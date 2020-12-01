Healthy Corn Relish Recipes

Corn & Fennel Chow Chow
Meet your new favorite topper for summertime barbecue foods and winter braises alike. Generously spoon this sunshine-hued relish over anything that needs a hit of brightness, including but not limited to: burgers, hot dogs, pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled vegetables, salads or even a cheese plate. No green tomatoes? Firm red tomatoes are a fine substitute.
Nectarine, Corn & Tomato Relish
Serve this tomato relish recipe--full of nectarines, corn and fresh tomatoes--as a wonderful accompaniment to grilled chicken or fish or try it tossed it with whole-wheat pasta and a little extra olive oil.
Cool Fresh Corn Relish
Serve this fresh summertime treat as a vegetable side dish or as a condiment to accompany your favorite grilled fish, chicken or steak.
Avocado-Corn Salsa for Two
This colorful salsa comes together in a snap with avocado, frozen corn and ripe tomato.
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Spoon this quick and easy salsa on baked tortilla chips or homemade pita chips.
Roasted Corn Salsa with Red Peppers & Green Chiles
Roasting corn brings out its inherent sweetness--it's almost like eating candy. Serve alongside grilled steak or chicken.