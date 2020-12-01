Christmas Non-alcoholic Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Christmas non-alcoholic drink recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup

This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Orange Punch

This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
By Melissa Fallon

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix

Put together this tasty Peppermint Hot Cocoa mix in a festive jar for a stocking stuffer or fun holiday gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Healthy Hot Chocolate

This healthier cup of hot chocolate uses low-fat milk, natural cocoa powder and just enough sugar to sweeten things up without going overboard on calories. As an added bonus, the milk provides a healthy serving of protein and calcium, which you won't get from sugar-loaded powdered hot-chocolate mixes prepared using water. Spice it up with an add-in like orange zest, cinnamon or vanilla for a delicious twist on this classic treat.
By Kerri-Ann Jennings, M.S., R.D.

Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail

Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and our sugar-free simple syrup recipe.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Christmas Cider

Chai tea and fruit juices make this festive hot drink a must-serve at your next holiday gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit Sparklers

This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chocolate

Our hot cocoa is rich and chocolaty without the overly sweet taste of some packaged mixes. We give it a luxurious froth with a whisk or blender--or use a cappuccino frother if you have one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sleigh Driver

This scrumptious nonalcoholic punch adds pear, cranberries and vanilla to the traditional hot cider.
By A.J. Rathbun

Custard Eggnog

This custard-based version of eggnog cooks the eggs, making any concerns of food-borne illness a thing of the past!
By Patsy Jamieson

SHED's Blood Orange Champagne Vinegar Shrub

Refreshingly tangy, this shrub drink recipe combines fruits, vinegar and sparkling water. This cocktail recipe from Healdsburg SHED mixologist Jordan Lancer in California takes advantage of in-season blood oranges for a brilliantly colorful drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mulled Apple-Cranberry Cider

Orange zest and cinnamon infuse this warm apple-cranberry drink with lots of holiday flavor.
Fireside Mulled Cider

Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
Spiced Hot Chocolate

Frothy Hot Chocolate

Sparkling Pomegranate-Chai Mocktail

Hot Cocoa

Pineapple-Ginger Spritzer

An ideal accompaniment to spicy Caribbean food.

