Healthy Italian Salad Recipes

Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens

For a healthy variation on creamy chicken salad, we've replaced half the mayonnaise with basil pesto. Serve over greens or make it into a sandwich for a healthy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
By Ruth Cousineau

Italian Pesto Chicken Salad

Prepared pesto is the secret ingredient in this lightened-up, healthy creamy chicken salad recipe. For the prettiest dressing, go for a bright-green colored pesto. Serve the salad open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Farro Herb Salad

With tons of fresh herbs, arugula, olives and farro, this healthy chicken salad recipe makes a wonderful potluck platter or healthy dinner. We love the nutty flavor and quick cooking time of farro but other whole grains, such as freekeh, bulgur or couscous, are also good choices.
By Joyce Goldstein

Tuscan-Style Tuna Salad

This streamlined version of a northern Italian idea is perfect for a summer evening: no-fuss, no-cook and big taste. You can even make it ahead and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for several days. If you do, use it as a wrap filling for the next day's lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Panzanella

This traditional Italian bread salad is full of tomatoes and cucumber and gets a protein boost with the addition of grilled salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shaved Artichoke Salad with Shrimp

Venice was built on saltwater marshes in the 6th century, and many local crops like the city's Sant'Erasmo artichokes, have a delicate taste of the sea. For this healthy salad artichokes are sliced thin--a great use for a mandolin if you have one--and served raw. When paired with the sweet-salty shrimp the combo evokes the flavors of the lagoon. For tender and tasty results, buy the smallest, freshest artichokes you can find.
By Mauro Stoppa

Sicilian Pepper Salad

The defining taste of this pepper salad side dish recipe is the bold addition of vinegar and sugar that give it the pop of sweet and sour that's so common in Sicilian cooking. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange, Anchovy & Olive Salad

This delightful Italian salad recipe brings together oranges, olives and anchovies. Beautiful and refreshing, this simple salad can easily be made ahead. Serve as a first course or with roasted chicken.
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Antipasti Pasta Salad

This Italian pasta salad recipe has all the flavors of antipasto--salami, Provolone and pepperoncini-- tossed together with a tangy vinaigrette and whole-wheat pasta. This healthy antipasti pasta salad is perfect for a light dinner. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Italian Marinated Vegetable Salad

This marinated vegetable salad recipe is a colorful composed salad inspired by the classic Italian giardiniera. Serve on a platter as is or on a bed of crisp greens. For a heartier appetizer or light lunch, add 1/2 cup each diced salami and hard cheese, such as Provolone or even white Cheddar, to the mix.
By Romney Steele

Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad

This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.
Asparagus & Baby Kale Caesar Salad

Traditional Caesar salad gets a nutrition and flavor boost with the addition of crisp asparagus and dark, leafy baby kale in this healthy recipe. Use arugula or mixed greens for the salad if baby kale isn't at your market.
Miso-Garlic-Roasted Tofu Caesar Salad

Shrimp Panzanella

Tortellini Salad

Chopped Tandoori Chicken Salad

Tuscan Tuna & White Bean Salad

Juicy fresh tomatoes replace some of the usual olive oil in this traditional tuna and white bean salad.

Caprese Salad

Summer-ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella need only a sprinkling of fresh herbs, salt and pepper to shine in this simple summer salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Radicchio & Fennel Salad (Insalata di radicchio e finocchio)

The distinctive and contrasting flavors of fennel and radicchio need only the lightest of dressings.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Chopped Tomato Salad

This ultra-simple preparation screams for ripe, juicy, in-season tomatoes. It's worth splurging on the best you can buy, or if you're lucky, pick them out of your own garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Potato Salad

In Italy, this potato salad is known as Russian Salad. It has a thousand versions, most of them bound with plain or garlic mayonnaise. In this one, lightly steamed vegetables are splashed with vinegar while still hot, so they absorb the pungent aroma and flavor. A lemony vinaigrette binds the vegetables together. This salad looks especially pretty when made with red-skinned new potatoes and served in a cupped leaf of red radicchio. Butter lettuce or ruffled kale makes a nice presentation too.
By Ann Lovejoy

Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad for Two

This recipe for jumbo shrimp wrapped in thin strips of prosciutto and served on a lemony bed of arugula is a practically effortless recipe for two. Wrap your shrimp and make the dressing ahead of time, and you'll have dinner on the table even faster. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Panzanella Salad with a Twist

Panzanella is a popular Tuscan summer salad made with bread soaked in a dressing. This version uses whole-grain bread, baby spinach and a reduced-calorie balsamic dressing for a healthier twist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Green Panzanella Salad with Halloumi, White Beans & Vegetables

Panzanella is a Tuscan chopped salad of bread and tomatoes. This upscale version features halloumi cheese and is super easy because most of the ingredients are grilled, including the cheese.
By Cooking Light

Marinated Mussel Salad

Archaeologists say that humans have been eating mussels for over 20,000 years, but it's unlikely our prehistoric ancestors ever tried them with this tangy lemon-caper marinade. Garlic-Tomato Toasts and a bold Sauvignon Blanc are wonderful with this salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bread & Tomato Salad

When it's too hot to cook, just step outside and gather tomatoes and basil from your garden, cut up some day-old country bread and make this flavorful, easy salad, our take on the classic Italian bread salad known as panzanella.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bitter Greens Salad with Anchovy Dressing

Here's a simple green side salad recipe that matches bitter greens like escarole and radicchio with a pungent anchovy dressing. You could also use frisée, arugula or even mesclun greens. It's great with pizza or as a light side salad.
By Hilary Meyer

Panzanella Salad

Don't throw out that stale bread! Instead make this quick, easy, and delicious Tuscan salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Insalata Mista with Buttermilk-Chive Dressing

A simple “mixed salad” is irresistible with our healthful version of everybody's favorite buttermilk dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Liguarian Vegetable & Bread Salad

This is an ancient Ligurian salad in which all the ingredients were arranged in layers. Use whatever vegetables look best at the market.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Mussel Antipasto

Smoked mussels, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and provolone come together in a quick and easy antipasto platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Salad Arlecchino

The bright, playful colors of this easy salad are reminiscent of Harlequin's costume.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Radicchio Salad

A simple vinaigrette of tea, balsamic vinegar and Dijon mustard is tasty paired with radicchio and pine nuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sliced Tomato Salad

Anchovies--you either love them or hate them. If you fall into the former camp you'll be fighting for the little fillets on this salad. If not, leave them off and you still get a lovely oregano-flecked sliced tomato salad--the essence of summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Calamari & Olive Salad

Grilled calamari, new potatoes, asparagus, red bell pepper, olives and basil come together in this delicious main-course salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salad of Lima Beans, Cured Ham & Mint

Cooking the lima beans with mint, chiles and sun-dried tomatoes infuses them with flavor. A bit of prosciutto, crunchy lettuce and a tangy sherry vinaigrette makes it a great dish to serve as part of a tapas spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Lemon Green Bean Salad

The Italians often enjoy fennel the way North Americans eat celery: raw in salads. This salad is aromatic and crisp with a fresh lemon dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sliced Fennel Salad

Serve this crisp salad as an antipasto before an Italian meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Antipasto of Seared Tuna & Roasted Peppers

Roasted red peppers, seared tuna and Parmesan cheese join together in this savory antipasto platter.
By Melanie Barnard
