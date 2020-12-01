Healthy Tomato Sauce Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tomato sauce recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

Rating: Unrated
21
This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Meatball & Creamed Spinach Skillet

Rating: Unrated
3
Spaghetti and meatballs is a no-brainer, but pairing meatballs with a pile of creamed spinach topped with marinara and cheese is a flavorful twist. Pick your favorite frozen meatballs--beef, chicken or veggie--for this healthy dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Garden Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This garden-fresh tomato sauce is a delicious way to use summer-ripe tomatoes. Or freeze whole tomatoes and make this sauce later on in the winter. Just remove the cores and freeze them whole. Then, turn your frozen tomatoes into a garden-fresh sauce any time of the year. For pizza sauce: In Step 2, cook until thickened to about the consistency of pizza sauce, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Remove from the heat, transfer to a blender, add 2 tablespoons tomato paste and blend until smooth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gnocchi Pomodoro

Classic tomato-basil sauce smothers tender gnocchi in this easy recipe. Using shelf-stable gnocchi makes this an easy vegan dinner. Eating gluten-free or just want to eat more vegetables? Try frozen cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Quick Pasta Bolognese

Rating: Unrated
5
Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This crowd-pleasing healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a boon for busy cooks--it's ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
By David Bonom

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Bolognese

Beans stand in place of ground beef in this hearty vegetarian sauce that's ready when you are--thanks to the crock pot. The prep is quick and easy to do in the morning before heading off to work. When you get home, just cook up some whole-wheat pasta to serve it over and dinner is ready. If you have leftovers, freeze them for an easy meal another day.
By Hilary Meyer

Puttanesca Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
2
This flavorful pork chop dinner recipe is proof that bold Neapolitan puttanesca sauce can liven up more than just spaghetti. Unlike brined olives like Kalamatas, oil-cured olives have a meatier bite because they're coated in salt then macerated in oil. Look for them on olive bars or with other Italian products. Serve with sautéed broccoli rabe and whole-wheat orzo.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Bean Bolognese

Rating: Unrated
30
Fiber-rich beans stand in for the beef and pork in this surprisingly rich-tasting vegetarian take on pasta Bolognese. Without the meat, the dish has only a third of the fat and 80 percent less saturated fat. To make the perfect meal, serve with a peppery arugula salad and warm, crusty Italian bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole Wheat Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

Lunch on the go doesn't have to be boring or typical. This Whole Wheat Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli is quick to prepare and full of flavor. Plus, it's made with whole wheat pasta to keep you satisfied longer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce.
By Anonymous

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

This easy homemade spaghetti sauce recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, so it's perfect for summertime when you have a bumper crop of homegrown beauties or you went overboard at the farmers' market. Aside from the tomatoes and a sprig of fresh basil, you need just a handful of pantry ingredients and 15 minutes of active time to make this healthy pasta sauce. Serve it over spaghetti or your favorite pasta shape on its own or with the addition of cheese, herbs, meatballs or sausage. Or use it in recipes such as lasagna and eggplant Parmesan.
By Julia Levy

Romesco Sauce with Whole-Grain Pasta & Parmesan

Originating from the Catalonia region of Spain, "salsa romesco" is a tomato sauce made with nuts and peppers. It's traditionally eaten with fish, but in this recipe we pair it with whole-grain pasta for a yummy vegetarian meal. Parmesan is our choice for cheese, but you can substitute Pecorino Romano or Manchego cheese if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Veggie-Filled Meat Sauce with Zucchini Noodles

Veggie-Filled Meat Sauce with Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles (or "zoodles") are all the rage as they're a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta. In this recipe, crisp-tender zoodles and sautéed mushrooms are served with a meaty tomato sauce. You'll be serving up more vegetables and we promise--nobody will miss the pasta!
Smoky and Spicy Tomato Pasta Sauce

Smoky and Spicy Tomato Pasta Sauce

This tomato sauce is anything but ordinary, with a combination of smoked paprika and sweet red peppers.
Beef & Pork Ragù with Fresh Whole-Wheat Taglierini

Beef & Pork Ragù with Fresh Whole-Wheat Taglierini

Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce

Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

Matbucha (Slow-Cooked Tomato Sauce)

Matbucha (Slow-Cooked Tomato Sauce)

Hasselback Zucchini “Pizzas”

Rating: Unrated
2

Turn zucchini into a lower-carb version of pizza with this easy recipe. Using the hasselback technique creates a fun and unique way to stuff zucchini with all the goodness of classic pizza--pepperoni, sauce and melty cheese.

All Healthy Tomato Sauce Recipes

Tart Tomato Sauce

Red-wine vinegar and fresh mint add zip to this quick tomato sauce. Try tossing it with fresh cooked pasta, chickpeas and feta for a quick and easy dinner.
By Ruth Cousineau

Pasta Bolognese

Traditional Bolognese usually incorporates veal, pork and beef into the sauce. Here we use convenient Italian turkey sausage in their place--vary the heat by choosing a hot or sweet version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Turkey Meat Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
This lean Bolognese is made with ground turkey instead of ground beef and the result is just as delicious! Plus, finely chopped mushrooms are incorporated into the sauce (undetected!) for an easy way to eat more vegetables. Serve this healthy, hearty sauce with your favorite pasta, or over polenta with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Trapanese Pesto Pasta & Zoodles with Salmon

Trapanese pesto is the Sicilian version of the sauce that uses tomatoes and almonds instead of pine nuts. This savory pesto sauce coats low-carb zucchini noodles and heart-healthy seared salmon to create an absolutely delicious pasta dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Basil Tomato Sauce

This recipe makes a big batch of the versatile sauce. It's terrific over beef, chicken, or fish. Or for a side dish, spoon it over spaghetti squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com