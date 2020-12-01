Healthy Summer Dinner Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer dinner chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
14
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
19
Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.
By David Bonom

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Rating: Unrated
25
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Picadillo

Rating: Unrated
4
Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
By Jim Romanoff

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
5
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
8
Olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers and spices come together magically in this healthy chicken quinoa bowl recipe. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a glass of cold Italian white wine.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Club Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Whole-wheat tortillas provide a tasty twist in this quick grilled chicken breast recipe that combines all the elements of a classic club sandwich into a wrap. Serve with extra napkins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Wrap

Rating: Unrated
19
This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo)

Rating: Unrated
3
Satisfy your Mexican-food craving with this healthy recipe. Just dump all your ingredients into an electric multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this easy recipe for flavorful arroz con pollo.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Barley and pistachios give this healthy chicken recipe a double dose of nutty flavor. For an easy change-up, swap in your favorite whole grain, such as brown rice, farro or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

From grilled chicken recipes to chicken salad recipes, our best summer chicken recipes are healthy, light lunches and delicious dinners. Chicken is a healthy lean protein that is cheap and versatile and it pairs well with fresh summer fruits and vegetables. Try Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken for a low-calorie grilled chicken recipe or Barbecue Pulled Chicken for a flavor-packed summer chicken recipe.
Rating: Unrated
2
Rating: Unrated
5
Rating: Unrated
1
Rating: Unrated
10

Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken

Rating: Unrated
22

Grilled teriyaki chicken with pineapple can be made with just a few pantry staples. Although it's delicious when made with canned pineapple, fresh pineapple and its juice can easily be used in its place. Serve with brown rice and snow peas.

All Healthy Summer Dinner Chicken Recipes

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
8
Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Rating: Unrated
4
This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen mixed vegetables make this healthy chicken fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread it out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Louisiana Chicken Drumsticks and Tomatoes

Get a taste of the south with this chicken drumstick recipe. Thyme, hot sauce and black pepper lend flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic Marinated Chicken

Rating: Unrated
6
Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for chicken. Serve with sliced tomatoes and grilled eggplant slices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This creamy crowd-pleasing pasta salad features the tantalizing flavors of Buffalo chicken with a healthy dose of vegetables. Bring it to your next potluck or picnic, or whip it up for game day.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated
4
Hot roasted vegetables lightly wilt the arugula in this healthy dinner salad recipe. Keep prep time minimal with leftover chicken, precut butternut squash and trimmed Brussels sprouts.
By David Bonom

Lemon-Herb Pasta with Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
3
Yogurt seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs replaces cream to make a healthy pasta sauce in this chicken and vegetable pasta recipe. If you don't have a grill basket, the chicken and vegetables can be grilled on skewers instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
A simple combination of herbes de Provence, paprika, salt and pepper makes a flavorful rub for chicken, or try it with steak or tofu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Rating: Unrated
35
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basil-Tomato Chicken Skillet

Rating: Unrated
1
Quick cooking chicken tenderloins and packaged spinach make this dinner recipe come together in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yogurt-Curry Marinated Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy chicken thigh recipe is tender and packed with flavor, thanks to a yogurt-based marinade. The healthy yogurt marinade recipe also works well with pork, shrimp, firm fish or tofu. (Divide the recipe in half if marinating 1 pound of chicken thighs.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Quinoa & Veggie Bowl

With a whopping 19 grams of protein, this one-dish meal will keeping you feeling full and satisfied for hours.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Chicken & Farro Herb Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
With tons of fresh herbs, arugula, olives and farro, this healthy chicken salad recipe makes a wonderful potluck platter or healthy dinner. We love the nutty flavor and quick cooking time of farro but other whole grains, such as freekeh, bulgur or couscous, are also good choices.
By Joyce Goldstein

Chicken Gyros

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip the takeout and make these easy, healthy gyros at home. Lean chicken breast is flavored with classic gyro seasonings and tucked into a whole-wheat pita with veggies and a cool tzatziki sauce. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
By Carolyn Casner

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
By Carolyn Casner

Persian Grilled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy grilled chicken recipe owes its tenderness to an overnight soak in a yogurt-lemon juice marinade and its soulful flavor to saffron and onion. A healthy drizzle of saffron-infused butter before serving adds an extra layer of richness. Serve with aromatic rice with pistachios and torshi, Central Asian pickles available at Persian and Middle Eastern grocery stores.
By Steven Raichlen

Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vertically Grilled Whole Chicken

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, a vertical grilling rack allows the heat of the grill to flow inside the bird, which means it cooks from both the inside and outside. Season with just salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub or marinade. You could also use a basting sauce during the last 10 minutes of cooking for extra flavor.
By David Bonom

Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

We love this healthy veggie and chicken recipe all bundled up in pita, but you can also serve it over brown rice, drizzled with the mayo sauce too.
By Joy Howard

Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas

Rating: Unrated
23
Make a perfect summer supper: grill spice-rubbed chicken breasts and tuck them into whole-wheat pitas along with fresh vegetables and a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with: Grilled vegetables and a pilsner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Shrimp & Mango Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Shrimp, chicken and spinach are tossed with a lively mango dressing in this refreshing tropical dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
By Julia Clancy
