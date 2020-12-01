Healthy Italian Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Italian chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta

Rating: Unrated
6
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
By Meredith Butcher

Chicken Tetrazzini

Rating: Unrated
14
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Sicilian-Style Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated
3
Bright-green Castelvetrano olives hail from Sicily and have a buttery flavor and meaty texture that pair perfectly with the Italian seasoning and salty capers in this one-skillet chicken dinner. Look for them on your supermarket olive bar or in jars with Italian ingredients.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens

Rating: Unrated
6
For a healthy variation on creamy chicken salad, we've replaced half the mayonnaise with basil pesto. Serve over greens or make it into a sandwich for a healthy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sicilian Olive Chicken

Rating: Unrated
7
This saucy one-skillet chicken dish is full of tomatoes, spinach, olives and capers. Try Kalamata olives in place of the green Sicilians or a combination of both. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles with a mixed green salad on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Piccata with Pasta & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
90
Our chicken piccata, served over whole-wheat pasta, has a rich lemon-caper sauce that's made with extra-virgin olive oil and just a touch of butter for flavor. If you like, you can use a mild fish like tilapia or even shrimp instead of chicken breast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Saltimbocca

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy chicken saltimbocca recipe makes an impressive, yet fast, classy dinner. Serve this Italian-inspired chicken with roasted broccoli rabe and creamy polenta to round out this elegant meal.
By Diana Henry

Chicken Sausage Calzone

Rating: Unrated
5
A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings

Rating: Unrated
9
This crowd-pleasing gnocchi recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight comfort meal. Get all the flavors of chicken and dumplings without having to make the dumplings when you use gnocchi in their place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Pesto Chicken Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Prepared pesto is the secret ingredient in this lightened-up, healthy creamy chicken salad recipe. For the prettiest dressing, go for a bright-green colored pesto. Serve the salad open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Hunter's Chicken Stew

Hunter's Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
Hunter's Chicken is found across Northern Italy, with many variations. This version uses meaty bone-in chicken thighs and is full of onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. It's also delicious served over egg noodles.
Lemon-Herb Pasta with Chicken & Vegetables

Lemon-Herb Pasta with Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
3
Yogurt seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs replaces cream to make a healthy pasta sauce in this chicken and vegetable pasta recipe. If you don't have a grill basket, the chicken and vegetables can be grilled on skewers instead.
Quick Chicken Parmesan for Two

Quick Chicken Parmesan for Two

Rating: Unrated
4
Chicken & Farro Herb Salad

Chicken & Farro Herb Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Quick Chicken Parmesan

Quick Chicken Parmesan

Rating: Unrated
7
Quick Chicken Braciole

Quick Chicken Braciole

Rating: Unrated
1

Quick Chicken Cacciatore

Rating: Unrated
5

This version of the classic Italian recipe, chicken cacciatore, is done in half the time of most traditional versions, but is still full of rich flavor thanks to plenty of mushrooms, tomatoes and herbs.

All Healthy Italian Chicken Recipes

Fennel, Porcini & Chicken Cacciatore

Rating: Unrated
2
Dried porcini give an earthy, punch to this Italian classic. Although it tastes great hot from the oven, the fennel-and-mushroom combination mellows beautifully overnight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Stuffed with Golden Onions & Fontina

Rating: Unrated
9
A semi-firm cheese that's nonetheless quite creamy, fontina melts into pure heaven. Combined with caramelized onions, fontina becomes a nutty, gooey, irresistible filling for chicken breasts.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Broccoli Rabe & Chicken White Pizza

The bold flavors of garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon make up for the fact that this white chicken pizza recipe has less sodium than a typical pizza. Not a fan of bitter greens? Opt for broccolini or broccoli instead. To save time, look for prepared whole-wheat pizza dough at your supermarket, fresh or frozen, made without partially hydrogenated oils.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne with Roasted Chicken & Radicchio

Rating: Unrated
7
Radicchio is a brawlingly bitter green that becomes impossibly meek and mild when simmered. Paired with some cheese and the meat from a rotisserie chicken, it cooks up quickly into a memorable pasta dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-&-Mushroom Marsala

Rating: Unrated
3
For the best flavor in this classic one-pan chicken dinner recipe use real Marsala wine, not the cooking-wine kind. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Adam Dolge

