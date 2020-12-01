Healthy Italian Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Italian sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs

These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

White Bean-Sausage Soup

Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zuppa Toscana

This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta

A bit of sausage goes a long way in flavoring the creamy ricotta tomato sauce in this healthy and quick pasta recipe. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
By Giuliano Hazan

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

For a fast weeknight pasta dinner, why not cook your sauce and pasta all at once? By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce

Total happiness in a bowl: pasta, sausage, tomatoes and herbs. The tomatoes get sweet and tender and turn into sauce with the stock and the pasta. Without ever adding any butter, the spaghetti sauce is rich and silky. Adding the herbs at the end gives the dish a fresh pop of color and flavor. This is one healthy pasta recipe we can definitely get behind!
By Cooking Light

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Shepherd's Pie

The mashed potatoes and cheese topper makes this beef, sausage, and veggie pie stick-to-the-ribs delicious. Serve it with fresh fruit for dessert, and your meal is complete.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Low in carbs and rich in Vitamin C, bell peppers add flavor as well as volume to this slightly spicy dish. For more heat, use hot turkey Italian sausage links rather than mild. Make it a sandwich by serving it inside a toasted bulky roll.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage Calzone

A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna

Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna

This cheesy lasagna is full of spicy Italian turkey sausage, whole-wheat noodles, mushrooms and spinach. A serving of this version has about one-third the fat and saturated fat, and only half the calories of the original. Use soy-based sausage for a hearty vegetarian variation.
Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

Spinach & Sausage Gnocchi

Some like it hot--but if you don't, sweet Italian turkey sausage is also delicious in this healthy gnocchi recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad with sherry vinaigrette.
Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta

Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.

Pizza Bites

No pizza dough in the house? No worries. Sandwich thins to the rescue! Simply crisp them up in the oven, top with some seasoned tomato sauce, smoked turkey, chopped bell pepper, and mozzarella and serve them up. This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or for a healthy after-school snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fusilli with Italian Sausage & Arugula

A whole teaspoon of black pepper along with a small amount of Italian turkey sausage deliver a piquant flavor without adding too much in the way of saturated fat and calories in this quick pasta dish. For maximum taste, use a high-quality cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Sausage & Zucchini Lasagna

In this veggie-heavy lasagna recipe, zucchini slices fill in for some of the noodle layers, trimming carbs without sacrificing flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Old-Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs

To stretch the ground beef, we use high-fiber bulgur and whole-wheat breadcrumbs in the meatballs, which are baked rather than fried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rigatoni & Spicy Sausage Casserole

Mushrooms have the perfect meaty texture to complement a modest amount of spicy Italian sausage in this baked rigatoni that has less than one-quarter the fat of the original. Whole-wheat pasta rather than white pasta makes our version a fiber powerhouse with 7 grams per serving. This delicious and cheesy pasta casserole freezes well so you might want to make an extra to have on hand for a ready-to-heat-and-eat meal.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Baked Ratatouille-Sausage Penne

In the mood for Italian? Try this low-fat sausage-and-eggplant one-dish meal recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Bean Stew

Sweet turkey sausage and cannellini beans are featured in this delicious stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuscan Spinach, Bean & Sausage Soup

Pantry staples like cannellini beans, frozen spinach and chicken broth make this soup a snap to throw together on a busy weeknight. Make it a meal: Serve with crusty whole-grain bread and sliced tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chestnut Stuffing

Peeling fresh chestnuts may be a bit tedious, but the result is worth the effort. Chestnut meat adds incredible texture and richness (without much fat) to a holiday stuffing. And, after all, it is a once-a-year ritual. But if you lack the patience, jarred vacuum-packed chestnuts are a convenient alternative.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.
By Breana Killeen

Eggplant and Sausage Slow Cooker Baked Ziti

Using a slow cooker makes this Italian style dish an easy meal for any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli Rabe & Turkey Sausage Lasagna

This healthy broccoli rabe and turkey sausage lasagna recipe has plenty of vegetables and goes light on sausage, so it's lower in fat and calories than traditional lasagna recipes. The recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner. Or, feel free to make one larger lasagna (in a 9-by-13-inch pan) instead of two smaller ones; just increase the cooking time a bit for the larger pan size.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Sausage & Onion Pasta

Convenient fully cooked chicken sausage is a great flavor starter for this easy pasta recipe with just three ingredients you can keep stocked in your freezer or pantry for fast dinners. Just add some sautéed onions and pasta and you have a super-simple meal that the entire family will love.
By Lauren Grant

Smoked Sausage Pizza

Smoked turkey sausage is a good substitute for higher-fat pork sausage; here it pairs with green bell pepper and onion for a great pizza topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thin-Crust Pepperoni and Vegetable Pizza

Forget delivery pizza, this home-made thin-crust pizza with mushrooms, peppers, and red onion is easy to make any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hasselback Zucchini “Pizzas”

Turn zucchini into a lower-carb version of pizza with this easy recipe. Using the hasselback technique creates a fun and unique way to stuff zucchini with all the goodness of classic pizza--pepperoni, sauce and melty cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Penne with Sausage & Peppers

Toss Italian sausage, bell peppers and onion with jarred marinara for a quick and easy supper. Make it a meal: Serve with sautéed broccoli seasoned with a touch of anchovy and garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rigatoni with Sausage & Broccoli

You don't have to avoid creamy pasta sauces and sausage to stay healthy--this quick sauce relies on low-fat milk and a little turkey sausage to deliver rich and tasty results with not a lot of fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lasagna Roll-Ups with Roasted Pepper-Tomato Sauce

Turkey sausage, sautéed vegetables, and mozzarella and ricotta cheeses are mixed with a delicious homemade tomato sauce and rolled up in lasagna noodles in this tasty makeover recipe of traditional lasagna.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Salad of Greens, Italian Sausage & Potatoes

For a milder flavor, substitute escarole or Swiss chard for the mustard greens or kale (add them with the potatoes).
By Marie Simmons

Grilled Sausage, Eggplant & Tomatoes with Polenta

Grilled eggplant and sausage are paired with chopped fresh tomatoes and served over creamy polenta in this easy summer dinner. Swap the polenta for whole-wheat pasta for a faster meal.
By Adam Dolge

Escarole & Turkey Sausage Pizza

The robust flavor of escarole is a brilliant companion for mellow, creamy Gouda cheese and savory turkey sausage in this easy-to-make pizza recipe. If you really want to amp up the flavor, try this healthy pizza with aged Gouda. It has a nuttier flavor that makes this recipe even more mouthwatering.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken and Pepperoni

Craving pizza but don't want to order takeout again? Add zesty pepperoni, olives, an herby tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese to chicken for a family-friendly dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pasta Bolognese

Traditional Bolognese usually incorporates veal, pork and beef into the sauce. Here we use convenient Italian turkey sausage in their place--vary the heat by choosing a hot or sweet version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
