Healthy Summer Punch Recipes

Fruit Sparklers

This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Sangria

In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer

Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Sangria

OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Watermelon Rose Sangria

In this pink sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used sparkling pink wine, elderflower liqueur and tons of fresh fruit and mint to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Sangria

This fruity red sangria is just like what you would get in a restaurant. It's easy to make with just five ingredients. A big batch is perfect for parties--or any night on the patio.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Sangria

You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Four-Juice Holiday Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, add more club soda or juice to taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum & Cider Sangria

In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Ginger Lime Seltzer

Raspberries, lime, and ginger sparkle in a homemade soft drink that's the taste of summer in a glass. This homemade soda has three parts: fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water. Store all three components in the fridge separately, then mix just before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Fruit Punch

Your favorite stone fruit stars in this sparkling punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
