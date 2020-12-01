Healthy Summer Dip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer dip recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip

This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Skinny Guacamole

This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole

These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.
By Vanessa Barrington

Middle Eastern Layered Dip

This healthy dip recipe has a Middle Eastern twist--cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and olives are layered on top of a creamy base of hummus and a touch of tangy yogurt. A sprinkle of ground sumac adds a fruity, sour flavor. Look for this bright red spice (made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush) in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com. Serve the dip with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tahini Ranch Dip

Fresh spinach and herbs blended with tahini and garlic make this tahini dip recipe perfect for crudités--or try it as a vegan alternative to regular ranch dressing.
By Julia Clancy

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

Inspired by queso fundido--melted Mexican cheese dip--this corn and warm Cheddar cheese dip is great with toasted baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers

Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant & Baba Ghanoush

This healthy eggplant appetizer recipe pairs grilled eggplant slices with smoky eggplant dip. Serve with garlic-rubbed grilled bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

This Mediterranean party dip couldn't be easier. Just layer hummus, feta cheese, olives and tomatoes, then bake for a tasty snack or appetizer.
Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa.
Peach-Mango Salsa

Scoop this easy and healthy peach-mango salsa up with tortilla chips, serve it with grilled chicken, salmon or pork chops, or use it as a taco topper. It's a versatile and vibrant addition to all sorts of meals.

All Healthy Summer Dip Recipes

Guacamole and Veggies

This crunchy, south-of-the-border snack covers your daily needs for vitamins A and C with carrots and sweet pepper strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Hazelnut Labneh

Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Here, we make it a touch sweet with honey, apricots and pomegranate seeds for a delicious dip. Serve with graham crackers, cinnamon-sugar pita chips or on toast.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Guacamole

Chile peppers and roasted garlic take the flavor of this homemade low-calorie guacamole and kick it up a notch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Peach-Lime Salsa

Grilling fresh peaches for this healthy salsa recipe is key to achieving a mellow caramelized flavor. This fruit salsa is brilliant spooned over grilled chicken, but just as delicious served alongside a basket of tortilla chips.
By David Bonom

Pomegranate-Beet Tahini Dip

Grated beet and pomegranate juice give this tahini dip recipe a beautiful purple hue. Serve it with your favorite crunchy vegetables for dipping or use it as a sauce for grilled chicken or lamb.
By Julia Clancy

Chicken Skewers with Peach Salsa

Not only is this sassy peach salsa a tasty accompaniment for grilled chicken, it's a great serve-along for grilled pork or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillos are delicious raw, but they take on a sweet, smoky flavor when cooked on the grill. This quick salsa makes a great topping for grilled meats and fish and it's excellent with eggs and corn tortillas. If you like, add some diced avocado just before serving.
By Jim Romanoff

Avocado-Corn Salsa for Two

This colorful salsa comes together in a snap with avocado, frozen corn and ripe tomato.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Peach Salsa

Serve this sweet-and-tangy peach and basil salsa recipe as a dip with crunchy tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, tostadas or even grilled meats and fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Trapanese (Tomato & Almond Pesto)

In a twist on classic pesto, this healthy recipe uses less oil than a traditional basil pesto, includes tomatoes and subs almonds for pine nuts. Try it tossed with whole-wheat pasta or slathered over grilled chicken or fish.
By Hilary Meyer

Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip

Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.
By Julia Clancy

Green Pea-Chimichurri Dip

This take on the Argentinian classic is full of bright spring flavor and will be your new go-to dish for parties. Chimichurri is a sauce that is typically served with grilled meats. This version--made with fresh English peas, parsley and tofu--is served as a dip with either toasted baguette slices or vegetable dippers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Spinach Dip

Peanut butter, mint and honey make this spinach dip different from any you've tried before. It's simple to mix together, and a good choice for your next gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomatillo Salsa

Grilling the tomatillos in this salsa adds a lovely smoky flavor and aroma.
By Patsy Jamieson

Roasted Poblano Guacamole with Spiced Tortilla Chips

Homemade spicy tortilla chips are the perfect match for this guacamole, made with roasted poblano peppers and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Eggplant Salsa

In this eggplant salsa recipe, eggplants, shallots and garlic are grilled, then mashed together and seasoned with minced chile and fish sauce.
By Naomi Duguid

Fire-Roasted Salsa

Charring fresh tomatoes and jalapeños on the grill gives this chunky pureed salsa great fire-roasted flavor. It works just as well under the broiler and even tastes delicious made with canned fire-roasted tomatoes.
By Bruce Aidells

Roasted Eggplant Dip

Mellow roasted garlic sets this version of the popular Middle Eastern eggplant dip apart from standard recipes. Roasting the onion and tomato alongside the eggplant also adds an extra dimension of flavor. Serve with sliced raw vegetables, crackers or pita bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hummus Roll-Ups

Add some veggies to your diet with these simple, flavorful roll-ups.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Raita

An easy, cooling accompaniment to spicy dishes. Try it with Tandoori Chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell's Tex-Mex Dip

Serve with low-fat baked tortilla chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Peach Salsa

Mint, cilantro and jalapeno flavor this grilled peach salsa.
By Virginia Willis

Roasted Corn Salsa with Red Peppers & Green Chiles

Roasting corn brings out its inherent sweetness--it's almost like eating candy. Serve alongside grilled steak or chicken.
By Ruth Cousineau
