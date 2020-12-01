Healthy Thai Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thai chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Thai Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
10
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Chicken Curry

Rating: Unrated
7
If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

Rating: Unrated
4
Yellow curry paste is generally spicier than green but not as spicy as red, making it just right for this easy stir-fried chicken thigh recipe. Sizzling the curry paste in oil before making the curry gives it a boost in complexity.
By Julia Clancy

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
67
If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Pad Thai

Rating: Unrated
2
A delicious balance of sweet, sour and salty flavors complements rice noodles and chicken in this quick and easy pad thai. We trimmed calories and boosted flavor by cutting back on the sugar you'll find in many restaurant versions. As with any stir-fry, be sure to have all your ingredients prepped before you begin--the steps move quickly once the cooking starts.
By Carolyn Casner

Thai Chicken Stir-Fry with Basil & Cashews

Rating: Unrated
5
This quick chicken stir-fry recipe is flavored with classic Thai ingredients: savory fish sauce balanced with tangy lime juice and plenty of fresh basil. Have all the ingredients prepared and ready to add to the wok before you turn on the heat. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Squash & Chicken Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Chicken & Mango Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
11
Both ripe and underripe mango work well in this chicken and vegetable stir-fry. If the mangoes you have are less ripe, use 2 teaspoons brown sugar. If they're ripe and sweet, just use 1 teaspoon or omit the brown sugar altogether.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

Who needs a tortilla when a lettuce leaf will do just fine? These low-carb Thai-inspired lettuce cups are full of cooked chicken, crunchy cabbage and snap peas, fresh mint and cilantro, and zesty scallions and red onion. A limey-hot sauce blend works well to bring all of the flavors together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Grilled Chicken with Sweet & Spicy Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
In this recipe for gai yang, or Thai grilled chicken, the chicken marinade is enriched with a little coconut milk, which keeps the meat moist during grilling. Prepare the sweet-and-spicy dipping sauce the day you want to use it, because it loses freshness quickly. If you prefer to use chicken breasts instead of thighs and drumsticks, use 3 bone-in breast halves and cut each in half crosswise for 6 servings total.
By Naomi Duguid

Inspiration and Ideas

Thai Chicken Pizza

Thai Chicken Pizza

Rating: Unrated
16
Serve this Thai twist on pizza as is or with optional toppings, such as thinly sliced basil, cilantro, chopped peanuts and/or crushed red pepper on the side.
Indonesian Chicken Satays

Indonesian Chicken Satays

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic Indonesian fare, satays (or satés) are skewers of broiled or grilled marinated meat or fish. This flexible recipe works with tofu or chicken. If serving a group with some vegetarians and some meat eaters, prepare 12 ounces of chicken and 10 1/2 ounces of tofu and marinate separately.
Quick Thai Chicken & Vegetable Curry

Quick Thai Chicken & Vegetable Curry

Rating: Unrated
14
Grilled Thai Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Thai Chicken Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
4
Green Chicken Curry for Two

Green Chicken Curry for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Wit-Glazed Grilled Chicken

This chicken's sticky, citrusy glaze is a flavor-packed combo of Belgian wit beer, coriander and orange--plus it gets a Thai-inspired spin from lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves. Use a bottle from your favorite brewery or opt for easy-to-find Blue Moon Belgian White (and have a few extra bottles on hand to drink with it!).

All Healthy Thai Chicken Recipes

Thai Grilled Chicken & Broccoli on Napa Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
2
Fish sauce (nam pla) and hot chile sauce are available in Asian markets and many large supermarkets.
By Melanie Barnard

Chicken & Green Papaya Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Lean boneless, skinless chicken breasts take a trip to Asia when tossed with unripe papaya, grated carrots, garlic, chile paste and cilantro. Wrap the salad in rice paper wrappers to make fresh spring rolls. Make it a meal: Iced Lychees are a cool finish to this Asian supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried-Pear Chicken

Coconut milk, cilantro and mint give this dish a fresh, exotic flavor. We prefer using a Bartlett pear but any type will do. Serve with brown basmati rice and Sautéed Watercress.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Lime Chicken & Snow Peas

Rating: Unrated
11
Double the flavor, halve the work--simply by using the same tangy combination of coconut milk, lime juice and brown sugar for both poaching the chicken and dressing the salad. Crisp romaine lettuce, cabbage and snow peas add freshness and an irresistible crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com