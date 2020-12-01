Christmas Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Christmas bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
56
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Honey Oat Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
59
This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
7
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Morning Glory Muffins

Rating: Unrated
12
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cranberry Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
6
In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Seeded Multigrain Boule

Rating: Unrated
21
Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
By Nancy Baggett

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
By Maria Speck

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: Unrated
1
Here we take all the warm, delicious flavors of cinnamon buns and roll them into a cake smothered with a sweet cream cheese frosting. It's best enjoyed fresh out of the oven.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits

Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like.
By Stacy Fraser

Inspiration and Ideas

Sweet Potato Banana Bread

Sweet Potato Banana Bread

Greek yogurt, pecans, and sweet potatoes give a nutritious twist to this banana bread recipe—great for lunchboxes or a morning snack.
Orange-Date Pumpkin Bread

Orange-Date Pumpkin Bread

This honey-sweetened, nut- and date-studded pumpkin bread gets bright taste from orange zest and juice.
Apple-Pumpkin Muffins

Apple-Pumpkin Muffins

Banana-Blueberry Muffins

Banana-Blueberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
28
Healthy Banana Bread

Healthy Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
19

Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Rating: Unrated
51

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.

All Christmas Bread Recipes

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

Rating: Unrated
3
These dinner rolls are baked in the slow cooker, then browned under the broiler for a couple minutes for a crisp crust. The results? Billowy, crusty, decadent rolls to serve with any meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
5
Greek yogurt, pecans, and sweet potatoes give a nutritious twist to this banana bread recipe--great for lunchboxes or a morning snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Cranberry Banana Bread

This flavorful banana bread combines almonds, cranberries, orange juice, and honey for a make-ahead snack or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Date-Oat Muffins

Rating: Unrated
5
Toasting the oats for this hearty muffin enhances their nutty flavor; orange zest contributes a citrus fragrance that plays well with the sweet dates.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apple Spice Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
Think of crème fraîche as sour cream's richer, thicker, less-sour sibling. In this healthy muffin recipe, it's the secret ingredient that gives these muffins a light texture and rich flavor. The batter is made with extra spices and tons of sweet fruit, which means you won't notice the minimal amount of white sugar.
By Joanne Chang

Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Time to use up those overripe bananas! Turn a classic quick bread gluten-free with this easy recipe. This banana bread is mouthwatering as is, but stir in some walnuts or chocolate chips to take it to the next level.
By Breana Killeen

Berry-Almond Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
4
This wholesome quick-bread recipe is just what you need; whatever berries you have on hand go into a versatile, whole-grain buttermilk batter that can be baked into muffins, loaves or even doughnutlike mini Bundts.
By Stacy Fraser

Orange-Spiced Fruit Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Orange zest, aniseed and allspice, along with honey, lend this full-bodied fruit bread an intriguing flavor. The medley of three dried fruits gives it a chewy texture, eye-catching color and healthful fiber. For a festive look, the bread is baked in a tube pan: a 10-cup Bundt, Kugelhopf or other pan with a center tube and decorative shape is ideal. This bread is nice as a snack or, when drizzled with the sugar glaze, as a dessert or fine companion to tea. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins

Rating: Unrated
11
A whole orange pulverized in the food processor gives these nutrient-rich date-pumpkin muffins a wonderful intense flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
4
These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Upside-Down Muffins

Rating: Unrated
21
Glistening like sticky buns, these unusual muffins are packed with wholesome ingredients--vegetables, fruit and whole grains--so you can feel good about serving them to your family. If you prefer to make simple carrot muffins for lunchboxes or breakfasts-on-the-go, omit the topping; sprinkle 2 tablespoons chopped nuts over the muffins before baking, if desired.
By Patsy Jamieson

Parmesan-Herb Focaccia

Rating: Unrated
4
Puffy, chewy-crisp and fragrant with fresh herbs, this Parmesan focaccia goes well with soups, stews and, of course, Italian-style fare. Be sure to use only fresh herbs and avoid the temptation to stir them into the dough (sprinkle them over it); many herbs, including the ones called for here, inhibit yeast growth when they're combined in the dough. The dough bakes on the lowest rack in a very hot oven to simulate the hearth baking that is traditional for focaccia. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Quick-Bread Stollen

Rating: Unrated
1
Traditional stollens are leavened with yeast, but using baking powder speeds up preparation time. Pureed cottage cheese is a wonderful stand-in for most of the butter in the traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Walnut Quick Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
The perennial bakery favorite gets a healthy makeover.
By Stacy Fraser

Spiced Apple Cider Muffins

Rating: Unrated
13
Cider doughnuts, a New England harvest treat, inspired these spice-happy muffins. A crumbly streusel topping made with a small amount of butter provides a delicious finish.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cranberry-Nut Mini Loaves with Flaxseeds

Rating: Unrated
14
This tender, flavorful version of a holiday staple is made more wholesome with whole-wheat flour and flaxseeds. You can easily double the recipe if you are making these baby loaves as gifts.
By Patsy Jamieson

Banana Bran Muffins

Rating: Unrated
6
Banana bran muffins are great to have on hand for breakfast on-the-go!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Cornbread

This simple gluten-free cornbread recipe makes a great side dish for chili night or use it in your favorite cornbread stuffing recipe to easily make it gluten-free-friendly.
By Devon O'Brien

Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Classic banana bread gets a delicious twist with chai spices and a cheesecake layer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy-Munchy Corn & Millet Bread

Rating: Unrated
4
The outside of this rustic-looking bread is crunchy and the inside is soft, with a smattering of small bits of corn grits and millet or sesame seeds. The loaf's mild corn flavor goes well with chowders, stews and Tex-Mex dishes. The bread calls for millet, but sesame seeds can be substituted with good results. A pot with a 9- to 10-inch diameter, such as a Dutch oven, will produce a nicely domed loaf, while a wider-bottomed pot will allow the dough to spread out and form a relatively flat loaf.
By Nancy Baggett

Strawberry-Orange Muffins

Rating: Unrated
23
We love the combination of strawberry and orange in this sweet breakfast muffin with a streusel topping. For a less conventional (but equally delicious) twist, try the basil variation. The hint of basil complements the fruity berries wonderfully.
By Hilary Meyer

Blueberry-Coconut-Macadamia Muffins

Rating: Unrated
24
The one-two punch of coconut and macadamia nuts in this luxurious muffin will make you think you're having your morning coffee in Hawaii. Drizzle with honey for an added touch of sweetness.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Whole-Wheat Irish Soda Bread Rolls

Rating: Unrated
9
This easy whole-wheat Irish soda bread roll recipe gets its rise from baking soda instead of yeast, so you can enjoy warm bread with just a few minutes of prep and 25 minutes in the oven.
By Ivy Manning

Cheddar Cornmeal Biscuits with Chives

Rating: Unrated
7
These chive-flecked cornmeal biscuits taste best made with extra-sharp Cheddar, but any type of Cheddar will work.
By Molly Stevens
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com