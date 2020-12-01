Healthy Beef Taco Recipes

Taco Lettuce Wraps
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
Quick Steak Carne Asada Tacos
The key to making the easiest tacos ever? Using prepared carne asada. We make this healthy dinner with just three ingredients--thanks to the help of convenience items like frozen meals--and then freshen it up with sliced avocado.
Carne Asada Tacos
These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo
These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo.
The EatingWell Taco
Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.
Lean & Spicy Taco Meat
A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling.
Slow-Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos with Pico de Gallo
Use your crock pot for perfectly tender beef in this easy taco recipe. The quick fresh pico de gallo adds crunch, flavor and color, but your favorite fresh salsa will make a great taco topper in a pinch.
Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos
These full-flavor tacos are wrapped up in sneaky lower carb tortillas made from cauliflower. The trick is getting as much moisture out of the cauliflower before mixing it with the cheese and eggs.
Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos with Rhubarb Salsa
The fresh salsa in this easy load-and-go taco recipe is a great way to use spring rhubarb. If you don't have rhubarb, try subbing in fresh tomatillos or red bell pepper for an equally beautiful and delicious taco topper.
Chili-Taco Casserole
For a series on ABC's Good Morning America, we did an EatingWell Rx of the hosts' favorite recipes. One of Charles Gibson's favorites is a hearty Chili-Taco Casserole, which, before undergoing an EatingWell makeover, weighed in at 36 grams of fat per serving; that has now been reduced by more than a third.
Pressure-Cooker Shredded Beef Tacos
Leftover pressure-cooked roast beef gets put to good use as another easy dinner in this recipe for easy beef tacos. We love our tacos topped with the classics--lettuce, cheese, salsa and sour cream--but put out all your favorite toppings and let everyone build their own.