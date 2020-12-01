Healthy Spring Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spring cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Rating: Unrated
37
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated
32
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Rating: Unrated
42
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini New York Cheesecakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot Cake

Rating: Unrated
40
Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
By Patsy Jamieson

Raspberry-Peach Trifle Cake

Lightly poached peaches, fresh raspberries and creamy vanilla custard fill the layers in this trifle-inspired healthy cake recipe. Impressively tall and luscious, this four-layer cake can be tricky to cut. For neater slices, you can assemble two shorter (two-layer) cakes instead.
By Nick Malgieri

Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake

Rating: Unrated
5
We love that Bundt cakes don't demand frosting--just let a sweet lemon glaze run over the poppy-seed cake and you've got perfection.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before.
By Julee Rosso

Coconut Cream & Fruit-Topped Vanilla Cake

This delicious fruit-topped vanilla cake with coconut-cream frosting is perfect for a birthday or holiday party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Cheesecake Bites

These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Ginger Bundt Cake

In this healthy Bundt cake, you get double the berry goodness with a center layer of blueberries and ginger plus whole blueberries tossed into the batter. Serve with coffee at brunch, bring to a potluck or top with vanilla frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes

Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes

This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Lemon Pudding Cakes

Lemon Pudding Cakes

Rating: Unrated
7
These magical little desserts start out as one batter and separate during baking into fluffy cake hiding a creamy layer of lemon pudding.
Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Mocha Coffee Cake

Mocha Coffee Cake

Lemon Poppy Seed Chiffon Cake

Lemon Poppy Seed Chiffon Cake

Melon Chiffon Cake with Sparkling Fruit

Sparkling white wine is tossed with fresh melon and served with a light irresistible cake in this special dessert.

All Healthy Spring Cake Recipes

Muffin-Tin Strawberry Shortcakes

Skip rolling and cutting dough and use your muffin tin in this healthy strawberry shortcake recipe. Look for lemon curd in the store near jams and jellies or skip it and combine the berries with 2 tablespoons sugar in Step 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
5
Retro, creamy and delicious, this cake is the frozen version of the beloved classic. This takes a bit of extra time to make--but it's worth it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

Rating: Unrated
5
Here we stir a little melted chocolate into ricotta cheese for a cheesecake-like topping for chocolate wafer cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Swirl Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
14
These raspberry-lemon cupcakes are topped with an easy cream cheese frosting tinted pink with a little raspberry puree. For those unaccustomed to the mildly nutty flavor of whole-wheat flour (used in these cupcakes), the flavor of the raspberry puree swirled into the lemony cake makes the wheat flavor undetectable.
By Stacy Fraser

Yellow Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting & Berries

This healthy yellow cake recipe is perfect for making a sheet cake for a birthday, holiday or any celebration and the easy cream cheese frosting recipe is ready in just five minutes. Use fresh berries to decorate the cake with flower designs or get creative and make your own pattern. We made this yellow cake healthier by replacing some butter in the cake with oil, using reduced-fat cream cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt for the frosting instead of full-fat cream cheese and butter, and using fruit instead of colored frosting for decoration.
By Katie Webster

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
2
Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Poppy Seed Angel Cake

A sweet lemon glaze is all that's needed on top of this delicious lemon-poppy seed cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bunny Butt Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how easy it is to assemble this adorable bunny-butt-shaped cake. You don't even need any special baking pans--just a round cake pan and a muffin tin are used to make the cute bunny butt and little bunny feet. Shredded coconut and fresh berries complete the look in a snap for an Easter dessert everyone will rave about.
By Joy Howard

Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
7
Rosy-pink rhubarb makes a particularly pretty upside-down cake. We balanced the fruit's tang with a crunchy nut-and-brown-sugar topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
1
Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Walnut Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
This decadent, omega-3-rich cake was inspired by flourless Passover nut cakes. It's better if it sits overnight so the marmalade or jam can mellow with the chocolate and soak into the cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
8
This strawberry and rhubarb upside-down cake recipe highlights how delicious strawberries and rhubarb taste together. If you can't find rhubarb, substitute an equal amount of any kind of berry or even fresh figs. This upside-down cake still tastes great the next day when the juiciness of the fruit has had time to marry with the moist olive oil cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cupcake-Topped Sprinkle Cones

These adorable ice-cream cone cupcakes are perfect for birthday parties and other celebrations.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut Cake with a Hint of Rosemary

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary contributes an ever-so-subtle fragrance to this luxurious cake. Whole-wheat flour blends in seamlessly because its nutty flavor complements the walnuts.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon Cake

Rating: Unrated
4
This luscious lemon cake is soaked with an equally luscious lemon syrup. Serve with Mango-Raspberry Compote.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Flag Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Though this stunning red, white and blue American flag cake screams “Fourth of July Cake,” it's such a good dessert you'll want to make it for Memorial Day and other summer holidays too. We made this flag cake recipe healthy, with less saturated fat and calories than traditional versions, by replacing some butter in the yellow sheet cake with oil. Plus, for the cream cheese frosting, we replaced some of the cream cheese and butter with low-fat Greek yogurt.
By Katie Webster

Blueberry Torte

Rating: Unrated
1
During August in Maine, one could happily survive on a diet of lobster, corn-on-the-cob and wild blueberries. Add blueberries to salads, cornmeal muffin mix, pancake batter or use them in simple desserts, such as this cheesecake-like torte.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon-Berry Pudding Cake

Impress your friends and family with this beautiful and refreshing lemon and berry pudding cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry Lemon Curd Ice Cream Cake

For a sweet and easy diabetes-friendly dessert, enjoy this lemony ice cream cake with blueberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Ricotta Cheesecake

Here, low-fat ricotta blended with reduced-fat Neufchâtel cheese gives this lighter, Italian-inspired cheesecake a great texture and all of the good cheese flavor you would want. We garnish the cake with mixed berries brushed with a red currant jelly glaze. With only 258 calories per slice, this dessert really is a worthwhile indulgence.
By Marie Piraino

My Little Crown Cake

A diabetic-friendly dessert; yellow cake flavored with pureed pears and topped frosting and cookies, this delicious dessert is sure to impress.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Shortcake

Rating: Unrated
3
Besides succulent fresh, ripe strawberries, the key to a great strawberry shortcake lies in the quality of the biscuit. And this one is top-notch. These tender, sweet buttermilk biscuits are made with a blend of cake flour and whole-wheat flour and lightened by substituting reduced-fat cream cheese for some of the butter. As a delicately tangy alternative to whipped cream, we use a blend of cream and reduced-fat sour cream.
By Katie Webster

Tropical Cake Squares

A sweet topping of fruit and cream cheese elevates simple squares of yellow cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cake flour gives this carrot cake a tender crumb, while bits of crushed pineapple and toasted walnuts add nuggets of familiar flavor. A low-fat cream cheese frosting is a luxurious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com