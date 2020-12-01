Healthy Summer Dinner Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer dinner casserole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Quinoa Lasagna

This healthy quinoa lasagna recipe has a layer of quinoa (rather than noodles) along with vegetables, cheese and herbs. Though it tastes like comfort food, don't worry, this quinoa lasagna recipe is not too heavy--you'll still have room for dessert. To save time, use your favorite jarred tomato sauce in this vegetarian lasagna. (Adapted from “Quinoa Revolution” by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming; Pintail Books, 2012.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Puglian-Style Paella

In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
By Jane Black

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Rice Casserole

We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.
By Hilary Meyer

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan doesn't have to include layers of deep-fried eggplant and mountains of cheese. This healthy eggplant Parmesan recipe has is satisfying without piling on the calories and fat. Don't skip the step of salting the eggplant, especially if you want to freeze one of the casseroles. Salting helps to draw out extra moisture so the eggplant holds up better in the freezer. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a red-wine vinaigrette. This recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cheesy Eggplant Casserole

This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.
By Julia Levy

Gold Medal Moussaka

This Middle Eastern dish is most often made with ground meat and eggplant (or potatoes) and topped with a thick béchamel sauce. To reduce fat and calories, our makeover moussaka recipe uses fat-free milk, low-fat yogurt, and light ricotta cheese for the topping, but even with those subtitutions, it still delivers on taste!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rethink what goes into your casserole to get it ready for summer parties. Trade in cream of mushroom soup and french-fried onions for lots of fresh veggies and herbs. Make any of our modern takes, like these spiralized squash nests filled with herby ricotta, and you’re sure to bring home an empty dish.
This healthful and comforting vegetarian casserole is perfect on a cool night--or any time of year when you want to remember clear, brisk October evenings. Make It a Meal: Enjoy with a glass of Zinfandel and for dessert, Ida's Mandelbrot dipped in a fresh-brewed cup of coffee.
Stuffed Eggplant

In this Italian stuffed eggplant recipe, fresh breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley make a simple, yet delicious filling for an “inside-out” eggplant Parmesan. Serve these stuffed eggplants as a light dinner along with a big salad.

All Healthy Summer Dinner Casserole Recipes

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
