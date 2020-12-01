Healthy Italian Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Italian beef recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

The meatballs and sauce are cooked in the slow cooker for this traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs recipe. You could also serve the meatballs over creamy polenta or on a sandwich with melted provolone.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick Pasta Bolognese

Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This crowd-pleasing healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a boon for busy cooks--it's ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
By David Bonom

Beef & Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff

Our version of beef Stroganoff tops seared flank steak with a rich-tasting sauce made with a touch of cognac, reduced-fat sour cream and plenty of portobello mushrooms. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Neapolitan Meatballs

A touch of cinnamon distinguishes these delicious tomato-sauced meatballs. Adding whole-grain bulgur allows you to use less meat, resulting in meatballs with less than half the total fat and saturated fat of the original. Plus a vibrant-tasting combination of fresh and canned tomatoes in the sauce helps reduce the sodium by two-thirds. Serve with pasta, polenta or even on a whole-grain roll with a bit of melted part-skim mozzarella for a meatball sub.
By Patsy Jamieson

Old-Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs

To stretch the ground beef, we use high-fiber bulgur and whole-wheat breadcrumbs in the meatballs, which are baked rather than fried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Tuscan Tomato Sauce

After searing the steak on the stovetop, you can sit back, relax and let your slow cooker do the rest of the work. Make it a meal and serve this Italian-inspired steak recipe over hot chard or rice, if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Marinara Meatballs

You can't go wrong with these classic marinara meatballs filled with applesauce, zucchini, and green onions.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Veal Scaloppine with Lemon, Capers & Leeks

This dish is elegant enough for company, yet easy enough to serve on a weeknight. Chicken or turkey cutlets could easily substitute for the veal, if you like.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Beef & Pork Ragù with Fresh Whole-Wheat Taglierini

Skip the jar of tomato sauce at the supermarket. This homemade ragù is so simple and so good that you'll want to make it in batches and freeze it so you always have some around. For the homemade pasta, this healthy recipe uses whole-wheat flour instead of the 00 type often used, adding a nutty flavor and fiber. Serve with your favorite Italian red wine.
By Betsy Andrews

Cube Steak Milanese

The economical cube steak is elevated to new heights in this recipe. The salad, with chopped arugula, basil, tomatoes, onion and sharp Italian cheese, is the picture of summer simplicity; all it needs is olive oil and lemon to dress it.
By Jessie Price

Dario's Florentine Steak

While the cooking method for this steak recipe means standing it up on the “T,” celebrity Florentine butcher Dario Cecchini guarantees it yields truly juicy results. It's important to get a T-bone steak that's 1 1/2 inches thick or it won't stand on its end on the grill, as instructed. Ask your butcher to cut one to order for you.
Mushroom-Beef Stroganoff

Braising is an excellent way to tenderize an inexpensive cut of meat like top round--and create a rich-tasting sauce. Embellished with mushrooms, colorful bell peppers and a dollop of low-fat sour cream, it becomes downright luxurious. Try serving this over barley instead or whole-wheat egg noodles.
Stuffed Chard with Fresh Marinara

Rigatoni with Beef & Eggplant Ragu

Pepperoni & Pepper Pizza

Turkey Lasagna

Whole-Wheat Fusilli with Beef Ragu

This chunky, full-bodied sauce is a good match for hearty whole-wheat pasta. We've augmented a little lean ground beef with mushrooms to get a rich, meaty sauce that has a minimum of saturated fat.

