated
4
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggnog

Rating: Unrated
9
Not kid stuff: A sophisticated and safe low-fat version of classic eggnog.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Kahlua Cocoa

Rating: Unrated
1
While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mistletoe Fizz

For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.
By Kara Newman

The Ghost of Christmas Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
In this festive sparkling-wine cocktail, homemade cinnamon-honey simple syrup is the base for this delicious cranberry-topped drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snow Banks Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
2
In this simple sparkling-wine cocktail, lemon juice and simple syrup make a tart-and-sweet bubbly drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Rum Punch

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bloody Mary with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Cosmos

Make the base for these pomegranate cosmopolitans ahead of time and shake individual cocktails “to order.” Or for individual drinks, combine 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) each pomegranate juice and vodka, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Wine

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Custard Eggnog

This custard-based version of eggnog cooks the eggs, making any concerns of food-borne illness a thing of the past!
By Patsy Jamieson

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
By Amber Turupin

Spiced Hot Cider

Rating: Unrated
1
For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
By A.J. Rathbun

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

Frothy Hot Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
1
Whipping this otherwise old-fashioned hot chocolate creates the illusion of creaminess. To vary this recipe, substitute 1 tablespoon brandy for the liqueur and omit the cinnamon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whispering Wreath

This warm mixture is a distinctive twist on the classic hot buttered rum.
By A.J. Rathbun

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas

Rating: Unrated
1
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
By Romney Steele

Jack & Sally Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this refreshing sparkling-wine cocktail, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Ginger Shooters

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh ginger and fragrant cinnamon infuse this chilled pear soup. Serve it in large shot glasses. Guests may add a splash of vodka if they like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Spice Punch

This punch recipe is a good strong sipper, ideal for warming up on a cold day. As the ice melts, the drink mellows a bit and this punch actually gets better and better as the evening wears on.
By Kara Newman

Four-Juice Holiday Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, add more club soda or juice to taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com