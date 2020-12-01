Healthy Chicken Taco Recipes

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw
This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
Shredded Chicken Tacos
This taco recipe is a great choice for midweek dinners, even if it's not Taco Tuesday! Instead of beef, we use moist, boneless chicken thighs and to make things easier for you, the taco filling is cooked in a slow cooker, so you can prepare it in the morning and come home to a delicious meal.
Slow-Cooker Chile-Orange Chicken Tacos
A taco night favorite! Boneless chicken breasts cook low and slow in a chipotle-orange sauce until they're pull-apart tender, then are paired with a fresh avocado-orange salsa.
Spicy Chicken Tacos
While many North Americans think of tacos as having crisp, fried shells, authentic Mexican tacos are made with soft, fresh corn tortillas. The traditional preparation is the smart choice, as unfried corn tortillas are low in fat and made with whole grains.
Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema
This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
Chicken Tacos with Charred Tomatoes
Charring tomatoes in a hot, dry skillet makes them smoky and flavorful; in combination with fresh herbs and spices, they elevate this dish from “everyday” to “ta-da!” Serve the tacos with reduced-fat sour cream.
Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Shredded chicken thighs, infused with the flavors of garlic, ancho chile powder and tomatoes, make a delicious taco filling in just eight minutes thanks to your pressure cooker or Instant Pot. Don't have this spice? Any mild chile powder will work well.
Chicken Taco Bowls for Two
In this chicken taco bowl recipe we use the underside of a muffin tin as a mold to bake cute little taco bowls. Then we fill them up with a zesty chicken filling and taco fixings.
Chicken Mole Tacos
This easy slow-cooker chicken recipe with mole poblano gets plenty of complex flavor from anchos (dried poblanos). Beer is an unconventional ingredient, but makes a nice bittersweet companion for the chiles. For more ways to serve this healthy mole, try these ideas: leave the chicken on the bone and serve with the sauce over brown rice; serve the shredded chicken on buns with creamy coleslaw; or stir vegetables and a can of rinsed beans into the saucy shredded chicken to make chili.
Tex-Mex Chicken Tacos
The citrus fruits create a tangy marinade for the chicken in these low-fat tacos. Kids will love the taste, too!
Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos
This kid-friendly recipe keeps every element of tacos separate so your child can decide to eat them separately or have fun building their own mini tacos with their favorite toppings. Plus, it's perfect for packing into a bento box for a healthy lunch for school.