Chicken & Farfalle with Creamy Walnut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
Gorgeous-looking and lively tasting, this dish is rich in omega-3s, thanks to a double-hit of walnuts (nuts and oil). And although it's a bit pricy, walnut oil adds a distinctive, complementary flavor. You can also use it in a vinaigrette to top an accompanying salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Rating: Unrated
6
“Sub”? “Hoagie”? “Grinder”? “Hero”? It depends on where you grew up. But we can all agree that the addition of spinach, and the omission of a greasy fried breading, give this old-school favorite a deliciously healthy profile.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Banh Mi Pizza

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy pizza recipe is inspired by the Vietnamese sandwich called banh mi. Spread on the pizza dough, the curry sauce adds just the right amount of Thai seasoning and spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Chicken Flatbread

Rating: Unrated
6
Here's an easy, new take on pizza: pita rounds that hold a fennel and chicken saute and that are then baked until the cheesy topping melts. Although great warm, they're just like pizza: a fabulous lunch out of the fridge the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Cacciatore

Rating: Unrated
4
A cacciatore was a hunting-lodge dish, a way to slow-simmer tough game birds to tenderness. Flavorful chicken thighs need no special treatment but they do take so well to the traditional wine, tomato and mushroom sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Tandoori chicken is a traditional Northern Indian dish of spiced yogurt-marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven. In this tandoori chicken salad recipe we grill chicken and toss it in a salad with grilled tomatoes and cucumber.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick Chicken Braciole for Two

In this healthy stuffed chicken recipe, pounded chicken breast is stuffed with a flavorful chard, prosciutto and mozzarella filling and then simmered in store-bought marinara sauce. Serve over whole-wheat fettuccine tossed with parsley or on polenta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roman-Style Chicken

This recipe is an example of a favorite Italian trick--getting two dishes out of one. The chicken is served as an entree, and its sauce is tossed with pasta. While it is traditional to serve the pasta as the first course of the same meal, either chicken or sauce could be saved for another night.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Gorgonzola & Prune Stuffed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffing a chicken breast is relatively simple, but your guests need not know that. We use Gorgonzola and prunes here, but try it with any favorite combination of dried fruit and flavorful cheese. Serve over quick-cooking barley with broccolini or a steamed artichoke on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pampered Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
An ovenproof skillet is the key to this easy recipe. Breaded stuffed chicken breasts are browned on one side on the top of the stove, carefully flipped and transferred--still in the pan--to the oven to finish cooking. This guarantees a nice brown crust and moist, tender chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cold Sliced Chicken in Tuna Sauce

A twist on the classic Italian dish vitello tonnato--poached veal marinated in tuna sauce--is popular on hot summer nights. Make it a meal: Serve with grilled vegetables, whole-grain baguette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By Patsy Jamieson

Escarole & Rice Soup with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
Escarole adds an assertive bite to an Italian-themed soup that would otherwise be just another chicken and rice soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chicken Breasts with Gremolata

Rating: Unrated
1
Gremolata, a mixture of herbs, garlic and lemon zest, is stuffed under the skin, contributing its extraordinary fragrance to the chicken. To ensure moist and succulent meat, the skin is left on for roasting, but removed before carving. This is an excellent treatment for all kinds of poultry; for a turkey, make a double or triple batch of gremolata. Serve with plenty of Garlic Mashed Potatoes to soak up the sauce.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chicken Breasts in Island Aromas (Petti di pollo ai profumi dell'isola)

A marvelous blend of fresh citrus, herbs and spices flavors the chicken. The dish is also quite good when served cold. Make it a meal: Stir extra citrus juice and chopped fresh mint into cooked bulgur to echo the flavors of this dish.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Grilled Rosemary-Scented Chicken with Sweet & Sour Onion Jam

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy grilled chicken recipe gets tons of flavor from fresh rosemary sprigs. For a sophisticated meal, slow-cooked onions and a savory black olive paste provide the perfect accompaniment.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Tonnato Sauce in Pita Pockets

Inspired by the northern Italian dish vitello tonnato, or veal in tuna sauce, this sandwich features the unusual combination of chicken or turkey with creamy tuna sauce and roasted peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Breasts with Salsa Verde

Salsa verde, a piquant Italian herb sauce, dresses up basic grilled chicken breasts. The versatile sauce is also excellent with fish or pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com