Healthy Pesto Sauce Recipes

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Pesto

Avocados add a silky consistency and cheese-like richness to this dairy-free pesto recipe. Toss it with pasta, spread it on baguette slices to make bruschetta, or use it for a healthy mayo substitute on your sandwich.
By Jason Mraz

Pesto Pasta Salad

A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles

Zucchini noodles, or "zoodles," are a gluten-free, low-calorie substitute for traditional pasta in this easy and fresh vegan dinner. For best results, toss the zucchini pasta with the basil pesto sauce and serve right away.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Carrot Tart with Carrot-Green Pesto

In this vegetarian main-dish recipe, you use the entire carrot from root to greens, so there's less waste. Roasted carrots are layered on top of a creamy ricotta base with pesto made using the green tops from carrots. Untrimmed carrots can be tough to find, but when you do, cut off the tops and store them separately or they'll draw moisture from the carrots. If you don't have carrot greens, use 1 cup of parsley instead.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Tomato & Almond Pesto

The delightful richness of Ellie Krieger's sundried tomato and almond pesto is a perfect partner for nutty whole-wheat pasta. It's also delicious spread on grilled chicken.
By Ellie Krieger

Basic Basil Pesto

Simplicity reigns in this traditional sauce--just basil, garlic, cheese and olive oil. Our one modification? We like omega-3-laden walnuts in the mix for their crunch and delicate flavor, but pine nuts, almonds, pecans or even pistachios may be substituted for the walnuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Pesto

The taste of soft goat cheese is more present in this California version of pesto than Parmigiano-Reggiano is in a basil pesto. Consider it a multidimensional recipe: dip, sauce and spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Basil Pesto

Turn the bounty of summer basil into a delicious sauce with this easy pesto recipe. Try it stirred into a tomato or potato salad, or spread onto a sandwich in place of your favorite condiment.
By Hilary Meyer

Parsley-Caper Pesto

In this dairy-free parsley pesto recipe, lemon juice and zest pack a citrusy punch to brighten any dish. Try it dolloped on grilled fish or stirred into pasta for an instant flavor boost.
By Hilary Meyer

Tarragon Pesto

The French flavor of tarragon inspires this pesto, which is wonderful stirred into a simple fish or chicken soup and brings a je ne sais quoi to chicken salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

In the '70s, with the advent of New American cooking, sun-dried tomato pesto became something of a cliché-and was summarily forgotten on the culinary landscape. It's well worth a revival, especially when you cut down the fat and add a little vinegar for a nice spike.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocados add a silky consistency and richness to this vegan pesto recipe.
Stuff lean pork tenderloin with pesto for delicious flavor from the inside out.
Garlic Scape Pesto

During the spring and early summer when garlic scapes are plentiful at farmers' markets and farmstands, this healthy garlic scape pesto recipe is a great way to enjoy their gorgeous garlicky flavor for weeks. Garlic scapes are the green, spiral-shaped sprouts that appear on the top of garlic plants in the spring. Regular garlic cloves can be used as a substitute for garlic scapes. Try the pesto with pasta, stir-fries, grilled fish, poultry or steaks or add it to scrambled eggs, soup or pasta sauces.

Cilantro & Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Serve this nutty, spicy pesto with Vegetarian Enchiladas, Blueberry-Beef Burgers, black beans, grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mint Pesto

Since pesto is a “raw” sauce, the flavor of the olive oil is crucial to its success. Use the best first-cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil you can comfortably afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Radicchio Pesto

Radicchio mellows from bitter to sweet when grilled in this healthy pesto recipe. Try it spooned over grilled chicken or steak, or stirred into your favorite pasta.
By Hilary Meyer

Tofu Pesto

Replacing some of the oil used to make pesto with silken tofu yields a thick and creamy texture--and less fat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pesto Trapanese (Tomato & Almond Pesto)

In a twist on classic pesto, this healthy recipe uses less oil than a traditional basil pesto, includes tomatoes and subs almonds for pine nuts. Try it tossed with whole-wheat pasta or slathered over grilled chicken or fish.
By Hilary Meyer

Pesto

This pesto highlights the basil and pine nuts first and melds them together with just the right amount of freshly grated cheese and extra-virgin olive oil. Try it instead of red sauce on pizza or tossed with warm pasta.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Cilantro Pesto

Try this delicious pesto on grilled fish or burgers.
By Patsy Jamieson

Green Pea Pesto

Who says all pestos have to be made with basil and pine nuts? This nut- and garlic-free pesto recipe will prove that all pestos are not equal. Sweet peas, parsley, basil and mint are blended with Parmesan cheese and a mild shallot, resulting in a fresh, tasty sauce that can be served with vegetables or pasta, or even used as a sandwich spread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach Pesto

This versatile pesto can be tossed with pasta for a quick supper or spread on crostini for a sophisticated appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile Pesto

A cross between an enchilada sauce and mole, this pesto pairs well with grilled meat or vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb-Almond Pesto

Fresh chiles and lime juice give this herb-almond pesto a pleasant kick. Serve with baked tortilla chips or use to top burgers or fish.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pine Nut Pesto

This basil and arugula pesto is ready in five minutes and perfect on bruschetta, sandwiches or pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
