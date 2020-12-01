Healthy Greek Lamb Recipes

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)
The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta
Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad
Lamb loin chops are a healthy alternative to the more popular and more fatty lamb shoulder chops. The loin chops have quite enough flavor to stand up to this herbaceous couscous.
Skillet Moussaka
In Greece, moussaka is made with beef or lamb, layers of sliced eggplant and a creamy béchamel sauce all baked together in the oven. This variation takes plenty of liberties to make it easy, quick and healthful. Serve over whole-wheat pasta or with potatoes.
Lamb & Eggplant Ragu
Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
Greek Lamb Meatballs
Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy lamb meatball recipe. We like to serve these meatballs Middle Eastern-style: with warm pita, cucumbers, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce or hummus.
Kale, Feta & Olive Stuffed Leg of Lamb
Impressive, yet simple, this stuffed leg of lamb recipe is marinated with garlic and lemon then stuffed with red onion, greens, feta and olives. Perfect for a special occasion or a fancy dinner; serve with any dark leafy greens.
Freekeh Tabbouleh with Spiced Lamb Kofta
For a new twist on tabbouleh, we use earthy, whole-grain freekeh combined with cucumber, parsley and tomatoes. Freekeh is found in two forms: whole or quick-cooking cracked; 2 cups of cooked bulgur can also be used as a substitute. Serve with the lamb patties and a spinach salad with herb vinaigrette.
Leg of Lamb Stuffed with Bulgur & Poppy-Seed Pilaf (Gemisto Arni me Pilafi)
Ask the butcher to partially bone the leg of lamb, removing the aitchbone, hip bone and leg center bone, but to leave the hindshank in place. The knobby end of the shank can be trimmed to make it more attractive. Make certain the butcher wraps the bones along with the meat; you will need them to make a broth for the pilaf. If you purchase a boned, butterflied leg, you can use canned chicken or beef stock in the pilaf.