Healthy Beef Taco Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef taco recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Steak Carne Asada Tacos

The key to making the easiest tacos ever? Using prepared carne asada. We make this healthy dinner with just three ingredients--thanks to the help of convenience items like frozen meals--and then freshen it up with sliced avocado.
By Lauren Grant

Carne Asada Tacos

These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
By Carolyn Casner

Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo

These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The EatingWell Taco

Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lean & Spicy Taco Meat

A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos with Pico de Gallo

Use your crock pot for perfectly tender beef in this easy taco recipe. The quick fresh pico de gallo adds crunch, flavor and color, but your favorite fresh salsa will make a great taco topper in a pinch.
By Devon O'Brien

Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos

These full-flavor tacos are wrapped up in sneaky lower carb tortillas made from cauliflower. The trick is getting as much moisture out of the cauliflower before mixing it with the cheese and eggs.
By Katie Webster

Easy Taco Salad

Pre-cooked ground beef makes this easy taco salad recipe ready in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos with Rhubarb Salsa

The fresh salsa in this easy load-and-go taco recipe is a great way to use spring rhubarb. If you don't have rhubarb, try subbing in fresh tomatillos or red bell pepper for an equally beautiful and delicious taco topper.
By Carolyn Casner

Chili-Taco Casserole

For a series on ABC's Good Morning America, we did an EatingWell Rx of the hosts' favorite recipes. One of Charles Gibson's favorites is a hearty Chili-Taco Casserole, which, before undergoing an EatingWell makeover, weighed in at 36 grams of fat per serving; that has now been reduced by more than a third.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos

Leftover pressure-cooked roast beef gets put to good use as another easy dinner in this recipe for easy beef tacos. We love our tacos topped with the classics--lettuce, cheese, salsa and sour cream--but put out all your favorite toppings and let everyone build their own.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Who says tacos are just kids' fare? Here's a sophisticated weeknight dinner that combines a charred steak and a bright, fresh salsa. (Best of all, the kids will like it too.)
Flank steak, peppers, onions, and tomatoes spiked with chili powder simmer into a stew that tastes great wrapped in a warmed tortilla.
