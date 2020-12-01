Healthy Japanese Sushi Recipes

Smoked Salmon Maki Rolls
Skip the rice and just use seaweed to make these healthy sushi rolls filled with smoked salmon, avocado, carrot and cucumber. Serve with soy sauce for dipping.
Deconstructed Sushi Bento Lunch
This healthy bento box idea makes it easy, healthy and affordable to have sushi for lunch as often as you'd like! Skip the rolling and place sushi ingredients like rice, shrimp and avocado in a bento for a packable lunch for work.
Inside-Out California Rolls with Mango & Spicy Mayo
Skip the takeout and try this easy sushi recipe at home. A twist on the classic California roll, these are as much fun to make as they are to eat. Rolling with the rice on the outside takes a little extra dexterity but the eye-catching sushi-bar results make it worth it.
Shrimp Hand Rolls with Coconut-Curry Dipping Sauce
Set out all the ingredients for these healthy hand rolls so diners can have fun making their own. Look for bean thread noodles--sometimes labeled vermicelli, mung bean or cellophane noodles--along with sheets of nori (seaweed) in the Asian section of most supermarkets.
Deconstructed Spicy Crab Roll
Top rice crackers with pickled ginger and crabmeat for a sushi-bar-inspired appetizer. For the best flavor, use refrigerated pasteurized crabmeat labeled “jumbo.” Try a dollop of wasabi on top for extra zing.
Teriyaki-Mussel Maki Rolls
Try making this sushi recipe once and you'll see how easy it is to make maki sushi rolls at home. In this sushi roll recipe, inspired by chef Bun Lai, we use teriyaki-style glazed mussels, plus plenty of crunchy vegetables and even fruit. Vary the ingredients in the roll to suit your own taste. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy dipping sauce on the side.
Brown Rice & Tofu Maki
Maki is the Japanese name for the “sushi rolls” favored by many. Short-grain rice is full of amylopectin, a sticky starch, which gives it its characteristic chewiness.
Seared Arctic Char Hand Rolls
This sushi recipe, a version of a hand roll inspired by chef Bun Lai's creative sushi recipes, uses blanched Swiss chard instead of the traditional nori as the wrapper for the sushi roll.