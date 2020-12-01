Healthy Summer Cocktail Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer cocktail recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Layered Strawberry-Mango Margaritas

Swirl layers of red strawberry margarita with yellow mango margarita in this skinny frozen cocktail for a festive party drink that will wow your guests. It tastes just as good as a restaurant frozen margarita, without all the sugar!
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Whipped Frozen Creamsicle

For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!
By Casey Barber

Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri

You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
By Hilary Meyer

Blueberry Tom Collins

The classic Tom Collins cocktail just got a bit of an upgrade! With a touch of sweet honey and lots fresh blueberries, this drink will have yours guests asking, "Tom who?"
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Pineapple Margaritas

These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Rose Mojito

A homemade simple syrup fragrant with delicate rose petals is an easy way to elevate cocktail hour. Find dried rose petals online, or in the bulk herb section of well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chaos Ladder

In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters.
By Dave Shenaut

Frozen Mango Margaritas

Frozen mango chunks aren't just for smoothies anymore. Whir them up in your blender with all the other classic margarita ingredients to make a skinny frozen cocktail at home that's just as good as (if not better than, and definitely healthier than!) restaurant versions.
By Carolyn Casner

Sunrise Bellini

This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
By Julee Rosso

Frozen Strawberry Margaritas

Make your own restaurant-style frozen margaritas at home with this easy recipe. Just throw everything in the blender and whir away for this healthier cocktail that has less sugar than its store-bought and restaurant counterparts.
By Carolyn Casner

Pimm's Spritz Cocktail

A cross between the English hot-weather staple Pimm's cup and the effervescent spritz, this easy lower-alcohol drink recipe relies on club soda for its festive fizz.
Beet Margaritas

Drink your vegetables at happy hour with these beet margaritas, also known as "margabeetas." These cocktails get their gorgeous pink hue naturally from inherently sweet beet juice. You can buy the juice in the produce section of most grocery stores, or juice your own at home.
Strawberry Chile Martini

Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail

Berry Sangria

Raspberry Spritzer

Cran Razzy

To keep calories in check, we like to use seltzer along with juice in drinks like vodka and cranberry. This version gets a raspberry twist with cranberry-raspberry juice and raspberries for garnish. For the prettiest garnish, start with big, plump fresh raspberries and freeze them yourself.

Cucumber-Lime Mexican Mojitos

This refreshing cucumber-lime flavored cocktail is a great choice for warm summer evenings. You can easily make it a mocktail by substituting lime-flavored sparkling water for the tequila.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Lime Margarita

Frozen limeade adds zing to this stellar blueberry margarita.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Margaritas

Avocado in a margarita? You bet! It lends creaminess and beautiful color to this refreshing blended cocktail that's perfect for serving on taco night.
By Carolyn Casner

Classic Mint Juleps

These traditional mint juleps are a staple in the South--especially for the Kentucky Derby. Whip them up at home with this easy recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach Wine Cooler

Cool down with this easy homemade peach wine cooler. Serve it in a wine glass with plenty of ice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Four-Juice Holiday Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, add more club soda or juice to taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Margarita Ice Pops

Frozen push pops get an adult makeover with this boozy frozen treat recipe. Pour lightened-up homemade margarita mix into pop molds for a dessert version of a Mexican cocktail favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Margarita Snow Cones

These boozy snow cones make cocktail hour extra fun.
By Carolyn Casner

Basil Caipirioska Cocktail

This easy low-alcohol cocktail keeps things fresh with whole limes and basil leaves. It's a twist on the caipirinha that subs white vermouth and vodka for the traditional cachaça, the fermented sugarcane liquor popular in Brazil, and features basil instead of the usual mint.
By Kara Newman

Plum & Cider Sangria

In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas

These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
By Amy Traynor

Blueberry Ginger Bellini

Muddling is is a traditional bartending technique where herbs and/or fruit are crushed, releasing their full flavor into a cocktail. Here we muddle blueberries and ginger with sugar and lemon to add another dimension to our take on a bellini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelontinis

These refreshing summery drinks can be made with or without alcohol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grape Sparkler

Strained, pureed red grapes are the base for this sweet and tangy grape cocktail. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Berry Fizz

A splash of balsamic vinegar adds a sour element to these refreshing cocktails.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Bounce

Here we infuse bourbon and cherries with whole spices. Serve the strained syrup as a liqueur or spoon the drunken cherries and syrup over vanilla frozen yogurt. The longer the bounce ages, the better it gets. This way, you can cherish the pleasures of cherry season far into the winter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime and Cucumber-ita

Freshen up your margarita with the cool taste of cucumber. You can make it your way, with or without sugar or alcohol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Fruit Punch

Your favorite stone fruit stars in this sparkling punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
