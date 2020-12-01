Healthy Winter Fruit Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious winter fruit dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
3
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

This healthy strawberry jam thumbprint cookie recipe is festive for the holidays with a red center and a green sugar coating. If you want to skip making your own naturally dyed sugar, look for green sparkling or decorating sugar prepared with botanical ingredients. For sources for natural dyes and sugars, see Tips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Forest Cake Roll

This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear Custard Pie

A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
By Summer Miller

Inspiration and Ideas

Mango Fruit Leather

Rating: Unrated
1
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
Caramelized Oranges with Cardamom Syrup

Rating: Unrated
1
Turbinado sugar has a rich, molasses-like flavor that plays nicely with sweet-tart oranges in this easy healthy dessert recipe.
Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Sweet Potato Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
15
Cinnamon Oranges

Rating: Unrated
9
Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

Rating: Unrated
1

Cranberry Champagne Coconut Snowballs

These cranberry-coconut snowball treats are a yummy, holiday-inspired dessert that call for sparkling wine as an ingredient, which adds a fruity flavor to baked goods.

All Healthy Winter Fruit Dessert Recipes

Cinnamon-Banana Cake with Chocolate Ganache

This moist cake flavored with cinammon and bananas is the answer to your dessert cravings. Drizzled in Chocolate Ganache, this cake is diabetic-friendly and sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Crunchy pecans and warm vanilla add the perfect touch to these breakfast bars.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits

Rating: Unrated
2
Rich, creamy, vanilla bean-flecked pudding tempers the tart-sweet pomegranate compote. Pick out small, festive glass dessert dishes for this pretty parfait.
By Romney Steele

Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas

Rating: Unrated
1
Round apple slices make a sweet, crisp, no-bake crust for these easy fruit pizzas topped with almond butter, chocolate chips and crunchy pistachios. This fun snack or healthy dessert cuts carbs from a classic cookie-crust fruit pizza.
By Hilary Meyer

Citrus Ginger Cake with Spiced Orange Compote

Rating: Unrated
1
The flavor of this spiced orange compote improves with time so make it a day ahead or the morning of your party. Serve chilled in a clear bowl so the colors show through.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Apple-Spice Cupcakes

Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marmalade-Glazed Orange Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
3
Our Test Kitchen created this showpiece cheesecake to celebrate one of winter's brightest gifts: the orange. It is exceptionally rich and creamy-tasting, but lower in saturated fat than a traditional cheesecake. The secret is to replace most of the cream cheese with pureed cottage cheese. Be sure to let the food processor do its job and process the cottage cheese until it has a silky texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Cheddar Crisp

In this 35-minute recipe, sweet pears and savory Cheddar cheese are topped with a buttery brown sugar- and cinnamon-oat topping. Whether you serve it for breakfast, a snack, or dessert, we know it will be a hit with your family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Fruit with Yogurt Topping

The combination of tangy yogurt, sweet pineapple, and vanilla bring out the best in fresh fruit to make this healthy dessert or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Christmas Sugar Cookie Thins with Coconut

This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies by using the bottom of a glass to press the dough into cute wafers. To give the cookies a festive look, top them with naturally dyed red and green decorating sugar and flakes of unsweetened coconut before baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Trifle with Champagne-Soaked Fruit

What could be more elegant than champagne-soaked trifle made with real vanilla beans? Impress your guests with this easy-to-make dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Must-Have Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soaking the raisins rehydrates them and makes these cookies irresistibly soft and moist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

Rating: Unrated
2
These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Classic banana bread gets a delicious twist with chai spices and a cheesecake layer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal Cookie Fruit Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
This classic fruit pizza recipe starts with a giant oatmeal cookie that's topped with a cream cheese-yogurt sauce plus berry and kiwi slices for a fun, colorful dessert pizza. The crowd-pleasing lightened-up dessert will be the first to go at your next potluck or barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce

There's an old Swedish custom of hiding an almond in the rice pudding; whoever finds the almond in the pudding is presented with a special treat. Lingonberries are small, red berries that have a flavor similar to cranberries. They can be found in specialty shops, large grocery stores or in the food section of IKEA housewares stores. Or, if you prefer, try topping it with Raspberry Sauce or Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
10
The “secret ingredient” in these coconut-infused blueberry cupcakes--mashed potatoes--gives the cake great texture, almost like pound cake. The fluffy frosting is just fun. Because it's low in calories and fat, you can spread or pipe a generous amount on top of each cupcake to make them look extra festive. The frosting stiffens as it stands, so be sure to put it on the cupcakes right after you make it.
By Stacy Fraser

Pomegranate Poached Pears

Rating: Unrated
4
Pears are simmered in a blend of tart pomegranate juice and sweet dessert wine with gorgeous garnet-red results. The pears are served with the reduced poaching liquid and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. A striking finale to any festive meal, garnish the pears with toasted slivered almonds and a touch of tangy Greek yogurt.
By Kitty Morse

Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies

These spiced cookies are a wonderful treat in the fall or winter. Each bite offers delicious pumpkin flavor with chewy raisins and crunchy walnuts. Make and freeze an extra batch to keep on hand for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies with Orange Marmalade

This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies are filled with orange marmalade, but we also like them filled with raspberry or apricot preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Poached Pears

Cranberry juice and fresh cranberries add a double dose of zing to this sweet poached pear dessert. Served with a low-fat blend of yogurt and honey, it's a dessert you can make a day ahead of serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cardamom, Pistachio & Pear Bread Pudding

In this healthy pear bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, pears, dried cranberries and toasted pistachios come together for a mouthwatering dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with pistachios and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
