Make-Ahead Christmas Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious make-ahead Christmas breakfast and brunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Egg & Sausage Casserole

A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile-Cheese Brunch Casserole

Zesty and cheesy, this casserole is easy to make ahead of time for entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Morning Glory Muffins

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

German Apple Pancake

A judicious use of butter and sugar gives this classic German apple pancake--also known as a Dutch baby--less than a third of the fat and considerably fewer calories than the original breakfast treat. The topping--sautéed apples glazed with apple-cider syrup--is wonderful on oatmeal, waffles and frozen yogurt too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Bundt Cake

In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Seeded Multigrain Boule

Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
By Nancy Baggett

Multi-Grain Waffles

Traditional waffles are a butter-laden, high-carb indulgence, but they make the transition to good fats and smart carbs beautifully, yielding crisp, nutty-tasting waffles with all the sweet pleasure of the original. The batter can also be used for pancakes.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes

Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
By Maria Speck

Inspiration and Ideas

Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

A colorful, delicious bake of eggs and whole wheat bread layered with asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese makes a special breakfast or brunch entree. Best of all, you make it ahead of time.
Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
Healthy Banana Bread

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Pumpkin Pancakes

Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.

All Make-Ahead Christmas Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Sunday Sausage Strata

The “strata” in this classic casserole are layers of bread, cheese and sausage baked in an egg-rich pudding.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cranberry-Walnut Quick Bread

The perennial bakery favorite gets a healthy makeover.
By Stacy Fraser

Cheesy Polenta & Egg Casserole

This memorable brunch centerpiece is rich with cheesy polenta, crumbled sausage and baked eggs.
By Marie Simmons

Gingerbread Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, pumpkin pie spice, applesauce and molasses for the unmistakable gingerbread flavor. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Mushroom & Spinach Crepes

Try these crepes, filled with spinach and meaty mushrooms and topped with crumbled goat cheese, for a light supper with a salad on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Coconut-Macadamia Muffins

The one-two punch of coconut and macadamia nuts in this luxurious muffin will make you think you're having your morning coffee in Hawaii. Drizzle with honey for an added touch of sweetness.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry-Orange Muffins

We love the combination of strawberry and orange in this sweet breakfast muffin with a streusel topping. For a less conventional (but equally delicious) twist, try the basil variation. The hint of basil complements the fruity berries wonderfully.
By Hilary Meyer

Baked Apple-Cinnamon French Toast

This baked apple-cinnamon French toast can be prepared in advance and then simply popped in the oven for a leisurely and luxurious weekend morning. By using nonfat instead of whole milk and eliminating the egg yolks, the calories are cut by half and the fat is reduced by nearly 80 percent in our griddle-free version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash Tea Bread

Pureed winter squash, honey and sugar give this tea bread a round, rich sweetness. It's terrific warm with a little pat of butter for breakfast, snack or even dessert and of course afternoon tea, if you're so inclined.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breakfast Fruit Bread Pudding

Studded with strawberries, this breakfast recipe is a cross between a baked French toast and a dessert bread pudding. Swap in almost any fruit depending on what's in season. Although we typically advocate using whole-grain bread, we stuck with challah for this recipe, because the results are so luscious.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Quiche Lorraine Light

Our ham-and-cheese studded quiche goes lighter with fewer egg yolks and a blend of nonfat milk and nonfat evaporated milk for truly light results without sacrificing the custardlike texture normally gained from numerous egg yolks and heavy cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Lettuce, Fennel & Orange Salad with Black Olive Vinaigrette

This colorful salad offers a symphony of flavors and textures. Savory black olives, sweet orange slices and crisp, licorice-flavored fennel balance the slightly bitter tastes of chicory, radicchio and Belgian endive.
By Stephanie Browner

Savory Prosciutto Muffins

Chopped onion caramelized in butter gives these muffins a sweet and savory flavor. The prosciutto adds a hit of salt and richness. Serrano ham or other cured ham can be used in place of the prosciutto, if preferred.
By Marie Simmons

Whole-Grain Waffles with Cherry Sauce

Cornmeal adds appealing texture to these waffles and hot cherry sauce is a tasty, nutrient-rich alternative to maple syrup. Any fine cornmeal works in the recipe. If you want to use whole-grain cornmeal, look for finely ground cornmeal labeled “whole-grain” or “stone-ground” in the natural-foods section of the supermarket or at natural-foods stores.
By Maria Speck

Cardamom-Crumb Coffee Cake

Cardamom's distinctive floral and spice aroma makes for a delicious and unique coffee cake. A member of the ginger family, it is widely used in the baking of Scandinavia and the dishes of Eastern India. If you prefer to go more traditional, cinnamon also works wonderfully in this cake.
By Marie Simmons

Jack & Sally Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this refreshing sparkling-wine cocktail, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New World Gravlax

This gravlax is a play on the traditional Scandinavian recipe. Thinly slice the finished salmon for canapés or layer it on warm grilled flatbread with a scattering of sliced sweet red onions, fresh salmon caviar and a dollop of good sour cream or crème fraîche. This salmon is also delicious used to make those wonderful old-fashioned tea sandwiches with fresh herb butter and thinly sliced cucumbers.
By John Ash

Arugula & Chicken Sausage Bread Pudding

Chicken sausage comes in a variety of flavors these days. The flavor you pick will have a big impact, so make sure you pick one you like. We tried and liked sweet Italian, apple and Chardonnay sausage and sun-dried tomato and spinach sausage in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Toast with Pear-Cranberry Compote

This healthy French toast recipe is fragrant with vanilla and spiced with cardamom. Paired with a sweet-tart pear-cranberry sauce, it's a delicious way to use any bread that has gotten a little stale. Look for dried lemon peel (for the compote) in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or use lemon zest.
By Emily Horton

Cheese Puffs

These warm cheese puffs should be slightly crisp on the outside. Perfect for entertaining, they can be made ahead and frozen, then popped into the oven as guests arrive.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger-Orange Biscotti

Authentic biscotti are low in fat and easy to make. To achieve the characteristic crisp texture, they are “twice-cooked,” first as a log, then again as slices. These fragrant spiced biscotti are excellent dipped in a steaming cup of tea or coffee.
By Ruth Cousineau

Maple Nut & Pear Scones

Delicate pears, pecans and maple flavor make these scones really special. Our makeover of this tender, flaky breakfast pastry uses reduced-fat cream cheese, canola oil and just a touch of butter to replace 1 1/2 sticks of butter. The addition of rolled oats and whole-wheat pastry flour boosts fiber and enhances the nutty flavor. For more fruit intensity, serve with pear butter.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tiramisù

Here's how we make our luscious Tiramisù with about a third of the fat and half the calories of most versions: we layer coffee-and-brandy-soaked ladyfingers with an ultra-light egg-white custard combined with rich mascarpone cheese and lower-fat Neufchâtel cheese. This healthier version of the triflelike dessert would pass muster in any Italian café.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Scones

This simple scone is sure to become a regular addition to your brunch menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
